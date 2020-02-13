“Tommy” Bevins
Thomas H. “Tommy” Bevins, 86, of Turkey Creek, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mikey Smith and Mark Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Dean” Bryant
Ronald “Dean” Bryant, 66, of Upper Chloe, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, May 31, 1953, to the late Leonard James Bryant and Lula Tackett Bryant.
He graduated from Mullins High School in 1972, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975. He worked for over 40 years for Kentucky West Virginia Gas Company EQT and was a member of the Pike Bass Anglers Fishing Club. He was also a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church in Pikeville.
He was dearly loved by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Daniels Bryant; one son, Tracy Bryant (Carol), of Winchester; one daughter, Delena Johnson (Chris), of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Joshua “Alex” Bryant and Christy Johnson; two brothers, Larry Bryant (Denise) and Greg Bryant (Terri); one nephew, James Bryant (Missy); one niece, Mara Bryant; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks to please make donations to the Cornerstone Christians Church.
Sandra Fugate
Sandra Lynn Abshire Fugate, 68, of Middleburg, Fla., formerly of Pike County, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Florida. She entered her Heavenly home while being surrounded by family and hearing her granddaughter’s sweet voice singing.
She was born Oct. 8, 1951, to the late Burl and Emogene Abshire.
She was a member of the Black Pond Baptist Church, Middleburg, Fla., and her grandchildren were her greatest treasures.
She is survived by her husband, Doug Fugate; one daughter, Cissy Lynn Sexton (Tim), of Middleburg, Fla.; one grandson, Evan Sexton, of Middleburg, Fla.; one granddaughter, Erica Sexton, of Middleburg, Fla.; one step-son, Skyler Fugate (Christian), of Somerset; one step-grandson, Cole Fugate, of Somerset; one step-granddaughter, Zoey Fugate, of Somerset; three brothers, Burl Abshire Jr. (Christine ), of Phyllis, Jim Abshire (Anita), of Kimper, and Barry Abshire (Michelle), of Phyllis; one sister, Barb Kisner (Art), of Fairmont, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ with Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Abshire Family Cemetery, Phyllis.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at the church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Ace” Johnson
Ballard “Ace” Johnson, 79, of Rockhouse Fork of Long Fork, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 30, 1940, to the late Balvie and Loucretia Johnson.
He was a retired coal truck driver and a member of the Speight Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Wayne Johnson, Earl “Tavis” Johnson, Marvin Johnson, Jimmy Delzie Johnson, James Conley Johnson and Danny Lee Johnson; and five sisters, Rose Bentley, Laydean Johnson, Judy Stewart, Kathy Johnson and Lettie Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Rebel Johnson, of Rockhouse Fork of Long Fork; one son, Ronald Johnson (Stacey), of Long Fork; two daughters, Sheila Ratliff (Kevin), of Long Fork, and Shirley Johnson-Sykes, of Pikeville; one brother, Balvie “Gary” Johnson, of Richmond; three granddaughters, Whitney Branham (Braxton), Summer Johnson and Zoee Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Elin Brooke Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Speight Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery, Speight.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Johnny Potter
Johnny Mack Potter, 67, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 20, 1952, the son of the late Mack Willis and Opal Avonelle Hackney Potter.
He was a mechanic for Pike County Coal and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Barry Potter.
He is survived by his wife, Sonja Rita Coleman Potter, of Elkhorn City; two sons, Chad Jonathan Potter (Linda), of Kimper, and Mack Ashley Potter, of Pikeville; one daughter, Angel LaShea Potter (David Shepherd), of Belcher; one sister, Ann Lee Sawyers, of Kansas; four grandchildren, Rylan Shepherd, Brady Potter, Jacob Fiffe and Chelsey Potter; one great-grandchild, Sawyer Stacy; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Elkhorn City Community Center, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ernestine Smith
Ernestine Leedy Smith, 73, of Betsy Layne, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Betsy Layne, June 19, 1946, the daughter of the late Otis and Maggie Sellards Leedy.
She was a homemaker and a caregiver for her late daughter, Kimberly Rene Smith, who passed away on March 16, 2019. She was a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and daughter, she was preceded in death by one brother, Franklin Leedy.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Smith; and one sister, Anna Lou Lafferty, of Richmond.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Barry Clark officiating. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with Brian Lafferty, Austin Lafferty, Billy C. Smith, Dr. Joey Collins, Tyler Gannon and Jimmy Rose serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Junior” Wright
George “Junior” Wright, 90, of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
