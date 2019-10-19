Lem Charles Jr.
Lem Charles Jr., 90, of Frozen Creek Road, Raccoon, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 27, 1929, the son of the late Lem and Lula Charles.
He was retired from real estate.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Collins Charles, of Raccoon; two sons, Dan Charles (Roxanne), of Michigan, and John Wingo (Teresa), of Tennessee; four daughters, Brenda Hoedeman (Jack) and Betty Dubiel (Bob), both of Michigan, Vickie Payne (Lynn) and Donna Hale (Timothy), both of Tennessee; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Franklin Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Blackburn-Morris Cemetery, Raccoon.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the beginning of funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
This is a paid obituary.
Roberta Hayton
Roberta Pauline Hayton, 72, of Raccoon, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 24, 1947, the daughter of the late Floyd and Stella Skeens Norman.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Hall (Aaron) and Lisa Stanley (Jason), both of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Olivia Hall, Ella Stanley and Sara Stanley, all of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
This is a paid obituary.
Jackson Thacker
Jackson Aidean Thacker, 4 months old, of Fords Branch, gained his angel wings on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was born at Cincinnati, Ohio, May 28, 2019, the son of Richard Thacker II and Rachel Leann Branham.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Thacker; his maternal grandfather, Roland Tackett; and one sister, Gracie Ann Layne Branham.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Tilda Marie Thacker, of Price; his maternal grandmother, Thelma Tackett, of Pike County; one brother, Richard Roland Thacker III, of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Tackett Family Cemetery, Richlands, Virginia.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
This is a paid obituary.
