James Adkins
James Herbert Adkins, 51, of Rockhouse Creek, Elkhorn City, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Akron, Ohio, Sept. 17, 1968, the son of Herbert Wayne Adkins and Marlene Coleman Adkins.
He was the husband of Tammy Bartley Adkins, a cardiac technician for Corvitals Incorporated and a deacon and recorder for Unity Freewill Baptist Church at Rockhouse.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by two daughters, Amber Elizabeth Morgan (Patrick) and Amy Hensley; one brother, Matthew Adkins (Tina); three grandchildren, Sammy Morgan, Vincent Morgan and Damian Lawrence; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church with Mike Coleman and Tony Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Chyrell Baker
Chyrell Baker, 65, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 25, 1955, to the late Marvin and Mable Sanders Ratliff.
She was a member of Whitaker Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Baker.
She is survived by two sons, Brady Baker (Missy), of Ohio, and Bradley Baker (Brandy), of Prestonsburg; one daughter, Brandy Baker, of Lexington; one brother, Jerry Ratliff, of Ashcamp; one sister, Linda Potter, of Ashcamp; and four grandchildren, Haley Baker, Chelsey Baker, Ethan Baker and Silas Baker.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery, Sycamore. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“TJ” Bartley
Terry Joshua “TJ” Bartley, 40, of Pikeville, formerly of Nashville, Tenn., died Sunday March 29, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Private family funeral services will be conducted Wednesday. Burial will follow at the Bartley Family Cemetery, Penny Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Linda Bryant
Linda Bryant, 62, of Big Stone Gap, Va., formerly of Fedscreek, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
A private funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Bryant Family Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Bernice Ramey
Bernice Ramey, 81, of Lick Creek, died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Private funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
James Varney
James Monroe Varney, 75, of Wellington, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
