Rose Bartley
Rose Marie Bartley, 81, of Paint Lick, formerly of Rockhouse, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center, Richmond.
She was born in Pikeville, June 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Alex and Meddie Adkins Belcher.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Blessed Hope Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Bartley; two sons, Estil Dewayne Bartley and Jamie Bartley; four sisters, Phyllis Blackburn, Margaret Coleman, Eleanor Maggard and Helen Easterling; four brothers, Don, Charles, Fon “Brother” and Phenis Belcher; and one son-in-law, Lester Collins.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Collins, of Paint Lick, and Sandra Lynn Forsyth (Jeff), of Westland, Mich.; two sisters, Fannie Alice Horne, of Johns Creek, and Donna Butler, of Elkhorn City; one brother, Franklin Belcher, of Johns Creek; three grandchildren, Christie Blackburn, Leslie Williams and Keith Forsyth; four great-grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Hanna Blackburn, Hollie Bryant and Myka Williams; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Ratliff and Neil Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Vadna Campbell
Vadna Campbell, 89, of Upper Chloe Road, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Ed and Elna Damron, of Caney.
She was a homemaker and a faithful Christian of the Freewill faith for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Campbell; and her siblings, Fayetta and Charlie.
She is survived by two sons, Eddie Campbell (Jennie), of Pikeville, and David Campbell, of Butner, N.Car.; one granddaughter, whom she raised as her daughter, Rachel Campbell-Dotson (Matt); four grandchildren, Scott Phillips (Crystal), Colley Stevens (Kela), Cassie Kilgore (Larry) and Matthew Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Harper, Huxley and Hunter; four sisters, Edna Adkins, Elimay Coleman, Yvonne Grater and Barbara Puckett; also special in her life, Diana Lenox, Cam Colley and Cathy Blackburn; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Holmes officiating.. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gratho Conn
Gratho Conn, 75, of Roanoke, Ala., died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel, Roanoke, Ala., with Rev. Keith Benefield officiating. Burial followed at Taylor’s Crossroads Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Quattlebaum Funeral Home of Roanoke, Alabama.
Deborah Crum
Deborah Ann Crum, 65, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born at Martin, Oct. 24, 1953, the daughter of the late Arthur Smith and the late Vera Cavins Adkins.
She was a beautician for 40 years and a retired special education teacher’s aide from the Pikeville Independent Schools. She was a member of the Meta Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Crum; her half-brother, Arthur Smith Jr. and her half-sister, Jeanine Martin.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Crum (Deana), of Pikeville, and Chris England (Tara), of London; her sister, Karen May, of Dandridge, Tenn.; her half-brother, Donnie Adkins, of Florida; her half-sisters, Vickie Caudill, of Paintsville, and Carol Branham, of Martin; her grandsons, Preston Crum, Rhys England and Cash England; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Meta Baptist Church with Bill Staggs officiating. Burial followed at the Old Pikeville Cemetery, Pikeville, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
John Mullins
John Alex Mullins, 67, of Brushy Road, Jenkins, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 17, 1952, the son of Jessie Mullins, of Beefhide, and the late Alex Mullins.
He was a member of the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Dean Mullins.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Kiser and Erica Brook Shell (Andrew), both of Virgie; one brother, Paul Mullins (Priscilla), of Beefhide; one sister, Annette Jones, of Virgie; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church with Randy May and others officiating. Burial followed at the Mullins Cemetery, Brushy Road, Myra. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Peggy Tussey
Peggy Sue Tussey, 78, of South Williamson, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Tug Valley ARH, with her loving family by her side.
She was born at Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 27, 1940, the daughter of the late Okey and Hazel Hatfield Blackburn.
She attended Williamson High School for two years, then transferred to Belfry High School, graduating in 1958. She began her educational journey in the fall of 1958, at Pikeville College, where she met the love of her life, Carl R. Tussey. They married Sept. 5, 1959, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
She was a dynamic educator and loved her students as if they were her own. She began her teaching career in the Pike County School System where she taught for over 40 years, at several schools including, Blackberry Grade School, Turkey Creek Grade School and South Williamson Grade School. She obtained a Master’s Degree and Rank 1 Certification from Eastern Kentucky University, specializing in reading and language arts. Shortly before retirement, she transferred to the Pike County Board of Education where she worked in the Title One Program. Her career did not end there. She went on to work in the Mingo County School System in Williamson, West Virginia.
She was a member of the Lord’s Church and attended Williamson Area Church of Christ, Turkey Creek. She was a faithful Christian for nearly 50 years. Her life reflected her love for the Lord. She was an avid member of many organizations including, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Board of Directors of Williamson ARH and Delta Kappa Gamma Nu Chapter Teacher’s Society. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling to many destinations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Aggie Hager; a brother, Paul Blackburn; and a daughter-in-law, Gina Tussey.
She is survived by her husband, Carl R. Tussey, of South Williamson; two sons, Carl Edward Tussey, of South Williamson, and Jeffrey Allen Tussey (Renetta), of Salem, Va.; one daughter, Carla Sue Tussey Allahham (John), of Danville; two brothers, Ronnie Blackburn (Sandra), of Melbourne, Fla., and Jack Blackburn (Linda), of South Williamson; four grandsons, Carl E. Tussey II, Malik Allahham, Faris Allahham and Wesley Allahham; six granddaughters, Ashley Elyse Passarelli (Deo), Toshia Bowman (John), Drema Heck (Drew), Summer Allahham, Abbie Carden and Madison Tussey; two great-granddaughters, Frankie Tussey and Capri Passarelli; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
