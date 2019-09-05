“Eddie” Abbott
Edward Lee “Eddie” Abbott, 74, of Kimper, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 24, 1945, the son of the late Earl and Gladys Varney Abbott.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Edo Freewill Baptist Church which he pastored for 11 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Willard and Carl Abbott; and three sisters, Margie Hunt, Hester Farmer and Bertie Stump.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ocie Irene “Susie” Abbott, of Kimper; four daughters, Jettie Stevenson (Allen), of Kimper, Penny Kender (Davis Stevie), of Phelps, Eddie Dean Abbott (Renea), of Sidney, and Rephard Anderson (Marcella), of Grassy; one sister, Thelma Jean Hunt, of Russell Springs; three brothers, Harold Abbott (Dale), Eulon Abbott (Kay) and Larry Wayne Abbott, all of Kimper; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Edo Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Hunt Brother Cemetery, Long Fork, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Caren Charles
Caren Doyle Charles, 46, of Stone, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville.
She was born at Williamson Memorial Hospital, Williamson, W.Va., July 18, 1973, the daughter of Debra Fuller and Roy Lee Rolen and the late Charles E. Doyle Jr.
She was a Senior Executive of Human Resources and Global Training and Development at MRC Global, Houston, Tex., which allowed her to travel all over the world. She belonged to the Belfry Homemakers and various other organizations and was a member of the Church of Christ. She attended the Main Street Church of Christ in Pikeville.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles E. Doyle and Nellie Lawson Doyle; her maternal grandmother, Frances Delores Fuller; her brother, Charles E. Doyle III; and her husband, Roger Kyle Baisden.
She is survived by her beloved daughter and her companion, Debra Paige Baisden and Chris Allen; her sisters, Christina E. Doyle Birt and Jennifer Doyle Akers; her treasured niece and nephew, Savannah and Hunter Birt; her maternal grandfather, Franklin D. Fuller; her former husband, Ryan Charles; and a large host of other family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home, Pikeville, with Mike Hunter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jamis Coleman
Jamis Ray Coleman, 72, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center emergency room.
He was born at Raccoon, March 27, 1947, the son of the late King and Nola Smith Coleman.
He was a coal truck driver, a former owner and operator of the Dawg House and Jeanna’s restaurants in downtown Pikeville and a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, King and Nola Smith Coleman; his companion, Peggy Fields; and his daughter, Rebecca Lynn Coleman.
He is survived by three sisters, Jeanie Layne, of Pikeville, Wanda Thacker, of Allen, and Sandra Coleman, of Pikeville; four brothers, Don Coleman (Yvonne), of Shelbiana, Curtis Coleman (Sharon), of Virgie, Ronald Coleman (Derena), of Pikeville, and Randle Coleman (Renae), of Kimper; Jeanna Newsome and Camryn Newsome, whom he loved like his children; his good friend, Lola Coleman; and several nieces and nephews.
He will truly be missed and was dearly loved by his family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Freddy Davis
Freddy Davis, 39, of Hardy, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
In honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
Jewell Fraganeno
Jewell Fraganeno, 88, of Rockhouse, Caney Highway, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Esta Morin
Esta P. Morin, 80, of Woodhaven, Mich., formerly of Lincoln Park, Mich., died at 9:20 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29,2019, at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, Michigan.
She was born at Melvin, Oct. 21, 1938, to the late Leland and Effie Johnson Tackett.
She had a long career as a school teacher, retiring from Lincoln Park Public Schools after many years.
She is survived by her son, Gerard “Jerry” Morin (Melissa), of Newport; five brothers, Gene Tackett, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Edward “Cotton” Tackett, of Melvin, Virgil Tackett (Patti), of Weeksbury, Donald Tackett (Jane), of Versailles, and Larry Tackett (Linda), of Hen Pen; and her beloved grandchildren, Grace and Leland Morin, who brought the most joy to her life.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Old Joppa Regular Baptist Church at Melvin. Burial will follow at the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, and from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Friday, Sept 6, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lucille Sawyers
Lucille Justice Sawyers, 71, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Johns Creek, May 24, 1948, the daughter of the late Clinard and Cenia Smith Justice.
She was a homemaker and a member of the First Church of God, Lick Creek.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barkley Sawyers.
She is survived by three sons, Barkley Brian Sawyers, of Lick Creek, Jordan Sawyers, of Elkhorn City, and Jamison Barkley Sawyers, of Pikeville; three daughters, Cindy Collins, of Belcher, Celia Sawyers, of Elkhorn City, and Crystal Chapman, of Kimper; two sisters, Lula Belle Stump, of Lick Creek, and Kathy Hurley, of Fedscreek; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the First Church of God, Lick Creek, with Kathy Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at the Sawyers Family Cemetery, Lick Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Garnet Stewart
Garnet Stewart, 70, of Poor Bottom, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Chris Thacker
Chris Thacker, 36, of Pikeville, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
He was born at Pikeville, May 10, 1983, the son of the late James and Fernie Thacker Billiter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Brian Damron.
He is survived by his devoted spouse, Tabitha Thacker; his loving children, Colton Thacker and Tavien Thacker; his sisters, Misty Billiter Sawyers and her companion, Kyle Newsome, and Stacy Billiter Damron; and his very special niece, Addy Sawyers.
He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, grandson or friend.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Garrett Tackett will be officiating all services.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, and continue all day on Saturday, Sept. 6, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m., each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Elbert Zornes
Elbert Zornes, 71, of Canada, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Canada, June 21, 1948, the son of the late Lawrence Edward and Roxie Bostic Zornes.
He was a retired coal miner and served his country in the United States Marines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie J. Jones; one brother, William Alvis Zornes; and one sister, Velva Clingaman.
He is survived by one son, Charles Zornes (Angie), of Canada; two brothers, Roland T. Rutherford and L.R. Rutherford, both of Belfry; one sister, Roxie Amburn, of South Carolina; three grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Reed/Lockard Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.