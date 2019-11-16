Pamela Collins
Pamela Jean Collins, 55, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 7, 1967, the daughter of Bonnie Salyers Hunt, of Pikeville, and the late Paul Hunt.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lora Ann Hunt and Anita Carol Hayes; and one sister-in-law, Henrietta Hunt.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Collins, of Pikeville; two children, Andrea Justice and Jaymie Collins, both of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Ayden Little, Kaelen Justice, Myca Little and Taegan Collins; one sister, Jennifer Thornsbury (Roger), of Mouthcard; one brother, Paul David Hunt, of Mouthcard; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Pamela will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at the Lick Creek Holiness Church, Lick Creek, with Ray Sawyers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will begin at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel and continue from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Monday, Nov.18, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church, Lick Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kermit Smith
Kermit H. Smith, 74, of Little Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 13, 1945, the son of the late K. Leonard and Alpha Thomas Smith.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a job retired foreman from Pike County Road Department. He was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dick Shelton Smith; one niece, Kimberly Beth Smith; and one nephew, Ricky Harmon.
He is survived by his wife, Sherril C. Newsome Smith; one daughter, Christina “Chris” Elswick (Jeff), of Long Fork; one son, K. Stephan Smith (Rhonda), of Little Robinson Creek; one brother, Bobby Gene Smith (Brenda), of Greasy Creek; four grandchildren, Austin Elswick, Tamara Bazon, Kassidy Hinkle and Andrew Smith; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Rob Newsom Cemetery, Little Robinson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Javier Thacker
Javier Jacob Thacker, 18, of Freeburn, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Lakeland, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Faith Tabernacle Church, Majestic, with Pastor Charles Meek and Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at the Mayhorn Cemetery, Freeburn.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Phelps Funeral Services, Inc., of Phelps.
“Tiny” Varney
Sharon Annette “Tiny” Varney, 52, of Phyllis, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
