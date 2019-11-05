Scotty Akers
Scotty Rex Akers, 78, of Flat Gap, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Bethel Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Calhoun Cemetery, Robinson Creek.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home. Evening services will begin at 7 p.m, with Sidney Sensening officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Juanita Dotson
Juanita Wagner Dotson, 78, of Phelps, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Coleman, Dec. 27, 1940, the daughter of the late Raymond and Jane Coleman Wagner.
She really enjoyed cooking and tending to her flower garden. In her earlier years, she worked as a florist, specializing in funeral pieces. She loved to draw and paint and was a very kind and generous lady. She was a member of the Peter Creek Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Dotson; two brothers, John and Raymond Wagner; and two sisters, Alice Sawyers and Tave Coleman.
She is survived by one son, Tommy Dotson II, of Rogersville, Tenn.; one daughter, Mary J. Rayburn (Donnie), of Phelps; one brother, Kenny Wagner (Patty Rose), of Phelps; two sisters, Betty Jane Allen and Feba Ann Johnson (Doug), both of Indiana; one special niece, Patty Ann Evans, of Phelps; two grandchildren, Nikole Denise Dotson, of Winchester, and Jacob Rayburn, of Phelps; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Jeff Dotson and others officiating. Burial followed at the George Dotson Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswest.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Helen Fouch
Helen Fouch, 89, of Slaters Branch, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her residence, following a lingering illness.
She was born at Slaters Branch, Dec. 19, 1929, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mable Corum Williams.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Williamson Area Church of Christ. She was a kind and precious lady who was loved by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Fouch; a special granddaughter, Mary Kay Kinder; three brothers, Jack, Ralph and Billy Williams; and a sister, Betty Francis.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Preece (Homer Ray) and Teresa Fouch, both of Slaters Branch, and Debbie Ball (Robert), of Knoxville, Tenn.; three brothers, Charles Williams (Bobbie), of Wheelwright, Danny Williams, of Somerset, and Marvin Williams (Janice), of Slaters Branch; two sisters, Shirley Newell, of Columbus, Ohio, and Joyce Maynard (Jimmy), of Turkey Creek; her grandchildren, Billy Ray Preece (Susie), Brian Preece (Kelly), Beth Ann Preece, Robbie Ball, Robyn Bayne (Mike), Jamie Varney (Matt) and Mallory Coleman (Nathan); two special grandchildren, Jennifer Ratliff and Brandi Maynard; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, with Bro. Donnie Estep officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Sawyers
Linda Gail Williams Sawyers, 74, of Lick Creek, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Lick Creek, Aug. 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Ollie and Loretta Short Williams.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
She is survived by her husband, Plennie Gale Sawyers, of Lick Creek; one son, Kevin Sawyers, of Summersville, W.Va.; three sisters, Karen Fuller, Diane Adkins and Trish Ward, all of Lick Creek; two grandchildren, Evan Sawyers and Erin Bednarzyk; five great-grandchildren, Ella Sawyers, Elana Sawyers, Ethan Sawyers, Maddie Bednarzyk and Easton Bednarzyk; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church with Ray Sayers, Rick Fuller and Rick Sayers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
John Stiltner
John Paul Stiltner, 79, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Landmark of Elkhorn City.
He was born at Belcher, May 13, 1940, the son of the late Clarence and Jean Lovelace Stiltner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Ernestine Tackett, Sue Stiltner, Blake Stiltner, Magalene Smith, J.D. Stiltner, William “Doc” Stiltner and Margaret Ann Stiltner.
He is survived by one son, Johnny Stiltner (Janet), of Raccoon; four daughters, Annette Brady (Keith), of Bennett, N.Car., Barbara Hall (Chad), of Thomasville, N.Car., Lana Jane “Janie” Pelech (Andrei), of Randalman, N.Car., and Pamela Cook (John), of Stanford; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenny Stiltner, of Belcher, and Bobby Ray Stiltner, of Elkhorn City.
A private graveside service for family only will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Elkhorn City Community Center with Jim Ed Belcher officiating both services. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to: Hospice of the Bluegrass.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Burbon Thacker
Burbon Junior Thacker, 85, of Millard Highway, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 25, 1934, the son of the late Burbon Thacker Sr. and the late Mercy Adkins Thacker.
He was a service station operator for Thacker’s Gulf and a member of the Faith First Baptist Church at Jimmies Creek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lunner Thacker, Haze Thacker and Thannel Thacker; and three sisters, Carrie Kendrick, Martha Thacker and Betty Slone.
He is survived by Mikie Bingham, who was like a son to him; one brother, Karfa Thacker; two sisters, Lorraine Lawhorn and Mary Ann Thacker; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Charles Justice and Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Edwin Tipton
On Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, Edwin Clark “Jack” Tipton, died at the age of 86, sleeping in his “comfortable” bed at home.
He was born at Wheelwright, Jan. 28, 1933, the son of the late Carson and Grace Tipton.
He was the devoted husband of the late June Evelyn Tipton (2/16/17) for 64 years; the proud father of three children, Debra Ann Bentley (Randy), Anthony Clark “Tony” Tipton and Martha “Melinda” Drake (Bruce). He was blessed and loved by his grandchildren, Jarrod Bentley (Sara) and Sarah Bentley, Joshua Tipton (Kayla), Thomas Tipton and Tony Tipton Jr., Jack Drake (Jordan), Wade Drake and Johnny Bruce Drake; three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Carson and Wyatt; a brother-in-law, Charles Ramey; a sister, Shirley Ann Herron; and many other family members and friends.
He was loved by his family and numerous friends throughout Eastern and Central Kentucky.
He retired from Forest City Management as Property Manager of Carl D Perkins Senior Living at Virgie in 2006. In retirement, Jack owned Jack’s Taxi, where he lived in Nicholasville. He was a member of Broadway Christian Church, a friend of Bill W. and an active member of AA for 55 years, just short of his 37-year token for sobriety and a tenant at Hartland Hills Retirement since 2017. He will be remembered for his smile, the hope he gave to others, unconditional love, generosity, always being there when you needed him and the jokes/stories he told.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6th, 2019, at Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home, Nicholasville. He will be laid to rest at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens next to his wife June.
His family will receive friends at Malone’s Prime Events, 3373 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday to honor his wonderful life.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be his seven grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be: Anthony “Tony” Tipton, Bruce Drake, Randall Bentley, Robert Darby, Charles Ramey and Bruin Martin.
Jack’s family suggests donations be made to the Hope Center in Lexington, www.hopectr.org.
This obituary was lovingly submitted to the funeral home by the Tipton Family. Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the trust the Tipton Family has given to us to care for Jack.
Sign guestbook and view video tribute at www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.