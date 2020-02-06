Jonathan Blevins
Jonathan Daniel Blevins, 40, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 20, 1979, the son of Billy Charles and Pansy Dye Blevins, of Pikeville.
He was in tech support for Sykes and Gearheart.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Rachael Alison Blackburn, of Pikeville; his nephew, Ryan Alexander Blackburn; and his niece, Lilly Ruth Blevins.
He will forever be missed and loved by his family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wilana Call
Wilana Lida Call, 89, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Episcopal Church Home, Louisville.
She was born at Pikeville, July 29, 1930, the daughter of the late William B. Call Sr. and Anna Lida Dils Call.
She was a retired, longtime employee of W.B. Call Company. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William B. Call Jr. and John Perry Call; and two sisters, Anna Margaret Call Gillespie and Hope Dorene Call Childress.
She is survived by her brother, Don Carlos Call Sr., of Louisville; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Willard Knipp officiating.
Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests expressions of sympathy be made in her memory to the Pikeville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 311, Pikeville, KY 41502, or, D.A.R., c/o Karen Gibson, Treas., 4571 St. Hwy. 194 W., Pikeville, KY 41501.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeanette Dixon
Jeanette Dixon, 71, of Pike County, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Renee Kidder
Renee Kidder passed into glory on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home in Howell, Mich., after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born March 13, 1967, to Evangeline Judy Brown and the late Leon Brown. She grew up in River Rouge, Mich., and graduated with honors from Melvindale High School in 1985.
Mark and Renee were married Oct. 8, 2005, in Brighton, Michigan.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband, Mark Kidder; her two dear children, Caleb and Noel; her brother, Leon O’Neil Brown; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She loved being a wife and mother, adventures with her family and friends and serving others.
She was passionate about missions, human trafficking prevention and advocating for medical research for the prevention of and cure for ovarian cancer.
In honor of her wishes, memorial donations may be gifted to: WAR International (Women at Risk), 2790 44th St. SW A, Wyoming, MI 49519, warinternational.org/donate, or, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122, ocrfa.org/donate.
Obituary courtesy of Generations Funeral & Cremation Service of Farmington Hills, Michigan.
This is a paid obituary.
Ernest McCoy
Ernest McCoy, 94, of Aiken, S.Car., formerly of Hardy, died Thursday, Jan.
30, 2020, at the Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia, South Carolina.
He was born at Ransom, June 20, 1925. He was one of 10 children born to the
late Helix and Marinda Stanley McCoy.
He was a WWII Army Veteran. He entered service on Sept. 11, 1943, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 7, 1946. He was in the Dixie Division 31st; Company K, Regiment 167.
After his military service, he worked for a while in the coal mines and then became a
truck driver. In 1966, he went to work for Essex International Group, from which he
retired in 1983. After retirement, he worked with his brother, Clarence McCoy, building
homes until he relocated to Aiken, S.Car., to be near his son, Harold (Mike).
He is a member of the Belfry United Methodist Church. He loved anything
crafty, like building wooden toys and models and doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie
Johnson McCoy; his sisters, Bertha, Hazel, Gracie, Maggie and Ortha Mae; and his brother, Jack.
He is survived by his son, Harold (Mike) McCoy (Sandy), of Aiken, S.Car.; his daughter, Pat McCoy Waters, of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; his sisters, Virginia, of Indialantic, Fla., and Elmo
Allred, of Maysville; his brother, Clarence McCoy, of Hardy; his sister-in-law, Sandra
Johnson, of Hardy; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of ICU, IICU and PCU at Palmetto
Health Baptist Hospital for their kindness and care shown to Ernest and his family. Also, to Sharon Salley and her entire team at Palmetto Health HomeCare (in house) Hospice for her assistance and compassion to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ernest’s name to: Belfry United Methodist
Church, 109 Main St, Belfry, KY 41514, or, Palmetto Health Foundation, 1600 Marion
St., Columbia, SC 29201.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Rabbit” Williams
Gerde Dwayne “Rabbit” Williams, 60, of Printer, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 28, 1960, to the late Rutherford and Pina Yates Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Williams; and one sister, Lydia Sue Williams.
He is survived by three brothers, Donnie Williams, of Hazard, Sam Williams, of Printer, and Tex Williams (Birdie), of Hopkins Fork; seven sisters, Eleanor Goble, of Dwale, Betty Stewart (Bill), of Betsy Layne, Bethel Yates (Steve), of Printer, Theresa Case (Burlin), of Hopkins Fork, Connie Kidd (Granvel), of Honaker, Vivien Forren (Art), of Allen, and Melissa Williams, of Betsy Layne; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends who loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.,Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Pugh officiating. Burial will follow at the James E. Case Cemetery, Hopkins Fork.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.