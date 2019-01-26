Elmer Jones
Elmer Jones, 85, of Lexington, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Jamboree, Aug. 29, 1933, the son of the late Holland and Flora Riddle Jones.
He was a retired member of the Pike County Board of Education and a member of the North Lexington Church of Christ. He served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Earl Jones; and one sister, Magdeline Daugherty.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Jones; his daughter, Debbie Jones Daugherty (Roger), of Bluffton, S.Car.; one sister, Norma Jean Mann (Glen), of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and a sister-in-law, Florence Jones, of Pikeville.
Private burial services were held at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Keith Blackburn officiating. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Homer Keel
Homer Keel, 95, of Little Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born at Burdine, Feb. 7, 1923, the son of the late John Lee Keel and Dollie Little Keel.
He retired from General Electric after 30 years and was a veteran of the United States Army, having fought in World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Keel; one son, Jeffery Douglas Keel; one daughter, Dottie Sue Keel; and one brother, Clyde Keel.
He is survived by one son, Charles Keel, of Tecumseh, Mich.; one daughter, Judy Herod, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Nancy and Kathy (who were so special to Homer), James, Jessica and Angel; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel, with Louis Frenoy officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. D.A.V. Rites will be conducted by Johns Creek Disabled American Veterans Chapter. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Ann Maynard
Ann Thompson Maynard, 79, of Zebulon Highway, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 10, 1939, the daughter of the late Wilburn and Hazel Mounts Newsome.
She was a former hostess and a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Foster Thompson; her second husband, Layton Maynard; two sons, Joel Thompson and Michael Thompson; and two brothers, Goebel Newsome and Clarence Newsome.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Smith (Steve) and Shirley Vanover (Curry), both of Phyllis; four step-children, Paul Maynard (Tina), of Raccoon, and Darrell Maynard (Brenda), Patty Stahl (Bill) and Sandy Pennix (Larry), all of Pikeville; one brother, Leroy Newsome, of Pikeville; three sisters, Mona Wright, of Pikeville, Linda Montaque, of Florida, and Loretta Roberts, of Michigan; five grandchildren, Gabriel Foster Smith, Kirby Vanover, Mathew Joel Thompson, Justin Bradley Smith and Kimberly McCoart; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel, Zebulon, with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Red” Mullins
James E. “Red” Mullins, 81, of Morristown, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Heritage Center, Morristown, Tennessee.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 8, 1937, the son of the late James Gervis and Jeanetta Worrix Mullins.
He was manager of Elliott’s Grocery for 45 years, formerly employed by Mountain Top Baking and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Oleta Rose Justice Mullins; and one sister, Bessie Collins.
He is survived by one son, James Edward “Eddie” Mullins (Annette); one daughter, Betty Rose Dotson (Chris); one sister, Dixie Ethel Robinson; three grandchildren, Michael, Holly and Tiffany; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Harper and Landon.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel, with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billie Spears
Billie Spears, 74, of Open Fork, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Pikeville.
She was born in Floyd County, July 29, 1944, the daughter of the late Alex and Sally Lawson Hughes.
She was a homemaker and of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Spears; and five brothers and one sister.
She is survived by two daughters, Venissa Keene (Leroy) and Sally Carter (Ronnie), both of Pikeville; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel, Zebulon, with Mike Hobson officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Vickie Tackett
Vickie Tackett, 58, of Caney, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on April 10, 1960, the daughter of Sylvan Tackett, of Caney, and the late Brenda Tackett.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one son, Carl Scott Tackett; and two sisters, Tammy Sue Tackett Akers and Vivian Ann Tackett Newsome.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her loving lifelong partner, Jerry Caudill; one son, Jack Justin Coleman, of Caney; one sister, Carlette Riley, of Caney; a niece whom she loved like a daughter, Carly Riley, of Millard; four grandchildren, Summer Rae Tackett, Shania Paige Tackett, Scotty Blaze Tackett and Eric Scott Tackett; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrie Paige Ellenburg, Aniyah Skye Ellenburg and Michael Kash Ellenburg, all of Cynthiana.
Funeral services will be held at at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, with David Tackett and Billy Joe Estep officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson, Elkins and Wright Cemetery, Three Mile. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
