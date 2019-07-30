“Jan” Collins
Mrs. Genevieve “Jan” Spears Collins, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a long, but courageous and valiantly fought battle with dementia. Her strength and endurance to meet and endure the challenges were nothing short of amazing.
She was born in Pikeville, on Dec. 18, 1935, to Joe and Ocie Adkins Spears. She was married to Eugene Collins for 55 years when he preceded her in death. They had one daughter, Deborah Lynn. On Sept. 4, 2017, Jan made her profession of faith proclaiming Jesus as her Lord and Savior.
Jan and Gene lived many years in Albion, Mich., where they enjoyed golf, travel and life. Upon their retirement, they always knew they would return to their beloved Kentucky where they made their home and enjoyed their retirement years continuing golfing and traveling.
She is survived by her only child, Deborah Adams (Craig); her grandchildren, Ashley Brummer (Jeremy) and Kyle Adams (Ashley); her pride and joy great-grandchildren, Emilynn, Crailey and Benton Brummer and Anna, Esther, Tyler, Livie and Ryan Adams; and her sisters, Barbara Tackett (Lonnie) and Carol Tomlinson (Dale). Her brother, Hubert, and sister, Patricia, preceded her in death. She is also survived by several special nieces and nephews, who knew her as “Gigi”.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Jane Ivy
Jane Marsh Stephenson Ivy, 64, of Frankfort, died peacefully on Oct. 6, 2018, with her beloved dogs, Baby and Molly, at her side.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1954, and was preceded in death by her parents, Justice James Bennett and Betty Campbell Paddison “Pat” Stephenson.
She grew up in Pikeville with her twin sister, Martha, both graduating from Pikeville High School. As a young adult, she lived for a time, with her beloved paternal grandmother, Emabel Bennett Stephenson, in Pikeville. She also lived in Owensboro, where she was an active member of the Junior League of Owensboro and enjoyed participating in church and civic organizations. Eventually she moved to Frankfort, where her father served on the Kentucky Supreme Court, and where she died following a brief illness.
She is survived by her two children, Lindsey Ivy Cline and Neil Ivy; and five grandchildren, Auron Day, Ashton Day, Juliet Wilson, Brehonna Ivy and Chloe Ivy. Her children and grandchildren all reside in Owensboro.
She was interred in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery on July 13, 2019. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas Kinney
Thomas Keith Kinney, 47, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1971, the son of the late Chuckolena “Chuck” and Bobbie Sue Justice Kinney.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angel Kinney; his daughter, Starlia Kinney Stiltner, and her husband, Michael; Savannah Kinney, who was like a daughter to him; two brothers, Brian Kinney and Kevin Kinney; three grandchildren, Dawson Stiltner, Alexis Stiltner and Logan Stiltner; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Jerry Mullins
Jerry Raymond Mullins, 76, of Abner Mountain of Melvin, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 24, 1942, the son of the late Palmer and Bessie Kilgore Mullins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Jean Mullins; one daughter, Diana Fowler; one grandson, Alex Mullins; two brothers, Ray Mullins and Everette Mullins; and three sisters, Eula Mae Grubb, Janice McCleskey and Judy Day.
He is survived by three sons, Jerry Mullins Jr., of Nashville, Tenn., Preston Mullins and Noah Mullins, both of Melvin; three daughters, Lisa Watson, Beth Mullins and Ashley Mullins, all of Melvin; three brothers, Colbert Mullins, of Caney Creek, Jimmy Mullins and Russell Mullins, both of Shelby Gap; five sisters, Nona Elkins, of Michigan, Mable Tucker, of Jenkins, Beulah Addington, of Jackson, Ohio, Wilma McPeek, of Sevierville, Tenn., and Kathy Thacker, of Virgie; nine grandchildren, Rory Mullins, Julia Mullins, Lance Johnson, Jordan Watson, Emily Mullins, Casey Watson, Kyle Watson, Alexus Mullins and Alexander Mullins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson, George Johnson Jr. and Lamar Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 29, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
