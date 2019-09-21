Christopher Adkins
Christopher Adkins, 41, of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
He was born in Pikeville, April 26, 1978, the son of Diana Coleman Adkins and the late Donald Adkins.
He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call a son, grandson or friend.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his devoted spouse, Lisa Bentley Adkins; three children, Breanna Adkins, Christopher Logan Adkins and Christian Boley; two sisters, Tina Adkins and her companion, Bill Justice, and Dorothy Adkins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Lower Pompey. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home on behalf of Christopher Adkins.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Woody Akers
Woody Mack Akers, 79, of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
He was born in Pikeville, to the late McKinley and Melissa Little Akers.
He adored his family and his pets and was a known woodworking hobbyist. Many of his custom wooden vehicles can be found with various people. He knew that these individuals would enjoy looking at this amazing talent as much as he enjoyed making them. He also took a hobby in restoring bicycles and loved radio flyer wagons. He had his hands in so many different endeavors. He was a part of the Fraternal Order of Police and was a chosen Kentucky Colonel. He was an active constable for District Four, for nine years, and was so proud of this title. He worked in many different fields and enjoyed every day. He was a construction worker, wrecker service owner, truck driver, deputy sheriff for over 25 years and worked at Samoyed Mining.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Akers, Allen Akers, Bruce Akers, Jack Akers, Clifford Akers and Bill Akers; and his sisters, Wanda “Dot” Justice, Ruth Hooper and JoAnn “Sis” Cunningham.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mabeline Ray Akers; three daughters, Pamela Michelle Newsome, Kimberly Denise Thacker (Arnold “Bebo”) and Lisa Renee Akers; four grandchildren, Zachary Akers, Dustin Hamilton, Samantha Thacker and Erica Tackett; one great-grandchild, Addilyn Thacker; one sister, Thelma Adams; one brother, Scotty Akers; and many nieces, nephews, countless friends and all the Parkview caregivers.
He was treasured and loved by everyone. He will certainly be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Jimmy Jack Adkins and Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Douglas Coleman
Douglas Coleman, 91, of Wolfpit Branch Road, Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 27, 1928, the son of the late Jim and Virgie Coleman.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a former coal miner for Bethlehem Steel Coal Company and the oldest member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church at Wolfpit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Richard Dale Coleman; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Janey Robinson Coleman; three daughters, Ronda Coleman (Rocky), Ramona Adkins (Carmel Dean) and Carol Tuttle (Matt); two sons, Paul Coleman and John Coleman (Crystal); three brothers, Ival Coleman, Ray Coleman and Ellis Coleman; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church with Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin, with his grandsons serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church.
Jackie Lester
Jackie Dale Lester, 71, of Louisa, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Prestonsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Lester Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Robert Mullins
Robert Edgar Mullins, 79, of Bowling Fork Road, Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Maxie, W.Va., Nov. 14, 1939, the son of the late Dewey and Edna Mullins.
He was a retired construction worker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul Mullins, Ted Mullins, Buford Mullins, Normal “Bug” Mullins and Kell Mullins; and two sisters, Evaline and Lorine.
He is survived by his wife, Flora Mullins; two sons, Robert E. Mullins Jr. (Teresa) and Phillip Wayne Mullins (Alley); one daughter, Debra Bailey (John); two brothers, Bob Mullins and Carvel Mullins; two sisters, Linda and Imajean; four grandchildren, Robert E. Mullins III, Samantha Mullins, Sean Bailey and Matthew Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel Mullins and Jaxson Mullins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Kerr and Chris Bartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Poor Bottom.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eliza Tibbs
Eliza Lee Tibbs, 90, of Joes Creek, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Stone Coal, Nov. 7, 1928, the daughter of the late Verlin and Nellie Gilliam Lee.
She was a retired housekeeper from Pikeville Methodist Hospital and a member of the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvid Tibbs, on March 7, 2005; two brothers, Ben Lee and Zack Austin Lee; and two sisters, Leona Louise Syck and Geneva Dell Mitchell; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by one son, Larry Tibbs (Rita), of Joes Creek; one daughter, Caroline Johnson, of Pikeville; one sister, Jessa Lee, of Broadbottom; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Tony Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
