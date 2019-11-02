Raymond Carver
Raymond Eugene Carver, 63, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia.
In honoring his wishes, no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Funeral and Cremation Services of Cedar Bluff, Virginia.
Pearl Coleman
Pearl Slone Coleman, 84, of Phelps, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Jamboree, March 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Dora Daugherty Slone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Coleman; seven brothers, Vernon, Ernest, John, Jessie, Frank, Ted and Jack Slone; one sister, Mary Jane Estep; and one grandson, Barry Jonathon Coleman.
She was a wonderful homemaker who loved her flower garden. She was a strong family woman who was of the Baptist faith and loved all children and babies.
She is survived by two sons, Ervin Coleman Jr. and Barry Coleman (Paula Marie), both of Phelps; one daughter, Beverly Hurley (Johnny), of Phelps; two sisters, Pricy Hurley, of Jamboree, and Elsie Charles, of Phelps; one special sister-in-law, Helen Slone, of Phelps; one special sister, Sadie Mae Pruitt, of Phelps; three grandchildren, Tiffany Shea Hamilton, Adam Hurley and Brittany Yvonne Marcum; four great-grandchildren, Mason Alexander Marcum, Kynah Maelyn Hurley, Indiana Jacob Hamilton and London Juliet Hamilton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Benny Freeman officiating. Burial followed at the Slone Cemetery, KBC Hollow, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Marsha Nobili
Marsha Renee Hall Nobili, 39, of Sevierville, Tenn., died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 14, 1980, the daughter of Jean Bevins Hall and the late Ronnie Dean Hall.
She was a homemaker and of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rhonda Jean Hall.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Larry Nobili.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Mitchie Paul Coleman and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Hall Family Cemetery, Osborne Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mazola Reed
Mazola Reed, 92, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Landmark Healthcare.
She was born in Pike County, July 25, 1927, the daughter of the late Robert and Jessie Maynard.
She was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bluford Reed; two sons, Otis and Kenneth Lee Reed; one daughter, Pamela Sue Reed; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and four brothers, Tennis, Wayne, Andy and Elmer Maynard.
She is survived by five children, Robert G. “Pete” Reed (Kay), Sheryl Lynn Ratliff (Kermit), James Mike Reed (Debra), all of Varney, Mary Lou McCoy (Gary), of Bean Station, Tenn., and Donald Lee Reed (Barbara), of Kimper; a special grandson, Cory Austin Reed; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Community Funeral Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Maynard Cemetery, Brushy Road.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
