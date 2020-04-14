Freddie Adkins
Freddie Adkins, 62, of Poor Bottom, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, July 7, 1957, the son of the late Raymond and Manthlee Stiltner Adkins.
He was a carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sammy; and a sister, Teresa Adkins.
He is survived by two sisters, Joyce Reid, of Taylor, Mich., and Peggy Brofuich, of Warren, Ohio; five nephews and nieces, Jr. Reid, Gina Gatsey (Todd), Tammy Adkins (Brent), Paul Adkins Jr. (Tiffany) and Brian Caudill (Jessica); and five great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Private funeral services were held Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Gibson and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Harve Ratliff Cemetery, Poor Bottom. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ira Lester
Ira Gene Lester, 85, of Steele, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Big Rock, Va., March 15, 1937, the son of George W. and Elizabeth Hackney Lester.
He was a coal operator for 30 years and a member of the Jesus Tabernacle Church. He was a loving and humble father and brother in Christ. He was very talented and intelligent and strove for perfection in all he did.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ray; his brothers, Troy, Hassell, James Henry, Earl, Tommy and Jackson; and his grandchildren, Richard Griffith and Kenneth Freeman.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Church Lester; his daughters, Annis Spears (Bert), Eleanor Ann Freeman (Keith), Karolen Gail Howard and Berlene Miller (Mickey), all of Steele; his brothers, George Jr. Lester, of Vansant, Va., Tolby Lester, of Big Rock, Va., and Robert Lester, of Tazewell, Va.; his sisters, Matilda Quinley, of Vansant, Va., Edna Mae Ling, of Big Rock, Va., and Martha Charles, of Hurley, Va.; his grandchildren, Kimberly Tetrick, Joveta Griffith, Michael Miller, Ira Neil Miller, Ira Bruce Howard, Shannon Lester, Brandy Coleman and Martin Johnson; his great-grandchildren, Brittni, Tasha, Ray, Gage, Faith, Madyson, Gracie and Dalton Ray; his great-great-grandchildren, Addision, Tyson, Tyleigh and J.R.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
There will be a private funeral service and burial. A private visitation will be held also. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Officiating minister will be Hobert McCoy. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Angelina Yagodich
Angelina Yagodich, 70, of Toler, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 6, 1949, at Hardy, the daughter of the late Mike Milan Yagodich and Mary Milkovich Yagodich.
She owned and operated Angie’s Bakery in Williamson, W.Va., for many years.
Survivors include her two daughters, Brandi Gollihue of Belfry, and Angelina (Boo) Trout of Toler; her two granddaughters, Kylie Gollihue and Emily Gollihue both of Belfry; several brothers and sisters; her special friend, Robert Ferris of Belfry, and a host of other loving family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services to honor her life will be held at a later date. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Yagodich family.
This is a paid obituary.
