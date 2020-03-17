Billy Baker
Billy Baker, 63, of Pikeville, formerly of Dorton, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 30, 1956, the son of the late Eugene and Bessie Mullins Baker.
He was a former hydraulic repairman.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, David “Doc” Baker.
He is survived by his friend, Jettie Bryant; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Akers and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Sowards Family Cemetery, Lick Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Phyllis Bartley
Phyllis Ann Bartley, 65, of Rockhouse, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Bartley Family Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Mary Carlisle
Mary Lou Carlisle, 85, of Phelps, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Lola Charles
Lola West Charles, 96, of Douglas, Ga., formerly of Goody, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Landing of Douglas, Georgia.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Rock Henry officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Adlai Dotson
Adlai Dotson, 67, of Majestic, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his residence in Majestic.
He was born at Matewan, W.Va., Dec. 2, 1952, the son of the late Ira and Dorothy Blackburn Dotson.
He spent the majority of his working career as a foreman for the Majestic Collieries Coal Company. He was of the Church of Christ faith, having been baptized at the Majestic Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bird watching and digging ginseng with family and friends. His family knew him as a jack of all trades, from machinist to carpenter. He was a devoted husband, who was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a loving brother and a role model to his nieces and nephews. He loved his dog, Jigzy, and taking care of his farm animals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Colton Kinzer Dotson; and three brothers, James (Jimmy) Dotson, Franklin Dotson and Zackary Avina.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Gale Dotson (Maynard); one son, Adlai Kirk Dotson (Tiffany), of Kimper; two daughters, Gina Renee Francis (Danny), of Majestic, and Amanda Gail Justus (Kevin), of Paris; four brothers, Ira Jr. Dotson (Polly), of Cardington, Ohio, Johnny Dotson (Lillian), Donnie Dotson (Alice) and Delbert Dotson (Irene), all of Majestic; four sisters, Della Jean Chapp (John), of Illinois, Helen Jean Hall, of Stopover, Ella Mae Paredes (Iggy), of Illinois, and Martha Blankenship (Ronald), of Majestic; five grandchildren, Kinzer Cordale Dotson, Abigail Kearstin Pugh, Landon Cole Dotson, Walker Dylan Justus and Avery Kirk Dotson; one step-grandson, Trey Francis; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Maynard and Marshall Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
A special thank you to Delbert Dotson for all his help and Marcella Dotson for her help taking care of Adlai.
Angie Justice
Angie Nyokia “Wolford” Justice, 66, of Phelps, entered into rest Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Phelps, Jan. 30, 1954, the daughter of the late Andrew and Ermal “Smith” Wolford.
She was a very loving grandmother. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She had a big heart for animals. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading books, going for walks and she absolutely adored hiking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Gideon Stephens.
She is survived by one son, Jimmy Allen Justice (Samantha), of Ezel; one daughter, Melissa Gay Blankenship (Ronnie), of Stopover; one brother, George Jackson Jr. (Gail), of Phelps; four grandchildren, Jordan Blankenship (Tina), Meghan Blankenship (Dustin Varney), Kaitlyn Stephens (Gentry) and Jimmy Allen Justice II.; five great-grandchildren, Aubree Blankenship, Summer Mounts, Amelia Stephens, Samantha Hurley and Joseph Hurley; one special niece, Sue Stump; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Layne officiating. Burial followed at Ezel Cemetery, Morgan County. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Donald Little
Elder Donald Blake Little, 83, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 7, 1936, the son of the late Rube Little and Vada Ramey Little.
He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith and joined the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church in July 1969. He felt the Lord called him to the ministry in January 1971, and was ordained as an Elder in June 1974.
He served the church throughout the years as treasurer, assistant clerk, clerk, assistant moderator and moderator, until he was unable to continue due to his declining health. He loved the church and was dedicated to the up build of the old church. He served the Burning Springs Church as assistant moderator for a few years.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army for two years, 1955 and 1956. He served nine months in Korea. He worked 27 years for Thomas Ratliff at various coal preparation plants and was superintendent at the Landmark Mining Company until 1986, when he had a heart attack and had to retire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janice Robinson and Shelly Little; and one brother, Marvin Little.
He is survived by his wife, Shelvia Jean Ratliff Little, whom he married July 6, 1957; one son, Michael Gene Little (Connie), of Pikeville; one daughter, Donna Denise Smith (Bill), of Pikeville; two brothers, Scotty Little (Justine), of Milford, Ohio and Larry Little, of Caledonia, Ohio; one aunt, Mildred Bartley, who was like a sister to him; two grandchildren, Matthew Smith (Juanita) and Michael Blake Little; two great-grandchildren, Dawson Blake Little and Zoe Paige Smith; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Richard Lowe
Richard Lee Lowe, 86, of Raccoon, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Mingo County, W.Va., May 3, 1933, the son of the late James Bailey Lowe and Victoria McGuire Lowe.
He retired from CSX, as a general mechanical foreman, for 36 years. He was a member of the Railroad Union Committee, the Good Ole Boys Car Club and the Meta Baptist Church. He served his country honorably in the United State Army and was in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Angie Coleman; one grandson, Jason Lee Dorton; and one brother, Jimmy Lowe.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine Walters Lowe; two daughters, Judy Dorton (Eddie) and Suzanne Lowe; one brother, Ronald Gene Aders, of Richmond, Va.; a son-in-law, Jeff Coleman; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Staggs officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Hatfield. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Violet Maynard
Violet Maynard, 75, of Wellford, S.Car., formerly of Pike County, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Magnolia Manor Rehabilitation Center, Inman, South Carolina.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Octavia Freewill Baptist Church with Dwayne Yates officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Carmen Ramey Jr.
Carmen Ramey Jr., 70, of Dandridge, Tenn., formerly of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital, Morristown, Tennessee.
He was born at Pikeville, March 2, 1950, the son of the late Carmen and Edna Breeding Ramey.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Little Beaver Church of Christ. He was a member of the Elkhorn City Class of 1968.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Ramey; and one sister, Joyce Styles.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Louise Bevins Ramey, of Dandridge, Tenn.; two daughters, Tracy Bross, of Temperance, Mich., and Melissa Parks, of Lexington; two step-daughters, Rhonda Blackburn and Stancy Wright, both of Elkhorn City; nine grandchildren, Taylor Bross, Tyler Bross, Will Coleman, Isabella Coleman, Jackson Wheeler, Standa Mullins, Trey Blackburn, Allison Wright and Anabeth Wright; two great-grandchildren, Harper Mullins and Haylee Mullins; four sisters, Janice Wright, of Petersburg, Mich., Judy Koci, of Richmond, Va., Joan Kilgore, of Elkhorn City, and Jacqueline Ramey, of Dandridge, Tenn.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Edgar Sanders and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Homer Slone
Homer Lee Slone, 59, of Pikeville, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born at Pikeville, Nov. 1, 1960, the son of the late Ira and Rhoda Ellen Justice Slone.
He was a sandblaster.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Brandi Perkins; his brother, Ronnie Dean Slone; and his sisters, Alice Marie Stevens and Judy Maynard.
He is survived by his wife, Commalieta Perkins Slone; his son, Joey Fritz (Crystal), of Prestonsburg; his daughter, Crystal Lee Slone (Bert), of Pikeville; and his six grandchildren, Austin Fritz, Sarah Robinson, Nicholas Slone, Michael Slone, Jake Cline and Stephanie Kelchner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Slone Cemetery, Dog Fork Road, Hurricane Creek, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Stephen Webb
Stephen D. Webb, 60, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Tug Valley A.R.H., South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Big Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements were under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
