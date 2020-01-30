Billy Akers
Billy Akers, 63, of Little Robinson, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Pat” Coleman
Patricia “Pat” Carter Coleman, 78, of Tavares, Fla., formerly of Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was born at Nolan, W.Va., May 17, 1941, the daughter of the late William and Pauline Birchfield Carter.
She was the oldest of five children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 21 years, Alfred Coleman.
She is survived by one sister, Novella Lowe, of Howey, Hills, Fla.; three brothers, Mike Carter (Judy), of Wildwood, Fla., Gregg Carter (Ann Muniz), of Santa Fe, N.Mex., and Mark Carter (Debra), of Turkey Creek; three step-daughters, Alfreda Elliot (Doug), Barbara Charles (Larry) and Ginny Coleman; five step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Annie E. Young Cemetery, with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Entombment will follow in the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Emma French
Emma Runyon French, 85, a longtime resident of the Skilled Nursing Facility of the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky., died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the hospital.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 9, 1934, the daughter of the late Bill and Edna Leedy Runyon.
She was a homemaker and a former employee at Denny’s Restaurant, Williamson, West Virginia. She loved to crochet and paint pictures. She was a member of the Williamson Area Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie French; two sisters, Alma McGuire and Doris Varney; and two brothers, Lewis Runyon and Jimmy Runyon.
She is survived by two sisters, Blanche Walker, of Lower Johns Creek, and Jo Marie Pollis, of Stone; several step-children; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donnie Estep officiating. Burial followed at the Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Debra Howe
Debra Harman-Howe, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, after an extended stay at Villa Nursing Home, Springfield, Ohio. She succumbed to liver cancer at the age of 62.
She was born in Louisville and grew up outside of Pikeville in Mossy Bottom. She graduated from Mullins High School in 1977, and went on to be the first woman to graduate from Pikeville College (now Pikeville University) for Mining technology. After graduation, she went on to work for Kentucky Power for over 36 years. Moving up within the company, she became the first person to go directly from the workstation in Pikeville to the corporate office for the nationwide parent company, American Electric Power in Columbus, Ohio, at 1 Riverside Plaza. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, Yanni was a favorite, and spending time with her grandson, Brendon, whom she adored. She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog, Juno.
She is survived by her mother, Billie Gale Stratton, and step-father, James Stratton, of Pikeville; her son, Zachary Paul Harman, 35, of Columbus, Ohio; her grandson, Brendon Paul Harman; and her sisters, Kimberly Michelle (Lockhart), of Pikeville, and Paula Renee (Glenn), of Lexington.
Memorial services will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church, 494 Chloe Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home & Crematory of Springfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to the Pike County Animal Shelter, 527 Lykins Creek Road, Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.littletonandrue.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Geral” Phipps
Geraldine “Geral” Coleman Phipps, 86, of Rockhouse, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center, with her family by her side.
She was born at Rockhouse, July 6, 1933, a daughter and the sixth child of 11 children of the late Arthur and Mary Hollands Coleman.
She retired from the Pike County School System and was a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church of Rockhouse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Autie Mason Phipps; one grandson, Kyle Mason Phipps; four brothers, Elmer Coleman, Kermit Coleman, Blake Coleman and Carl Coleman; and three sisters, Ollie Harmon, Reba Adkins and Magelene Phipps.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Phipps (Ruth) and Gary Phipps (Vonda), both of Rockhouse; one brother, Clifford Coleman (Patty), of Mooresburg, Tenn.; two sisters, Laverne Coleman (Mac), of Rockhouse, and Lois Damron, of Georgetown; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Coleman and Mary Coleman, both of Rockhouse; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating, Michael Coleman and Greg Coleman. Burial will follow at the Arthur & Mary Coleman Family Cemetery, Rockhouse.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. for family and at 6 p.m. for friends, Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Visitation and services on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Gail” Prater
Frances “Gail” Prater, 69, of Belcher, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, Sept. 2, 1950, to the late Vernon Coleman and Eva Lee Mullins Stewart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Lee Stewart and Richard Thomas Stewart; and one sister, Gloria Jean Coleman.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Prater, of Belcher; one son, Kevin Prater, of Belcher; one sister, Zetta Sawyers, of Elkhorn City; two half-sisters, Carol Thomas, of Lexington, and Linda Sue Branham, of Richmond; and a half-brother, Jackie Edward Stewart, of Belcher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sharon Stewart
Sharon Gail Sayers O’Brien Stewart, 68, of Lick Creek, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Grundy, Va., Aug. 13, 1951, the daughter of Ray Edward Sayers, of Lick Creek, and the late Esta Mae Owens.
She was a customer service representative for Community Trust Bank and a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard Ray O’Brien; one brother, Larry Vencil Sayers; and one step-child, Lucinda Stewart.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Harold G. Stewart, of Lick Creek; one daughter, Kristie Anders, of Lick Creek; three step-children, Colena Stewart, of Lick Creek, Charlotte Vansickle, of Cadillac, Ohio, and Lisa Curtis, of Taylor Mich.; one brother, Douglas Ray Sayers, of Lick Creek; one sister, Janet Avalee Abshire, of Mouthcard; three grandchildren, Bethany Noelle Anders, Richard O’Neal Anders and William Tyler Martin; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church with Plennie Sawyers, Rick Fuller, Rick Sawyers and Lloyd Hart officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mabel Watts
Mabel Jean Watts, 70, of Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Parkview Nursing Home.
She was born at Pikeville, April 7, 1949, the daughter of the late Frank Watts and Barbara H. Compton.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Alfred Williams Jr.; one daughter, Jacqueline Thacker; one granddaughter, Ranea Galloway; and her first husband, Jackie Galloway.
She is survived by four sons, Jeff Galloway (Oralee), James “Tony” Galloway (Jodi), Jonathan Galloway (Erica) and Devon Williams (Elizabeth); one daughter, Dominque Williams; three brothers, Pearl Compton, Paul S. Castellanos and Ricky Castellanos; three sisters, Bernice Thacker, Linda Mullins and Tina Castellanos; 19grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Tabernacle Church, Prestonsburg, with Paul Aiken, Chris Fields and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Garden, Ivel.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.