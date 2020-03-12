Lola Bartley
Lola Bartley, 70, of Blaine, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Bartley Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Stella Blankenship
Stella Blankenship, 91, of Hardy, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Father Nick England officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Margaret Coleman
Margaret Ann Vipperman Coleman, 69, of Kimper, entered into rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, Nov. 1, 1950, the daughter of the late Glen and Pluma Justice Vipperman.
She was known to all her loved ones as “Ann.” She was a retired CNA-caregiver from Hospice of Marion County in Florida. She was a beautiful soul who loved to read, garden her flowers and can food for her family. In her spare time, she liked to play bingo, dominoes and word search puzzles. She was a loving grandmother who adored her family. When she wasn’t at home, you could always find her in church. She belonged to Calvary Primitive Baptist where she was a member for 53 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Coleman; one brother, James Robert Vipperman; one sister, Dorothy Hunt; and twin grandchildren, Brianna Lacy and Cheyanna Casey.
She is survived by four daughters, Sedrena May (David), of Canada, Jennifer Blankenship, of Pikeville, Carolyn Coleman (Maynard) and Tori Clevinger (Gage), both of Kimper; two brothers, Glen Vipperman (Beverly), of Kimper, and James Robert Vipperman, of Texas; one sister, Glennis Hatfield, of Phelps; four grandchildren, Keegan May, Sara May, James Morgan Coleman and William “Bill” Coleman; and one great-grandchild, Karsen Reece Clevinger.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Calvary Primitive Baptist Church with Elders David Allen Thacker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Branch Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m., with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Pauline Curry
Pauline Helen Curry, 98, of Pinsonfork, died Sunday, March 9, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Blackburn officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date at the Curry Cemetery, Turkey Creek.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the beginning of memorial services on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Josie Lakin
Josie Mae Lakin, 95, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay, Florida.
Josie was born at Lookout, April 29, 1924. She was a long-time resident of Pikeville, until she moved to Palm Bay, Fla., in 2012 to live with her daughter.
Josie was employed at the old Murphy’s Store on Main Street and May’s Pastry Shop in downtown Pikeville. She was also employed as a dental assistant for thirty-five years with Dr. William (Bill) Ratliff, Dentist in Pikeville until her retirement.
Josie was a beautiful soul, who had a fun-loving personality. She loved to cook and was well-known for her delicious chicken and dumplings, which were requested at all family reunions and social events. She was a long-time member of the Amazing Grace Church of Pikeville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Georgia and Corbin Easterling; one sister and five brothers; her loving husband of 70 years, Douglas B. Lakin; and her beloved son, Reginald Douglas Lakin, who passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Linger (Aaron) and Barbara Riggs (Vic); a daughter-in-law, Anna Lakin (Doug); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; many extended family who loved her and called her “Granny Jo”; and nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Jo.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Amazing Grace Church, 441 Adams Road, Pikeville. Interment to follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, 4964 Chloe Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local Hospice organizations who are true angels and take such special care of our loved ones.
Phyllis Ratliff
Phyllis Ann Ratliff, 72, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Phyllis was born to the late Robert Bartley and Virgie “Swiney” Bartley on Nov. 9, 1947, in Pike County.
Besides both of her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Ratliff; her son, Robert Eugene Ratliff; her half-brother, Troy Eugene Bentley; and her good friend, Virginia Faye Fry.
Phyllis is survived by two sons, David Allen Ratliff and Tommy Dale Ratliff; one daughter, Krystal Damron; three grandchildren, Brandi Lea Ratliff, Amber Daniel Ratliff and April Pauley; and one sister, Ethel Marie (William) Bartley.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy England and others officiating all services. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shelby Stanley
Shelby Stanley, 62, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Acts 20:28 Church with Eugene Preece officiating. Burial will follow at Cemetery Point, Sidney.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m., with Paul Ray Davis officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Curtis Wallen
Curtis Lee Wallen, 98, of Stanville, died Monday, March 9, 2020.
He was born at Bull Creek in Floyd County, Aug. 27, 1921, the son of the late Lee Wallen and Lula Wills Wallen.
He was a retired station mechanic for Kentucky Power Company and a member of the Betsy Layne United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy and Fleet Marines during WWII from July 1942 to Oct. 1945. He served as a 1st Class Pharmacist mate aboard the USS Neville (troop transport ship) in the South Pacific and in the Beach Battalion with fleet marines as part of the medical staff aboard ship.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Aileen Depriest Wallen; and three brothers, Clarence D. Wallen, Richard Wallen and Woodrow Wallen.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Wells Wallen; two sons, Daniel Edward Wallen (Gaye), of Ashburn, Va., and Ronald Anthony Wallen (Susan), of Stanville; his brother, Sam Wallen, of Lakeside, Calif.; his sister, Mary Marler, of Boise, Idaho; his four grandchildren, Heather Wallen Hammond (Breck), of Allen, Shawn Wallen (Becky), of Stanville, Nancy Wallen and Brian Wallen (Crystal), both of Sterling, Va.; and his 10 great-grandchildren, Byron Hammond, Kevin Hamilton, Hunter Hammond, Ethan Hammond, Anthony Wallen, Alayna Wallen, Daphne Naylor, Travis Naylor, Emma Angel Wallen and Austin Wallen.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Kaminski Robinson and Dennis Love officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Byron Hammond, Kevin Hamilton, Breck Hammond, Shawn Wallen, Brian Wallen, Hunter Hammond, Ethan Hammond, Anthony Wallen and Jeff Wallen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: John Paul Blankenship, Randy Blankenship, Mike Coffey, Perry Farmer, John Fliehman, Emil Mayor, Ronnie Parsons, J.C. Potter, Clyde Stalker and Doug Williams. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his memory to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
Sue Wilkerson
Sue Ellen Thompson Wilkerson, 77, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Dover Manor, Georgetown.
She was born at Lower Johns Creek, April 12, 1942, the daughter of the late Nicholas Thompson and Mable Blackburn Thompson.
She was a Director of Food Service for Highlands Regional Hospital, Prestonsburg, and a member of the American Dietetic Association. She was also a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Wilkerson (Dec. 10, 2001); and one brother, Bobby Thompson.
She is survived by one son, William Nicholas Wilkerson (Justina), of Pikeville; two sisters-in-law, Marlena Zando, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Virginia Wilkerson, of Ashland; two sisters, Doris Kay Hunt, of Lancaster, and Virginia “Jenny” Burchett, of Lower Johns Creek; and four grandchildren, Jacob Wilkerson, Jackson Wilkerson, Jeb Wilkerson and Emma Wilkerson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the Blackburn Fields Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Claude Wright
Claude Wright, 80, of Dorton, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 13, 1939, the son of the late George and Matilda Addington Wright.
He was a self-employed mechanic and a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lahoma Carol Wright; seven brothers, Sam Wright, Rush Wright, Homer Wright, Arnold Wright, Meb Wright, Roman Wright and George Wright Jr.; and three sisters, Wanda Bentley, Charlene Caudill and Bobby Justice.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris Johnson Wright; one son, Clois Wright (Selena), of Johns Fork; two daughters, Polly Stewart, of Cowen Mountain, and Donna Stewart (Tony), of Vanover Branch; and five grandchildren, Jeremiah, Savannah, Devin, Lahoma and Tony.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Cemetery, Dorton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
