Gypsy Coleman
Gypsy Ann Parker Coleman, 88, of Wolfpit Branch, Elkhorn City, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, June 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Berry and Polly Ann Slone Parker.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Wolfpit Community Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Branson Coleman; two sons, Bobby Carl Coleman and Rodney Lee Coleman; seven brothers, Casey, Frank, Lee, Teddy, Walter, Bruce and Tom Parker; and six sisters, Ethel DiPatri, Margie Tackett, Rose Justice, Dixie Lee Hess, Ocie Smith and Hattie Slone.
She is survived by two sons, Eugene Coleman (Balinda) and Ike Coleman (Teresa); two daughters, Ann Tackett (Timmy) and Lynn Fields (Gordon); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Gibson officiating. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Chloe Road, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gladys DeLong
Gladys Fields DeLong, 85, of Turkey Creek, lovingly known as “Granny Gladys”, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born at Logan, W.Va, Dec. 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Preston and Dora Workman Fields.
She was a retired employee of the Appalachian Regional Hospital at South Williamson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul DeLong; her beloved brother, Lewis Fields; her sisters, Jane Thompson, Marie Hamblin and Ella Vance; and her great-grandson, MacCager Douglas DeLong.
She is survived by her children, Richard P. DeLong (Dotty), of Westport, Ind., Wilda Harrison (John), of Hatfield, Pauline Spence (Clyde), of Belo, W.Va., and Linda Justice (Bruce) and Tony DeLong, both of Turkey Creek; her son-in-law, Len E. Maynard, of Turkey Creek; her daughters-in-law, Jeanette Jude DeLong and Rachelle DeLong, both of Williamson, W.Va.; her grandchildren, Chuck DeLong, of Fort Gay, W.Va.,
Richard DeLong (Jessica), of Westport, Ind., Eddie Maynard (Paula), of Hatfield, Gregory Maynard (Sabrina), of Morristown, Tenn., Clyde E. Spence, of Jacksonville, Fla., Ronnie D. Spence (Bridget), of Banner, Wendi Hensley (Steve), of Hatfield, D.J. Justice, of Turkey Creek, and Stephanie Ellis (Derrick), of Burlington; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, with Bro. Gary Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, with Chuck DeLong, Richard DeLong, Eddie Maynard, Greg Maynard, Ronnie Spence and Steven Hensley serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sue Little
Sue Ellen Ashley Little, 39, of Jenkins, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 13, 1980, the daughter of the late Jack and Janie Branham Ashley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Katie Ashley; and one brother, Curtis Jackson “CJ” Ashley.
She is survived by her fiance’, Daniel Phillips; two sons, Austin Ashley and Jackson Ashley; one daughter, Hayley Ashley; three brothers, Jackie Darrel Ashley, Ricky Ashley and Robert Ashley; and two sisters, Linda Redlin and Connie Carter.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m.,Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church with Randy May officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dannie May
Dannie Edward May, 68, of Pinsonfork, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Octavia Freewill Baptist Church with Dwayne Yates and J.R. Whitt officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
“Chris” Morris
Charles Christopher “Chris” Morris, 47, of Zebulon Highway, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, following a brief stay at Pikeville Medical Center due to an automobile accident.
He was born at Pikeville, April 19, 1972, the son of Charles and Jessie Faye Bevins Morris, of Zebulon Highway.
He had worked as a general laborer and for the last while had become a good meat cutter at a local food store. He was a member of the Meta Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Craft and Annie Holiway Morris; and his maternal grandparents, Jesse and Rhoda Thacker Bevins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Jamie Nicole Smith Morris, of Zebulon Highway; his daughter, Jasmine Faye Morris, of Zebulon Highway; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Staggs officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn-Morris Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shirley Roberts
Shirley Rose Roberts, 70, of Wolfpit, formerly of Caney Creek, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on June 11, 1949, to the late Roy and Jacqueline Tackett Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Roberts.
She is survived by one son, Gary Roberts Jr. (Miranda), of Virgie; one daughter, Angie Mullins (Eric), of Pikeville; one brother, Roy Taylor Jr., of Wolfpit; three sisters, Sally Bevins, of Pompey, Judy Stewart, of High Point, N.Car., and Maudy Taylor, of Millard; seven grandchildren, Jarrod Mullins, Jordan Mullins, Grace Mullins, Jacob Mullins, Jackson Mullins, Luke Roberts and Natalie Roberts.
Graveside services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Smallwood
Brenda Sue Smallwood, 78, of Dorton, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.