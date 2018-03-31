Doris Allen
Doris Carlene Allen, 87, of Dicks Fork, Phyllis, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Ruey and Eunice Reynolds Adkins.
She was a former sales clerk and a member of the Phyllis Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine brothers, Junior, Millard, Bobby, Virgil, Benny, LeRoy, Jimmy, David and Donnie Blake Adkins; and three sisters, Mildred Adkins, Wilma Keene and Patty Branham.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Allen; two sons, Darrell Gene Allen (Belinda) and Harold Dean Allen (Debbie); two daughters, Sharon Kaye Fuller (Brad) and Teresa Faye Chapman (Rodney); three sisters, Lois Justice (her twin sister), Norma Huffman and Brenda Kinder; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her special caregiver, Dianna Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Johnson
Patricia Ann Johnson, 71, of Rockhouse Fork of Long Fork, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at her residence.
She was born at Martin, Floyd County, March 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Lonzo and Virgie Collier Johnson.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Gerald Anderson; two sons, Timothy Burke and Todd Johnson; four brothers, Marley, Wade, Jesse and Benny; and two sisters, Cosette Burke and Joyce Bentley.
She is survived by her daughter, Deleria Belcher (Gregory) of Virgie; one brother, Sammy Johnson (Debbie) of Marrowbone; four sisters, Mary Sturgill, Agnes Bentley, Peggy Meade (Dave Silcox), all of Hemphill, and Sharon Jackson (Kenny) of Virgie; four grandchildren, Tonya Golliher, Josh Hall, Tesla Slone and Kendyl Belcher; five great-grandchildren, Lauren, Ashton, Aiden, Olivia and Addilyn; and two special caregivers, Franka and Jason Adams.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Speight Church of Christ with Edley Newsome and Kevin Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Verna Johnson
Verna Johnson, 84, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 25, 1933, the daughter of the late George and Gracie Fleming.
She was a member of the Virgie Alliance Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marley Johnson; one son, Jeremy Johnson; one daughter, Penny Roberts; two brothers, Herman Fleming and Lloyd Fleming; two sisters, Alpha Elswick and Bertha Patterson; and one grandchild, Ashley Johnson.
She is survived by two sons, Craig Johnson (Isabel) of Rocky Face, Ga., and Mark Johnson of Virgie; four daughters, Donna Akers of Pikeville, Pansy Tackett (Jerry) of Rocky Face, Ga., Murkee Cable of Caney Creek and Gail Roberts (Ritchie) of Frog Town; two brothers, Dave Fleming of Long Fork and Albert Franklin Fleming of Michigan; two sisters, Hazel Meade of Jackhorn and Mabel Tackett of Long Fork; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the United Memorial Gardens, Dalton, Ga., with Ritchie Roberts and others officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Amber Lockard
Amber Lockard, 30, of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at South Williamson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Grant’s Branch Park. Those wishing to stop by and show their respect to her family and loved ones may do so. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton.
Joette Pauley
Joette Pauley, 82, of Ypsilanti, Mich., died Monday, March 26, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, at the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Bowling Family Cemetery, Bowling Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Micah Sammons
Micah Joseph Sammons, 20, of Belfry, formerly of Trace Creek, W.Va., died Friday, March 23, 2018.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Duncan Fork United Baptist Church with Reverend Shawn Ward officiating. Burial followed at the Sammons Cemetery, Duncan Fork, W.Va. Arrangements were under the direction of the Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton, W.Va.
Ernie Stepp
Ernie Eugene Stepp, 66, of Petersburg, Ind., died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Evansville, Ind.
He was born in Pike County, March 19, 1951, the son of the late Kermit Stepp and the late Flora Case Kirk.
He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, was a member of the V.F.W, the American Legion, Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375, Scottish Rite and Pleasant Home Southern Baptist Church.
He is survived by three sons, David Stepp (Carol) of Petersburg, Ind., Isaac Paul Stepp (Tina) of Varney and Michael (Khrystal) Toole of Columbus, Ind.; two daughters Brooke Toole of Bay Minette, Ala., and Lacey Small of Beaver Dam; four brothers, Lloyd Randall Kirk (Susan), Chester Kirk (Darlene), James Daniel Kirk (Tina), all of Pikeville, and Winston Leo Kirk (Linda) of Hazel Green; three sisters, Patti K. Branham (Randy) of Dandridge, Tenn., Elizabeth Branham (Bruce) and Jacqueline Kirk, both of Pikeville; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Shaw Ward officiating. Burial followed at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. D.A.V. Rites will be performed by the Johns Creek Chapter #166.
Visitation was held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7. Masonic Rites were conducted on Sunday. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
