Deborah Bennett
Deborah Bennett, 62, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
JaneAn Bevins
JaneAn Moore Bevins, 37, of Little Creek Road, Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 10, 1982, the daughter of Janie Reed Coleman and Ronald Carl Moore.
She served in the United States Army, was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal Faith.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Oscar and Chloe Ann Reed; her paternal grandparents, Carl and Ladine Moore; and her uncle, Wendell Reed.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Bevins; her mother and her husband, Janie Coleman (Ronald); her father, Ronald Carl Moore; her children, Tyler Marshall and Alyssa Jane Thompson; her brothers, Chris Moore (Cindy) and Robert Allen Moore; her aunts, Karen Reed Fleming and Sharon Arnett (Michael); her uncles, Eugene Reed (Linda) and Kenneth “Buck” Reed (Susan); her nieces, Haley Boyd, Tabby Moore and Lily Moore; her nephew, Madison Compton (Jessica); her great-nieces and great-nephew, Rylan Roberts, Reagan Roberts and Jaxon Compton; and a large host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Grace Valley Freewill Baptist Church with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery, Sookeys Creek.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the church with Randy May, Gary Hall and Donnie Hall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shelby Coleman
Shelby Jean Coleman, 82, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Lexington.
She was born at Upper Pompey, Sept. 23, 1938, to the late Naomi and David Coleman.
She was an avid member of Grace Baptist Church, Shelbiana. She owned her own business where she was a hairdresser for many years. She was a beloved mother, cherished grandmother and a treasured great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Thacker Lowe, Christine Kendrick and Jacqueline Amick; her brothers, David Coleman Jr., Ivan Gene “Tunney” Coleman, Alfred Coleman and Curt H. Coleman.
She is survived by one son, Mark Coleman (Maria); two granddaughters, Autumn Maynard (Hadley) and Alyson Hedgecock (Aaron); two great-grandsons, Hayden and Hudson Maynard; and a large host of other dear family, friends and loved ones.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Howell of Grace Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patty Evans
Patty Ann Coleman Evans, 67, of Phelps, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Matewan, W.Va., March 26, 1952, a daughter of the late Elsie and Octavia “Tavie” Wagner Coleman.
She was a member of the Peter Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She was an LPN, having worked for 22 years for the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center at Phelps. She loved taking care of others and cooking for events at her church. She was truly a wonderful mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Evans; two brothers, Roger Lee and Robert Lee Coleman; and one granddaughter, Randi Michelle Coleman.
She is survived by two sons, Richard Coleman (Sondra), of Phelps, and Mark Coleman (Connie), of Delaware, Ohio; four brothers, Floyd Coleman (Glenna), of Phelps, L.C. Coleman (Barbara), of Hardy, Raymond Coleman, of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Larry Joe Coleman, of Spartanburg, S.Car.; two sisters, Mildred Spears (Ronnie), of Radnor, Ohio, and Tammy Skeete (Anthony), of Spartanburg, S.Car.; six grandchildren, Michael Coleman (Christina), of Turkey Creek, Jordan Coleman, of Kimper, Hayley Collins, of Georgetown, and Alyssa Coleman, Kayla Coleman and McKenna Coleman, all of Delaware, Ohio; one great-grandson, Aiden Coleman, of Turkey Creek; her little dog, Bobby, that she loved so much; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Peter Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elders Jimmy Lee Smith, Jeff Dotson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery, Calloway Branch of Phelps, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Clara Justice
Clara Mary Justice, 92, of Phyllis, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at La Grange, Tex., Friday, June 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Peter and Sophia Trlicek.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Otis Justice; two sons, Stanley and Bennett Justice; and two daughters Janice Adkins and Patty Williamson.
She is survived by three sons, James Justice (Ida), Allen Justice and Terry Justice, all of Phyllis; four daughters, Joyce Morales (Bill), Shirley Stiltner (Jack), Judy Sansom (Darrell), all of Phyllis, and Wanda Justice, of Fedscreek; 26 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ with Willie and Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary New
Mary Ortha New, 80, of Ransom, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Hager Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Neil Newsome
Neil Patrick Newsome, 44, of Rockhouse Road, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 25, 1975, to Charles Newsome, of Penny Road, and Patty McCoy Keller, of Dorton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jessica Hall Newsome; one daughter, Kayleigh Newsome; one brother, Mike McCoy, of Caney; one sister, Sabrina Newsome, of Virgie; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will be anytime at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, with services beginning at 7 p.m., with James Justice, Roger Blackburn and the Gospel Harmony Trio officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Esther Rouse
Esther Rouse, 79, of Long Fork, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Landmark Nursing Home, Elkhorn City.
She was born March 24, 1940, to the late Kelly and Myrtle Burke Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Don Roger Tackett, Edward Tackett and David Kelly Tackett; one brother, George Mack Miller; and one sister, Opal Josephine Hampton.
She is survived by three sons, Richard Keith Tackett, of Birmingham, Ala., Timothy Shawn Tackett (Savannah), of Virgie, and Jonathan Rouse (LeAnne), of Dana; two daughters, Sharon Kaye Robinson (Mike), of Shelbiana, and Mary Elizabeth Hall, of Elkhorn City; one brother, Charlie Miller, of Virgie; three sisters, Rebecca Bentley (Donald), of Virgie, Villa Lee Miller, of Ill., and Darlene Mullins (Troy), of Michigan; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Jeffrey Black, of Virgie; a special son-in-law, Billy Michael Pierce, of Elkhorn City; and a host of other dear family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Miller Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Glenn Rowe
Glenn Rowe, 90, of Marrowbone, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Hazard.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Hall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Devin Sherman
Devin Sherman, 39, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Sonny Thacker
Sonny Thacker, 76, of Canada, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Randall Thornsbury officiating. Burial followed at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Canada. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
