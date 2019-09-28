Taylor Adkins
Taylor Adkins, 75, of Phyllis, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 31, 1944, the son of the late Frank and Bertha Hunt Adkins.
He was a retired coal miner.
He is survived by his wife, Glema Sue Hunt Adkins, of Phyllis; one son, Brian Keith Hunt, of Island Creek; two daughters, Melinda Scott, of Raccoon, and Selena Steffey (Steven), of Floyd County; one sister, Linda Chapman (Danis), of Kimper; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Danis Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Dotson Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Doris Brittan
Doris Justine Sword Brittan, 81, of Floyd County, died Nov. 12, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Richard Sword and Cora Jones Sword.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands and sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Wittle (Mike), their son, Mike Wittle; her step-children, Shawn Brittan (Susan), Scott Brittan, Kyle Brittan (Carla), Lupe Brittan and Michele Hylton; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ray Sword and Roy Sword.
She was adored and cherished by many. She will forever be treasured and greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Sword officiating. Burial will follow at the Sword Family Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Betty Sue Charles
Betty Sue Charles, 78, of Virgie, formerly of Raccoon, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Aug. 15, 1941, to the late Southa and Hattie Maynard Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Charles; one brother, Gary Southa Collins; and one sister, Mary Louise Webb.
She is survived by one son, Michael Charles, of Williamson, W.Va.; one daughter, Sue Ann Prather, of Virgie; three sisters, Ruby Henson, of Colorado, Ruth Ann Maynard, of Lexington, and Doris Charles, of Arkansas; two grandchildren, Garrett Newsome and Wyatt Branham; and one great-grandson, Maxwell Branham.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Family Memories Cemetery, Brushy. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Butch” Williamson
Emery Harold “Butch” Williamson, 58, of Canada, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanley Cemetery, Stratton Fork, Canada.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
