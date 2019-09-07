Bobby Bartley
Bobby Dean Bartley, 62, of Belcher, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Bartley Cemetery, Mill Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Jewell Fraganeno
Jewell Mae Fraganeno, 88, of Rockhouse Road, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Magoffin County, March 6, 1931, the daughter of the late Marvin Patrick and Mabel Risner Holbrooks.
She was the owner of Mickey’s Shoe Store, a deputy sheriff, a member of the Women’s Democratic Club and a member of the Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Fraganeno Sr.; and four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by two sons, Ricky Fraganeno and Mickey Fronto Jr.; one daughter, Connie Shell; one step-son, Alfred Music; one step-daughter, Mary McCabe; one brother, Herbert Holbrooks Jr.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall and Bud Crum officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Frank Robinson
Frank Robinson, 69, of Star, N.Car., died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 1, 1950, the son of the late Earl and Ersie Bartley Robinson.
He was an equipment operator.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Ann Bimbo and Mary Sue Hall; and six brothers, Phyllis “Babe” Robinson, Eugene, Gary Dean, Kenny, Johnny and Doug Robinson.
He is survived by his wife, Mellie Thacker Robinson, of Star, N.Car.; two sons, Christopher Robinson and Patrick Robinson (Kristy), both of Star, N.Car.; four grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with patrick Robinson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jack Spears
Jack Spears, 84, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
He was born in Pikeville, July 15, 1935, to the late Adam and Maude Spears.
He moved to Ohio in 1956 and worked for Babcock & Wilcox for 37 years before retiring. After formal retirement, he went on to work delivering auto parts and as a greeter at Walmart. He never met a stranger and was generous to them. He loved the underdog. A musician, he started playing in church, had a Bluegrass television and radio program in the late 50’s; playing many public concerts and events. He was known and loved by many in the circuit. For Jack, the best thing was a festival or a jam session with friends. He was an animal lover and would save every one that he could; he’d feed the cats before he fed himself! He will be missed by his loving cats, Marlo and Milo. He was a huge baseball fan and would watch 24/7; never ask him to choose between Cleveland and Detroit!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Jim; and his sisters, Ruby, Myra, Clara, Bonnie and Lois.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Logar (John) and Jennifer Wagoner (Toby); his grandchildren, Cameron Logar, Andrea Donahue (Bryan), Samantha (Randy Lawson) and E. John, Aaron and Hannah Wagoner; his great-grandchildren, Xavier and Violet Donahue; his sister, Patricia Grimmett; his brother, Don Spears (Ida); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Per Jack’s request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Burial will take place at the Spears Family Cemetery, Pike County, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Schermesser Funeral Home of Akron, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.
The guestbook may be signed at www.schermesserfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Garnett Stewart
Garnett Stewart, 70, of Poor Bottom, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 23, 1948, the daughter of the late Lonnie and Mary Alice Curtis Holland.
She was a member of the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church and a retired cosmetologist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law; Donnie Ratliff; one grandson, Justin Cole; one great-grandchild, Noah Ratliff; and two premature granddaughters, Donetta and Ronetta.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Stewart; one son, Lonnie Stewart Jr. (Tammy), of Poor Bottom; three daughters, Donna Ratliff, of Poor Bottom, Beckie Stewart, of Virgie, and Kimberley Bowling (Billy), of London; four brothers, Mack Holland, Paul Holland and Mike Holland, all of Poor Bottom, and Joe Holland, of Rockhouse; five sisters, Ruby Holland, of Poor Bottom, Joyce Moore, of Nashville, Tenn., Peggy Street and Lonetta Adkins, both of Rockhouse, and Rosemary Justice, of Robinson Creek; 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church with Richard Gibson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jackie Thacker
Jackie Dean Thacker, 65, of Belfry, died suddenly on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel with Robert Stephens officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
Georgene Yates
Georgene Yates, 62, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
She was born in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 9, 1956, the daughter of the late James Howard and Evelyn Marie Richardson.
She was a loving mother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Herman Yates Sr.; one son, Herman Yates Jr.; one daughter, Jackie Kinney; one grandchild, Jade Collins; her half-sisters, Mary Estep, Doris Burch and Patricia Owens; and her half-brother, Jimmy Richardson.
She is survived by two daughters, Trina Romans (Chad) and Larissa Yates (her companion, Dustin Worrix); two sons, James Yates (Amelia) and Billy Yates; six grandchildren, David Collins (Nikesha), Lloyd Collins, Madison Adkins, Adrian Worrix, Andy McCutcheon and Addison Crum; five sisters, Jacquelyn Mattingly (Joseph), Donna Prater, Billie Jean Hopkins (Jimmie Nelson Adkins Jr.), Debbie Prater (Jack) and Rosemary Smith (Robert); one brother, Johnny Richardson (his companion, Wanda Hall); and a half-sister, Billie Lou Combs.
She was treasured by all and will certainly be missed.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Burial followed at the Duran Adkins Family Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
