Lou Adkins
Lou Blankenship Adkins, 70, of Stopover, entered into rest on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Stopover, Dec. 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle Prater Blankenship.
She was a lady of the Protestant Faith, always talking in memory of her girl, April, and wanting to be with her. She was very active, always on the go, from being a former housekeeper at Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center, to taking care of her babies. She loved to clean her home and show her love with cooking and opening her home to anyone in need.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, April Adkins; two brothers, Joseph Blankenship Jr. and Emzie Blankenship;and five sisters, Pearlie, Josie, Hester, Ruthie and Rosie.
She is survived by her husband, Luther Luke Adkins; three sons, Luther Adkins (Patricia), of Stopover, William Adkins (Teresa), of Hurley, Va., and Joseph Adkins (Mindy), of Stopover; five daughters, May Hurley (Ricky), of Stopover, June Griffith (Mitch Damron), of Pikeville, Geraldine, Susie Blankenship Smith and Ruby Jane Prater; two brothers, Will Blankenship and Lora Blankenship (Maggie), both of Stopover; one sister, Shirley Hurley, of Stopover; 14 grandchildren, Brittany (Truson), Lucas (Amanda), Jack (Rosie), Jacob (Kellie), Marylou (Austin), Luke, Lula May, Austin, Tanner, Tealey, Eli, J.J., David and Riley; and three grandchildren, April, Jackson and Jeremiah.
A private funeral service will be held due to following guidelines set forth by the governor and the CDC. She will be laid to rest at Blankenship Family Cemetery at Stopover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Virginia Blackburn
Virginia Grace Lorrain Cornette Blackburn, 59, of Brushy, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., June 8, 1959, the daughter of the late Winston and Jeanette Shambeau Cornette.
She was formerly employed at Kellogg’s at Johns Creek, and of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Blackburn; her son, Mitchell Douglas Blackburn (Melissa), of Brushy; her daughter, Angela Kay Bentley (Carl), of Brushy; her sisters, Cheryl Wiwi (Dennis), of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Norma Howrath, of Florida; her brothers, Blane Cornette, of Brushy, and Carry Cornette, of Lexington; her uncle, John Cornette, of Pikeville; and her five grandchildren, Madison Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Hannah Blackburn, Maddie Blackburn and Connor Blackburn.
Virginia Blackburn will be buried at the Big Branch Cemetery, following a private visitation and funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Valerie Chapman
Valerie Chapman, 43, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 15, 1976, the daughter of Eddie Blackburn and Patricia West Blackburn.
She was a registered nurse at Mt. Manor Nursing Home, Paintsville, and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
Along with her parents, she is survived by one son, Jordan (Morgan) Chapman; two daughters, Evan Chapman and Daphne Chapman; one sister, Jessica Blackburn (Justin) Stevens; one grandchild, Carter Vanover; and a host of loving family and friends.
There will be a private family funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ilene Clevinger
Ilene Hackney Clevinger, 74, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A private funeral service was held at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial followed at Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Thurman Coleman
Thurman Coleman, 80, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, March 7, 1940, the son of the late Thurman and Sue Dillon Coleman.
He was a heavy equipment operator and a truck driver.
He is survived by two sons, Gregory Coleman, of Pikeville, and Joseph Thurman Coleman, of Ivel; one daughter, Tiffany Coleman, of Pikeville; one sister, Mary Lou Justice, of Pikeville; two brothers, Joe Coleman and Gene Coleman, both of Dandridge, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Brittany Leann Neeley, Wes Pugh, Daric Pugh, Dylan Coleman and Seth Pugh; and one great-grandchild, Maggie Neeley.
He will be buried in the Coleman Cemetery, Broad Bottom, following a private visitation and funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Annette Deskins
Annette Deskins, 60, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 21, 1960, to her parents, Alice Ratliff Bunch and the late Carl Bunch. She was the wife of Jerry L. Deskins, manager for Hibbett Sports Store in Prestonsburg, and a member of the Tom's Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and mother, she is survived by one brother, Christopher Bunch (Jolynn); one sister, Jeanette Deskins (Arthur); and a host of loving family and friends.
The family will have a private family funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Linda Fields
Linda Kaye Fields, 65, of Greasy Creek, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Pike County, April 6, 1955, the daughter of the late Willie “Bill” Robinson and Mabel Kendrick Robinson.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Anita Gay Robinson.
Linda is survived by two daughters, Nichole Huffman and Jamie Denise Bolden; one sister, Anne Jean Fields; one brother, Willie Robinson (Debbie); six grandchildren, Cody Huffman, Mashala McCoy (Josh), Zachary Baker, Tyler Baker, Jesse James Bolden and Austin Bolden; five great-grandchildren, Kylie McCoy, Makinah McCoy, Jaxon McCoy, Declan McCoy and Rhylan McCoy.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held for Linda at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Kendrick Cemetery on Upper Chloe Road. Harvilla Adkins will be officiating services.
Family and friends that are unable to attend the service for Linda will be able to view the service by visiting the Thacker Memorial Facebook page, Saturday, April 11, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Buster” Little
Jimme “Buster” Little, 88, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, of a heart attack, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Pike County, July 4, 1931, the son of the late Harve and Rissie Little Little.
He was in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1956. He was a firefighter for the Grand Island, Neb., Fire Department and retired from the Oldham County Board of Education. While living in Grand Island, he was involved in the Boy Scouts and Little League. He is a member of the Crestwood Methodist Church in Crestwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Little; and two sisters, Billie Ann Little and Bobbie Jo Little Bates Hartlage.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Schuett Little; one son, Mike Little (Lisa); one daughter, Jo Little Noe (Ed); two brothers, Ted Little, of North Carolina, and Fred Little (Mary Jo), of South Carolina; one sister, Judy Little Ray (Jim), of Henderson; and five grandchildren, Jenny, Mikala, Chris, Matthew (Carolyn) and Elisha (Rick.)
No visitation will be held and private graveside services were held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Louisville Memorial Gardens East, with military and firefighter honors. Arrangements were under the direction of the Louisville Memorial Gardens East Funeral Home of Louisville.
Sandra Mullins
Sandra Lee Mullins, 73, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held. Entombment will follow in the O.T. Hinton Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Helen Osborne
Helen Osborne, 98, of Virgie, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Mac Arthur Younce
Mac Arthur Younce, 72, of Newsome Branch of Little Robinson, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence.
A private graveside service was held at the cemetery on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at East Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
