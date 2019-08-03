Claudette Ball
Claudette Smith Ball, 69, of Belfry, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at the Ball Family Cemetery, Belfry.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Aug. 3., at the funeral home, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Foster Blackburn
Foster Blackburn, 82, of Varney, passed from this life, Friday, August 2, 2019. Foster was born to the late Bill and Maggie “Coleman” Blackburn in Pike County, KY., January 6, 1937.
Besides both parents, Foster is preceded in death by three brothers, Gene Blackburn, a US Airforce Veteran, William Rell Blackburn, US Airforce Veteran, Larry Don Blackburn, US Navy Veteran; one sister, Inez Blevins.
Foster is survived by his loving wife, Jettie Blackburn; five sons, Foster Neil Blackburn and his wife, Joan, Mark Blackburn and his wife, Kelli, Shawn Smith and his wife, Deanna, Dwayne Smith and his wife, Lisa, Randall Smith and his wife, Stacy; three daughters, Rhonda McCall and her husband, Gene Blackburn, Shelia Means and her husband, Glenn, and Jamie Larimore and her husband, Frankie; grandchildren, Kayla Blackburn, Sawyer Blackburn, Bradley Blackburn, Glenn L. Means III, Reanna Goble, Eli Smich, Jimmy Smith and his wife, Angel, Cody and his wife, Erika, Dalton Smith, Lexie Smith, Jared Smith, Kenzie Smith, and Maddie Smith; sister, Rose Hammons and her husband, John; two brothers, George Blackburn, US Army Veteran, and his wife, Peggy and Johnny Blackburn and his wife, Vivian.
Foster served his nation proudly in the United States Navy. Foster was an honored Veteran who wore the title proudly. Foster also was a bookkeeper for thirty- five years at Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church. He wore the title “Honorary Clerk” because of his trust and discipline.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Funeral Chapel Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 6 p.m. The funeral services will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with burial following at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist will be the officiating all services honoring the life of Foster Blackburn with DAV Honors observed by the Johns Creek Chapter #166.
Arrangements are under direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Online condolences and guestbook may be signed at, www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Combs
Bobby Lee Combs, 74, of Salyersville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Magoffin County, March 18, 1945, the son of the late Frank Combs and the late Lura Shepherd.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ottis, Floyd, James and Cecil Combs; and two sisters, Marie Combs Puckett and Betty Combs Cole.
He is survived by two sons, Matthew Combs (Courtney), of Piketon, Ohio, and Larry Combs, of Lexington; one daughter, Amanda Creech, of Lucasville, Ohio; one brother, Roger Combs, of Minford, Ohio; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shawn Rivera
Shawn Zane Athens Rivera, 62, of Powells Creek Road, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Michigan, June 27, 1957, the daughter of the late Samuel Peter Athens and Shelby Gene Salisbury Anderson.
She was a retired cosmetologist and a believer of the Catholic faith. She was a loving mother and yiayia.
She is survived by one son, Zaneashley Rivera; two daughters, Shelby Rivera Ratliff (Greg) and Paige Alexa Athens; one granddaughter, Taylor Lilly Rivera; two brothers, Jack Anderson (Djuana) and John Athens; and a host of loving family and friends.
Shawn’s Celebration of Life service will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Coal Run Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brackston Robinette
Brackston Johnny Robinette, 63, of Banner, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Parkview Nursing Home.
He was born in Pike County, March 1, 1956, the son of the late Emmit Ferrell Robinette and the late Jettie May.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Willie Robinette.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Blackburn Robinette, of Banner; one son, Brackston Matthew Robinette, of Banner; two daughters, CrisCella Mayoma Robinette, of Toler, and Melissa Gilliam, of Martin; two brothers, Bradis Robinette, of Mt. City, Tenn., and Christopher Daniel Robinette, of Regina; one grandchild, Tevon Howell; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with James Swiney, Randy Bentley and Charles Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the AC Young Cemetery, Brushy Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Christine Stiltner
Christine Stiltner, 80, of Stopover, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center, Phelps.
She was born at Majestic, April 29, 1939, the daughter of the late J.C. Sanson Sr. and Polly Robinette Sanson.
She was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and sitting on the porch. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Stiltner; one son, Jerry “Butchie” Stiltner; one brother, J.C. (Jimmy Lee) Sanson; one sister, Ethel Emogene Sanson; and one granddaughter, Cynthia Stiltner.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Stiltner (Doris), of Kimper, and Dean Stiltner (Julie), of Maryville, Tenn.; three daughters, Sheree Prater, of Stopover, Tiffany Layne, of Phelps, and Sabrina Layne, of Majestic: one brother, Raymond Sanson, of Majestic; nine grandchildren, Randy Stiltner (Brandy), of Berry, Matthew Combs, of Lexington, Donnie Brandon Lell, of Stopover, Dillon Stiltner, of Maryville, Tenn., Tommy Stiltner, of Georgetown, Jonathan Stiltner, of Cynthiana, Jayden Robinson, of London, Jessica Coleman, of Georgetown, and a granddaughter whom she was especially close to, Solicity Paige Stiltner, of Stopover; 15 great-grandchildren; and her special friends, Brenda Burke and Joyce Campbell.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Meek, Odis Blankenship and Denny Land officiating. Burial will follow at the Sanson Family Cemetery, Majestic. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Sykes
Roger Sykes, 78, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Splashdam, Va., Sept. 17, 1940, the son of the late Bill and Maxine Worshum Sykes.
He was a teacher and football coach at Elkhorn City High School and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Elkhorn City DAV Chapter #140, the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375, the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steven Roger Sykes; and one brother, Donald Sykes.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lynda Moore Sykes, of Elkhorn City; one son, Gary Michael Sykes (Cindy), of Elkhorn City; two granddaughters, Olivia Michelle Sykes and Marissa Danielle Sykes, both of Elkhorn City; one brother, Tomme Sykes, of Elkhorn City; a sister-in-law, Vicki Adkins, of Elkhorn City; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Moore and Greg Moore, both of Elkhorn City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Ed Belcher and Frank Crum officiating. Special singing will be conducted by Steve Taylor and military rites will be performed by the Elkhorn City DAV Chapter #140. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home, with masonic services beginning at 6 p.m. and evening services beginning at 7 p.m.. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Leon Tackett
Leon Tackett, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Ronnie Thacker
Ronnie Thacker, 62, of Canada, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., Jan. 17, 1957, the son of the late App and Naoma Fuller Thacker.
He attended the Missionary Baptist Church. In his free time, he loved to watch sports and hang out with friends. He, like many of us, had his ups and downs, leading a simple life and enjoying spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Kenneth WIlliamson; and his brother-in-law, Bill Williamson.
He is survived by two brothers, Michael Thacker (Emma Sue), of Clinton, Tenn., and Gary Thacker (Janet), of Canada; one sister, Mary Sue Williamson, of Canada; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church with Missionary Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Thacker-Fuller Cemetery, Canada, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.