Shalei Cobb
Shalei Keionna Cobb, 16, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was born at Pikeville, Feb. 10, 2003, a daughter of Bennie Mack Cobb Jr. (Necole) and Bobbi Gail Rowe Muncy (Keith).
She was a student at Pike County Central High School and a member of Mikes Branch Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents and step-parents, she is survived by three brothers, Tyler Caudill (Rachel McClelland) and Dayshein Cobb, both of Pikeville, and Dustin Caudill, of Kimper; two sisters, MaKaysha Cobb and Araiya Cobb, both of Kimper, KY; two nieces London and Stella Caudill; one nephew, Christopher Caudill; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with James Taylor and Jim Orison officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kayla James
Kayla Sue James, 26, of Richmond, formerly of Huddy, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Minta Maynard
Minta Maynard, 78, of Midland, Mich., formerly of Brushy, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Apple Orchard Old Regular Baptist Church with Danny Runyon and Dale Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at the Apple Orchard Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Sally Scott
Sally Ann Scott, 52, of Phelps, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Memorial services were held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
“Luke” White
Larry Neale “Luke” White, 55, of Phelps, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 13, 1963, a son of Phyllis Gayle Dotson White Walls, of Phelps, and the late Luther White.
He was a retired car man from N&W railroad, coached little league and was of the Apostolic faith. He was a member of the Thomas DeVenney Masonic Lodge #928 of Freeburn and a Kentucky Colonel. He loved to play golf, do crossword puzzles, ride his Harley motorcycle and play his guitar. Luke was a huge Pittsburg Steeler football fan, UK basketball fan and loved to play and sing in church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lou Ann White, of Phelps; his three sons, Ethan Luther White (Caitlin), of Church Hill, Tenn., Travis Franklin White (Stacy), of San Diego, Calif., and Zachary Blake White, of Phelps; two step-daughters, Courtney Runyon (Josh), of Turkey Creek, and Erica Taylor, of Williamson, W.Va.; one sister, Sheila Gayle McGuire (the late Johnny), of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Eli Keith White, Vera Hope White and Nora Rhea White, all of Church Hill, Tenn., Jayden Brook Runyon, Dalton Gage Taylor, Savannah Runyon, McKenzie Runyon and Bentley Taylor, all of Turkey Creek; one niece, Scarlett Krystal Pinson, of Lexington; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Opie Ray Harris officiating. Burial followed at the George W. Dotson Cemetery, Phelps, with Andrew Prater, Cory Hatfield, Pete Maynard, Josh Runyon and friends and family serving as pallbearers.
Masonic Rites were observed. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.