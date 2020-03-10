Lois Boyd
Lois Jean Bourne Boyd, 66, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Dayton, Oct. 10, 1953, the daughter of the late Manuel Ray Bourne and Margaret Ezel Marcum Bourne.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Owsley Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Louise Mullins, Ruth Mullins and Claire Meadows; and one brother, Manuel Edward Bourne.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Randall Boyd; one son, William Archie Watkins, of Pikeville; one daughter, Susie Jean Watkins Miller (Adam), of Pikeville; one brother, Fred Bourne, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five sisters, Julia Scroghan, of Louisville, Elizabeth Sue Woodall, of Indiana, Beverly Bourne, of Pikeville, Mattie Bourne, of Indiana, and Deborah King, of Cromona; three grandchildren, Tony Miller, Ethan Miller and Kaitlyn Miller; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Overstreet officiating. Visitation will begin after 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Stirl Hager
Stirl Hager, 77, of Ransom, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Jake Hatfield Cemetery, Ransom, with Bro. Mike Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
“Bolo” Johnson
Ricky “Bolo” Johnson, 54, of Seng Branch, Elkhorn City, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Dorton, Feb. 19, 1966, the son of the late Donald Ray Johnson and Mabel Faye Bentley Johnson Tackett.
He was a mechanic and coal miner.
He is survived by two daughters, Ellie Johnston and Raychel Milam; two brothers, Roger Johnson (Sandy) and Robert Johnson (Connie); three sisters, Anna Johnson (Ples), Joanie Helton (Jimmy) and Rebecca Johnson (Mickey); two grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Speight Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Bentley Family Cemetery, Left Fork of Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Jimmy McCary
Jimmy Allen McCary, 38, of Mouthcard, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Jean Griffith Cemetery, Mouthcard. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bessie Mullins
Bessie was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Troy, Ala., to the late Maria Louise Pearson Davis and the late Sandy Martin Jr.
She was raised in Alabama by her late grandparents, John and Julie Pearson, until she came to McRoberts, with her mother and step-father, the late Raymond Davis, when she was 9 years old.
She was baptized into God’s family when she was 12 years old at Pleasant Run Missionary Baptist Church. At age 16, she moved to Chicago, Ill., and began her lifetime career of helping people. She was hired by a family as a nanny for one year. Then she returned home to McRoberts where she met her first husband and moved to Buffalo, N.Y., for several years. Then she returned to McRoberts for a while.
After her move to Pikeville in 1968, and her second marriage, she joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist under the watchship of the Church of God M.P.G. of T. and worked diligently as Mother of the Church and Ladies Missionary President for several years. She was also vice-president of the Ladies Missionary for the Elkhorn and Sandy Valley District Association.
Bessie worked at the Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y., for five years. After moving to Pikeville, she worked at Pikeville Methodist Hospital as an O.R. Tech. for 20 years, Mountain Manor Nursing Home for one year, for the Pauley family for one year and for Dr. E.R. Thompson and Dr. M. Vongvises for 22 years.
Bessie was preceded in death by her first husband, Moses Bugg; her second husband, Rupert Wonder Mullins; her brother, Raymond Davis Jr.; her daughter, Awonder Bessie Mullins; her son, Rupert Mullins Jr.; and a special ex-daughter-in-law, Donna Lynn Bugg.
Bessie is survived by her two sisters, Dorothy Jean Newsome (Ralph), of McDowell, and Pamela Yvonne Brown, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her two daughters, Rita Mae Dudley, of Baltimore, Md., and Annamaria Louise Mullins, of Pikeville; four sons, William Floyd Mullins (Sandra), of Wilmington, Del., Robert Wayne Mullins (Rose Mary), of Pikeville, Emmett Echoles Bugg (Jamie), of Pikeville, and Erick Rupert Mullins, of Pikeville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bessie was loved by many and she will be missed by many. We hope her memory will remain in your hearts and know that she loved you all in return.
On behalf of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, we want to sincerely thank everyone for their love, flowers, prayers, kind words, cards, food and support.
This was Bessie’s last wish:
Please remember to pray for my children and grandchildren. Keep them held up before the Lord.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. L. Parker officiating. Entombment followed in the York Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Phyllis Ratliff
Phyllis Ann Ratliff, 72, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 9, 1947, to the late Robert Bartley and Virgie “Swiney” Bartley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Ratliff; her son, Robert Eugene Ratliff; her half-brother, Troy Eugene Bentley; and her good friend, Virginia Faye Fry.
She is survived by two sons, David Allen Ratliff and Tommy Dale Ratliff; and her grandchildren, Brandi Lea Ratliff, Amber Daniel Ratliff and April Pauley.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery.
The family will accept friends for visitation beginning at 6 p.m, Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Jimmy” Wolford
James Luther “Jimmy” Wolford, 85, of Burnwell, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Paul Patton East Kentucky Veteran Center, Hazard.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., March 22, 1934, to the late Luther Wolford and Rosa B. McCoy Wolford.
He was an outstanding entertainer, singer, musician and storyteller having worked at the old WBTH and WHJC radio stations in Williamson and
Matewan, W.Va., and also those in Pikeville, Ashland and Huntington, West Virginia. He was affiliated with the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club and a member of the Elks Club in Williamson, West Virginia. He was a United States Navy Veteran Corpsman and a member of the East Williamson Baptist Church for over 75 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Fern Carr and Janice Monroe.
He is survived by one daughter, Melodie Wolford, of N.Y.; two sisters, Juanita Ramey, of Virginia, and Frances Pegg (Arthur), of Burnwell; one brother, Clyde Wolford (Betty), of California; one grandchild, Alexander Craven; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Keen officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Larry Elia, Butch Beckett, Randy Rhodes, Ray Rosner, Doug Caraway and Terry Sanders serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Bill Barrett, Mark Mitchell, Arthur Pegg, Dallas Fraizer, Tyree Kiser and the late Jack Blackburn, Larry Moses, Dick Roddy and Tom Smith. Belfry Chapter #141 D.A.V. will conduct military graveside rites.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
