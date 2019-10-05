Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice, 66, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, March 27, 1953, to the late Lon Justice and Mary Salyers Justice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jason Justice; two brothers, Fonso and Orb Justice; one sister, Lovelle Justice Taylor; and one nephew, Jerry Keith Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Justice, of Phyllis; two sons, Matthew Justice and Chase Justice, both of Phyllis; a special grandson, Logan Justice; two brothers, Robert Justice (Joyce), of Kimper, and Ronald Griffey (Joann), of Cottage Grove, Minn.; two sisters, Thelma Alley, of Louisville, and Kitty Smith (Roger), of Phyllis; a special niece, Mary Justice; her best friend, Sharon Fuller; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Ramey officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Robert Sawyers
Robert Dale Sawyers, 77, of Belcher, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
He was born at Lick Creek, April 27, 1942, the son of the late Plenny and Hessie Fields Sawyers.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Gene Sawyers and Eldeen Sawyers; and three sisters, Irene Waller, Phyllis Mullins and Jackie Cool.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Ratliff Sawyers, of Belcher; one daughter, Natalie Adkins, of Jeffersonville, Ind.; two brothers, Plennie Sawyers, of Lick Creek, and Cornelius Sawyers, of Belcher; five grandchildren, Silas, Jan, Andrew, Robert and Catherine; and two great-grandchildren, Alex and Aurora.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Betty Stepp
Betty Lou Stepp, 69, of Turkey Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Cline Cemetery, Turkey Creek.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m., with Jimmy Stanley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
