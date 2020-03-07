Don Taylor
Don Taylor, 78, of Bean Station, Tenn., died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Letcher County, May 23, 1941, the son of the late Calvin and Agnes Johnson Taylor.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was the retired owner of Don Taylor Insurance Company, a Kentucky Colonel and of the Church of Christ Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Hamilton Taylor; and two brothers, Conley Taylor and Bill Mullins.
He is survived by one daughter, Donna Bryant (James); two sons, Connie Glen Taylor (Michelle) and Brad Taylor (Pam); two sisters, Fran Johnson and Matilda Newsome; two brothers, Lonnie Taylor and Ralph Taylor; the mother of his children, Melpha Taylor; five grandchildren, Jamie, Brad, Bennie, Dennie and Zach; four great-grandchildren, Caylee, Brayden, Carter and Paxton; a special friend, Bea Hosea; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny King officiating. Entombment will follow in the Johnson Memorial Mausoleum, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 7, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal shelter.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Thacker
Gary Keith Thacker, 47, of Winchester, died Monday, March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Berea Bible Church, Phyllis. Burial will follow at the Keene Family Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
