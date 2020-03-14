“Barry” Cole
Ralph Barrett “Barry” Cole, 61, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Pikeville.
He was born at Pikeville, Aug. 11, 1958.
He lived most of his life in Lake County, Ill., surrounded by his immediate family and friends. He worked as a truck driver for the Teamsters Local 301 for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phoebe Salyers Dema; his step-father, Roger Dema; and his sister, Tara Cole Mason.
He is survived by his brother, Rovvie Cole (Debbie); his sister, Kendal Inman (Scott); his brother-in-law, Bob Mason; his three children, Callie Johnson (Mark), Hayli Crusco (Mike) and Jared Humphrey; his grandchildren, Jack, Wyatt, Jacob, Cameron, Blake Sloan and Kellan; three nephews; two nieces; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Interment will be at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clifford Little
Clifford Little, 79, of River Rouge, Mich., formerly of Pike County, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Michigan.
He was born in Pikeville, April 26, 1940, to the late Zack and Carrie Little.
He was a retired crane operator at Ford Motor.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Sid Little, Grady Little, Clent Little and Albert Little; and seven sisters, Pearl Wright, Gertrude Tackett, Helen Addington, Kay Boyd, Bessie Tackett, Genieva Hamilton and Tina Oneil.
He is survived by one son, Dwayne Little, of Waterford, Mich.; one granddaughter, Ashley Little; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greg White and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Roger Metcalf
Roger Metcalf, 64, of Cumberland, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Harlan, March 20, 1955, the son of the late Henderson Metcalf and Eddie Boggs Metcalf.
He was a coal miner employed by Black Mountain Resources and a member of the masonic lodge and the Rock Vine Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Bowling Metcalf; two special daughters, Amber Day and Leanna Blair; one brother, Robert Lee Metcalf; and three sisters, Mildred Dick, Della Mae Shepherd and Faye Metcalf.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
