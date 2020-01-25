Florene Chapman
Florene Chapman, 79, of Canada, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Elswick officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Canada.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Agnes Collins
Agnes Collins, 94, of Goose Creek, S.Car., died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Lookout, Jan. 21, 1925, the daughter of the late William Joyce and Nora Hix Joyce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Collins; two sisters, Ella Mae Joyce and Stella Harris; and one brother, Jay Joyce.
She is survived by two sons, Dr. William “Bill” Collins and Gary Collins; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Clark Halstead officiating. Entombment followed at the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jewel Elkins
Jewel Elkins, 95, of Parkview Nursing Home, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the nursing home.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 22, 1924, the daughter of the late Landon and Molly Rasnick Phillips.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Elkhorn Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Estil Elkins; one sister; and two brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, Kyna Jabr; two sons, Oscar Elkins (Mary) and Keevin Elkins (Jody); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Old Elkhorn Regular Baptist Church with Charles Nitchie and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery, Elkhorn Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Stanley Elswick
Stanley H. Elswick, 66, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Beattyville.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Nicholasville.
Arlene Slone
Arlene Slone, 56, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center. She was born in Pike County, April 9, 1963, to the late Ireland Thacker and Mary M. Thacker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Emogene Epling.
She is survived by her husband, Jessie Slone; one son, Jessie Aaron Slone; two sisters, Lucille Orias and Priscilla Thacker; and five brothers, Dewey Thacker (Emalene), Eugene Thacker, Harold Thacker (Diana), Robert Thacker (Agnes) and Toby Thacker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, and Monday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“J.E.” Thornsbury
Meryl “J.E.” Thornsbury, 78, of Little Creek Road, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County, Feb. 12, 1941, the son of the late Kanawha and Draxie Blackburn Thornsbury.
He was a mechanic and a member of the Energyville Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Justice Thornsbury; one grandson, Brandon Thornsbury; one brother, Ernest Thornsbury; and two sisters, Mirkie Bentley and Mabel Damron.
He is survived by one daughter, Tammy Mullins (Steve); one son, Chad Thornsbury (Vickie); three sisters, Mattie Bentley, Shirley Iverson and Hattie Bentley; three brothers, Ralph Thornsbury (Ida Mae), Arnold Thornsbury (Cathy) and Veral Thornsbury (Hazel); one grandson, Ryan Thornsbury (Karrisa); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Energyville Freewill Baptist Church with David Bentley, Dalton Tackett and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Potter Cemetery, Yaeger.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
