Florine Bartley
Florine Bartley, 91, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on July 18, 1928, to the late Noah Branham and Ruth Miller Branham.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Dale Tackett and John Scott Damron; one daughter, Margie Roberts; five sisters, Patty Brewer, Gladys Roberts, Gracie Bartley, Lois Ann Maynard and Billie Jean Osborne; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph Damron, of Robinson Creek, Jimmy Damron, of Tennessee, and Conley Damron, of Florida; five daughters, Lois Cool, of Greenup County, Jackie Callen, of Florida, Alline Little, of Tennessee, Norma Bess, of Ohio, and Carmel Marrs, of Florida; one brother, Noah Branham Jr., of Robinson Creek; three sisters, Lexie Justice and Emma Sue Moore, both of Lexington, and Patsy Wright, of Dorton; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Newsome and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Clarence Little Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Olivia Bauswell
Olivia Bauswell,89, of Pikeville , died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Johns Creek, Aug. 10, 1929, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Pearlie Smith.
She was a waitress and a member of the Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Mark Whitaker.
She is survived by two sons, Paris Perkins Jr. (Nancy), of Stanton, and Rodney Lee Perkins, of Pikeville; two daughters, Edyth Mae Longstreath (Bob), of Tennessee, and Commalieta Slone (Homer), of Pikeville; two brothers, Robert Smith Jr., of Pikeville, and Layton Smith, of Alabama; one sister, Pam Smith, of Florida; nine grandchildren, James, Heather, Misty, Matthew, Brenda, Robert, Andy, Crystal and Joey; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the J.W.Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Slone Cemetery, Dog Fork, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nora Coleman
Nora Coleman, 58, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Ethel Collins
Ethel Collins, 89, of Sunshine Lane, Kimper, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Virginia, Aug. 7, 1929, the daughter of the late Abraham Slone and the late Lydia Varney.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Victory in Jesus Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, London “L.H.” Collins; three sons, Joseph Allen Collins, Richard Slone and David Chapman; and four siblings, Plenny Slone, Elec Slone, Johnny Slone and Mary Magdalene Slone.
She is survived by one son, Ronnie Collins (Stephanie), of Kimper; two sisters, Diane Thompson (Willard), of Johns Creek, and Susie Chapman (Jackie), of Kimper; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rosetta Hawkins
Rosetta Hawkins, 74, of Ashcamp, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Prestonsburg, May 4, 1945, the daughter of the late Bill and Mary Ellen Conn Nelson.
She was a beautician and a member of the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Hawkins; one son, David Hawkins; one brother, Taylor Nelson; two sisters, Eula May Conley and Alafa Mullins (Charles); and one sister-in-law, Charlene Nelson.
She is survived by one son, Tommy Bruce Hawkins (Missie), of Chicago, Ill.; three sisters, Dotty Gay Layne (Doug), of Harold, Betty Newman (Gary), of Grethel, and Rita Kay Howell (Charles), of Banner; five brothers, Thomas Ray Nelson (Earlene), of Prestonsburg, Ronnie Nelson, William Donald Nelson (Drema) and Arthur Deal Nelson (Jeannie), all of Banner, and Paul Richard Nelson (Sondra), of Danville, Va.; one sister-in-law, Fayetta Nelson, of Martin; three grandchildren, Robin Ashley Hawkins Tackett (Billy), David Mandrian Hawkins and Rosetta Susanne Hawkins; three great-grandchildren, Noah Wayne Tackett, Blake Ryan Tackett and Natalie Brooklyn Hawkins; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Van Swindall, Tommy England and Chad Wells officiating. Burial followed at the Roy Hawkins Family Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Hill
Ruby Jean Hill, 92, of Toler, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Stanley officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
“Ken” Lowe
James Kenneth Lowe, 82, of Collins Highway, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 20, 1936, the son of the late Ked and Grace Blackburn Lowe.
He was a retired cable repair technician for AT&T and was of the Methodist faith. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark Kenneth Lowe; and one sister, Doris Spurlock.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Little Lowe; one son, Tracy Lowe; three sisters, Helen Altman (Harry), Blanche Swanston (Tim) and Phyllis Friend (Steve); one brother-in-law, Tommy Spurlock; one sister-in-law, Kay Lyon; one grandchild, Allison Causey (Ermal); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tim Swanston and Steve Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Robinson
Betty Robinson, 76, of Mouthcard, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Allen Taylor Jr.
Allen Taylor Jr., 83, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Phelps, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug.1, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Rita Thompson
Rita Sue Cochran Thompson, 68, of Burkesville, formerly of Huddy, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville.
She was born at Huddy, Dec. 25, 1950, the daughter of the late Billy Edward and Mary Magdaline Thacker Cochran.
She was a former nurse aide at Williamson Memorial Hospital. She was of the Old Regular Baptist faith. She was the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back. She loved any and all varieties of flowers, scary movies and loved getting her hair done at the salon. She enjoyed singing and listening to music, mostly oldies and 80’s. She also enjoyed going out to eat; her favorite place being Kentucky Fried Chicken. She truly loved her parents and enjoyed being with friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Harold Lloyd Thompson.
She is survived by one son, Jason Thompson, of Chattaroy, W.Va.; one daughter, Tonya Brooks (George), of McAndrews; one brother, Jimmy Dale Cochran (Theresa “Cotton”), of Canada; two step-sons, Teddy and Harold Thompson, both of Florida; and a host of cousins, extended family and friends.
A private memorial will be held by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobbie Zornes
Bobbie Zornes, 72, of Meathouse Road, Canada, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Mingo County, W.Va., Dec. 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Ester and Farandia Clark Robinson.
She was a nurse aide at ARH Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Elbert “Eddie” Zornes, of Canada; one son, Charles Zornes (Angie); two brothers, Donnie Robinson (Kathy), of Hatfield, and Frank Robinson, of Sidney; one grandchild; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Richard Staton, Hobert Hamilton and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Reed Lockard Cemetery, Turkey Creek.
Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, Aug. 1. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.