Earl Blankenship
Earl Thomas Blankenship, 80, of Dandridge, Tenn., died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his sister’s residence, in Bean Station, Tennessee.
He was born at Cedar, W.Va., Nov. 17, 1939, a son of the late Hannibal and Texie Justice Blankenship.
He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. He was an over-road truck driver and retired from Teamsters Union and Consolidated Freight. He began driving trucks when he was 24 years old and was double-retired. His wife, Marilyn, was Polish which led him to develop a love of Polish music and dancing. He was a history and geography buff and education was very important to him. He was a very compassionate man and a true southern gentleman. He loved taking care of his parents and was always protective of his sisters. He was also a licensed pilot and of the Pentecostal Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Janke Blankenship; one brother, Terry Blankenship; and one sister, Ruby Allred.
He is survived by two daughters, Laura Smedley (Sam) and Jen Zak; four brothers, his twin, Clyde Blankenship (Shila), of Sauk Village, Ill., Darrell Blankenship, of Paintsville, Billy Blankenship, of Bean Station, Tenn., and E. James Blankenship, of Meador, W.Va.; seven sisters, Glendene Behe (Joseph), of Bean Station, Tenn., Brooke Allred (Robert), of Bolingbrook, Ill., Carol Blankenship, of Stopover, Amaryllis Revord, of Boca Raton, Fla., Linda Parton, of Seymour, Tenn., Donna Cecconi (William), of Crete, Ill., and Regina Nowosad (Ron), of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; six grandchildren, Jacob Smedley, Wyatt Smedley, Ashley Smedley, Stacy Smedley, Chad de Herrera and Christopher Alexander de Herrera; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bernard Smith, Rev. Odis Blankenship and Rev. Benny Freeman officiating. Burial followed at the Wylie Justus Cemetery, Hurley, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Eyvind Mullins
Eyvind Clidis Mullins, 79, of Warren, Mich., formerly of Hartley, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Ascension-St. John Hospital, Detroit, Michigan.
He was born at Etty, April 17, 1940, to the late Woodrow and Oma Johnson Mullins.
He retired from Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, Mich., and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
He enjoyed his retirement years by spending his time pursuing his interests in reading and playing music, being talented on guitar, banjo and various other instruments. He also loved being outdoors. Although he left Eastern Kentucky to find work in Detroit in 1965, he never lost his love for the mountains and came back home as often as he could. He spent his time in the hills pursuing another of his favorite pastimes, ginsenging.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Alvin Mullins (who died in infancy), Lonnie Booker Mullins and James Stanley Mullins; and one sister, Dorothy K. (Kay) Mullins Elswick.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dansie Burke Mullins, of Warren, Mich.; one son, Woodrow “Woody” Mullins, of Warren, Mich.; one daughter, Alice Mullins, of Warren Mich.; one brother, Earnest Mullins; and four sisters, Ada Callebs, Betsy Burke, Linda Howell and Brenda Martin, all of Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Earnest Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Amil Little Cemetery, Long Fork of Virgie. D.A.V. rites will be conducted.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Willa Mullins
Willa Rose Mullins, 76, of Three Lakes, Wisc., formerly of Dorton, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Wisconsin.
She was born at Dorton, July 19, 1943, to the late Willard and Stella Bumgardner Mullins.
She was a retired physical therapist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Dale Mullins.
She is survived by six brothers, Rondal Mullins (Pamela), of Southfield, Mich., Willard Bruce Mullins (Sue), of West Branch, Mich., James Morris Mullins (Jean), of Dorton, John Clifford Mullins (Margie), of Georgetown, Freddie Layne Mullins (Carolyn), of Robinson Creek, and Ralph “Kojak” Mullins, of Dorton; one sister, Dorotha Lee Burke (Larry), of Louisville; two aunts, Helen Bumgardner Osborne, of Virgie, and Virginia Doris Burke, of Flat Rock, Mich.; and two uncles, Oliver Truman Bumgardner, of Bethesda, Md., and Orville Bumgardner (Kitty), of Dorton.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Hawkins officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Audrey Sanders
Audrey Faye Sanders, 81, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Sanders Cemetery, Yellow Hill. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
William Simpkins Sr.
William Noah Simpkins Sr., 81, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Georgetown Community Hospital.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., June 22, 1938, the son of the late Archie and Ruth Marie May Simpkins.
He retired from MSHA and was of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Queen Simpkins; one son, Bill Simpkins (Candice), of Crittenden; one daughter, Pam Vernon (Butch), of Lexington; two grandchildren, Curt Vernon (Lauren) and Paige Bacelieri; five great-grandchildren, Elijah Bacelieri, Eliana Bacelieri, Elora Bacelieri, Elize Bacelieri and Wynn Vernon; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Butch Vernon officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nell Taylor
Nell May Taylor, 94, of Hatfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Kimper, June 2, 1925, the daughter of the late Dover and Ella Bevins May.
She was a member of the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church and was self-employed most of her life. She was the former owner of a grocery store and gas station. In her younger years, she and her sister, Beatrice, went to Dayton, Ohio, during World War II, near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where they worked for Inland Manufacturing Company. Beatrice wound coils for army ships and Nell assembled rifles and riveted wings for airplanes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.L. “Junior” Taylor; two sons, Randall Scott “Scotty” Taylor and Michael “Mikie” Taylor; her granddaughter and caregiver, Scotti Michelle Smith; four brothers, Ed, Jack, Walter and Fred; and five sisters, Gladys, Dorothy, Beatrice, Ruth and Jean.
She is survived by one daughter, Nancy C. Taylor Evans (James Earl); one special great-granddaughter, Taylor Smith Walters; one special great-grandson, Anthony Evans; three special nieces, Fay Curry Blackburn, Gay Curry Edmonds and Anna Sue Hayes; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church with Michael Lowe and other Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
