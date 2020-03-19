“Alex” Ball
Kevin Alexander “Alex” Ball, 25, of Lexington, formerly of Belfry, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, with Nee Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Pecco Hollow, Belfry.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Karen Biliter
Karen Sue White Biliter, 75, of Majestic, died Monday afternoon March 16, 2020, at her residence.
In honoring Karen’s wishes, burial will be private. A public memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Mary Carlisle
Mary Lou Carlisle, 85, of Phelps, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center at Phelps.
She was born in Elkhorn City, April 12, 1934, the daughter of the late George and Blanche Spivey Mullins.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carlisle.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Sifers, Bruce Sifers, Sherry Mullins and Dan Carlisle, all of Elkhorn City, Ron Carlisle, of Michigan, and Don Carlisle, of Berea; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and four brothers, Paul D. Mullins, of Independence, John J. Mullins, of Corbin, George Mullins Jr., of Sanders, and Stevie Mullins, of Elkhorn City.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Stacy officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
James Chapman
James Chapman, 74, of Belfry, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 10, 1946, to the late James Woodrow Chapman and Nellie Chapman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Freddie Chapman, Bruce Chapman and Marvin Chapman; and his granddaughter, Aeriel Berntein.
He was a retired coal miner and a friend to everyone.
He is survived by his ex-wife of over 30 years, Shirley Chapman Blevins, of Williamson, W.Va.; five step-sons, Richard Cassady (Tara), of Eugene, Ore., Andy Cassady (Bobbie), of Stanford, Greg Cassady (Joan), of Varney, W.Va., Gary Cochran (Theresa), of Williamson, W.Va., and Carl Cassady (Sharon), of Waxahachie, Tex.; a host of grandkids; three brothers, Richard Chapman (Michelle Bevins) and Johnny Chapman, both of Stone, and Dwayne Chapman (Venita), of Morristown, Tenn.; seven sisters, Patsy Newton (Bernis), of Sidney, Judy Newton (Michael), of Ocala, Fla., Samathia Stauch (Tom), of Sunbury, Ohio, Vicky Coleman, of Williamson, W.Va., Lauretta Bailey, of Pikeville, Jackaline Chapman, of Aflex, and Emma Coleman, of Stone; two sisters-in-law, Sherri Chapman, of McAndrews, and Katie Chapman, of Belfry; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; a dear friend, Carla Billiter; and of course his baby girls, Sissy and Babe Chapman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Dwayne Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy,with Leslie Coleman, Patrick Coleman, Fred Coleman, Richard Cassady, Andy Cassady and Richard Chapman serving as pallbearers .
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, March 20, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Lee Branham officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Angela McCoy
Angela Renee McCoy, 51, of Sidney, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.
Family and friends will gather beginning at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler. A procession will depart at 1 p.m., to the McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell, where burial will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
