Ernestine Burke
Ernestine Burke, 65, of Marshalls Branch of Virgie, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 15, 1954, to the Late Harold and Myrtle Johnson Gooden.
She was a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn Gooden; and one sister, Kathy Branham.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Burke; three sons, Danny C. Burke and Brandon Burke, both of Marshalls Branch, and James Douglas Burke, of Penny Road; one brother, Bobby Gooden, of Marshalls Branch; three sisters, Beatrice Tarr, of Georgetown, Sonja Daniels, of Wyandotte, Mich., and Linda Hall, of Frenchburg; one grandson, Isaiah Hartsock; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Beverly Damron
Beverly Coleman Damron, 54, of Lower Pompey Road, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born at Lorain, Ohio, Oct. 25, 1965, the daughter of the late Arnold and Loraine Adkins Coleman.
She was a caseworker for the Cabinet for Health and Human Services and was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Martin Damron; one daughter, Christina Denise Damron; one sister, Rita Bevins (Ronald); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Fleming and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery, Lower Pompey.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Buster” Davis Jr.
Amos “Buster” Davis Jr., 75, of Lenore, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler with Bro. Jimmy Darrell Newsome officiating. Burial followed at the Davis Cemetery, Den Branch, Naugatuck, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
Kathleen Davis
Kathleen Mavoureen Davis, 97, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the home of her son, Charles Gary Spears.
She was born at Lookout, July 5, 1922, the daughter of the late James Earl and Rosie Thompson Carter McKenzie.
She was a former waitress and a member of the Immanuel Baptist Missionary Church, Warren, Michigan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Davis; and one brother, John J. McKenzie.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Gary Spears (Sandra A.), of Beaufort, S. Car., and Douglas Larry Goff (Sherry), of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Troy Allen Spears, David Scott Spears, Brian Douglas Goff and Christopher Larry Goff; eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Spears, Dakota Spears, Victoria Goff, Isabella Goff, Gabrella Goff, Holden Goff, Carrington Goff and Colleen Noonan; three great-great-grandchildren; one nephew, John J. McKenzie III; one sister-in-law, Lois McKenzie, of New Boston, Ohio; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Virginia Doherty
Virginia Pett Lemon Wilson Doherty, died peacefully at her daughter’s residence, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, after living a remarkable 98 years, five months, and eight days. She often tried to reassure her loved ones as the end drew near ,“If I died tomorrow, I’ve had a GREAT life and no regrets.”
She was born Sept. 12, 1921, at Roanoke, Va., and moved, along with her family, soon thereafter to Pikeville; the place that would become her home and her heart. There she lived with her husband, Dr. Charles Fredrick Wilson, and together they would raise their four children, Sharon Pett Wilson Proctor (John), of Louisville, Charles F. Wilson Jr. (Wanda), of Lake Suzy, Fla., Kim Burch Wilson (Lynn), of Louisville, and Steve Miles Wilson (Rosemary), of Richmond.
She would suffer Charles’s death from illness and live to find love again with Paul Doherty. She shared her life with both gentleman in travels around the world and residences in Delray Beach, Fla., and Pikeville until illness and eventual death stole her second love from her life.
“Pett,” as she was known to her friends and family, was an accomplished and diverse woman whose interests and talents spanned the world. She firmly believed that, “Life was not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but a race where one needed to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming, Wow! What a ride!”
Her interests and accomplishments in life were remarkable and many. She played the piano for her church, was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, a swim instructor, a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a licensed optical technician, an entrepreneur in the optical industry, a Certified Medical Technician, a licensed pilot, a construction manager, a business manager, and a championship amateur golfer . She collected art, followed the stock markets, met the politicians who shaped her world, from those in Pikeville to the highest halls of Washington, including Mrs. Barbara Bush.
Of her many accomplishments, she was most proud of her efforts to both develop and bring statewide mental health services to all, especially Eastern Kentucky. This was a cause that she would champion for the majority of her adult life. She was also an active political advocate for her beliefs and tried to instill a sense of pride, a questioning nature and the desire for her children and extended family to never take their freedoms for granted.
Her travels took her to every continent on the planet, including Antarctica. She facilitated opportunities for her children and grandchildren to instill this wandering and curious nature about the world beyond their immediate sphere of reality. She spent many years assisting her first husband in their philanthropic efforts to bring medical care to the people of Haiti via the medical teams of FOCUS, out of Chicago and supported by Doctors Without Borders.
To say she was amazing is an understatement, to say she was and is loved is a proclamation that her quiet nature would dismiss, but is none-the-less the truth. But to say that she was a singularly determined woman, who knew her own mind, believed with her whole heart that she commanded her own destiny and with a quiet will, determination, sweet smile and cool wit, led a family from the time of buckboards and steamboats servicing the coal fields of eastern Kentucky to space travel as the mode of our future is a surety that all who knew and loved her can surely attest with both love, laughter and admiration.
In addition to her children listed above, she is survived by her eight grandchildren, John Proctor IV (Traci), Jeff Proctor, Matt Proctor (Elizabeth), Tommy Wilson (Erin), Katie Miller (Thomas), Jennifer Connolly (Timothy), Christopher Wilson (Karina), and Adam Wilson-Hwang (Vivian); and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hosparus.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Pearson Funeral Home of Louisville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.pearsonfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“J.R.” Frazier Jr.
James E. “J.R.” Frazier Jr., 51, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, March 15, 1968, the son of Almedia Damron Frazier, of Elkhorn City, and the late James E. Frazier.
He was an Elkhorn City Football Team Manager and a member of the Elkhorn City Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Walter Dean Frazier, of Lexington; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Taulbee officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Bill” Gillespie
William “Bill” Gillespie, 86, of San Antonio, Texas, also known as “Bud” or “Buddy” by many friends, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
He was born at home near Aflex, March 7, 1933, to Annis Brown and Charles David Gillespie.
He graduated from Belfry High School and soon after married his high school sweetheart, Frances Ann Murphy, and was drafted into the United States Army the very next month. After serving, he attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, under a football scholarship where he was also introduced to the sport of wrestling. He later devoted many volunteer hours promoting high school wrestling and is considered by many as “The Father of Wrestling” for San Antonio. Some of his honors include induction into the Belfry High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Texas Hall of Honor and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for his service to the sport. In 1995, he was the South Texas Region Wrestling Coach of the Year.
He enjoyed entertaining and no group was too large. Once he fed over 100 cast members of “Up With People” in less than an hour in his front yard. He also loved to build things. After retiring from Phillips 66 Petroleum Company, he devoted 15 months volunteering to help build a 6,000 square foot addition to his church. Retirement also granted him unlimited fishing, which he greatly enjoyed. You could tell which boat was his on the lake because it looked like a scared porcupine with all the fishing rods sticking out from the sides.
He was married 62 years to the late Frances Murphy. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth “Sis” (Eugene “Yog”) Marcum; and many other relatives.
He is survived by his three children, Sherry Fowler (Bruce), Brent Gillespie and Connie O’Brian; his grandchildren, Blake (Shelby) and Kyle Gillespie, Cassy and Leia O’Brian and Reid Fowler (Kristin); his great-granddaughter, Emma Fowler; and his brother, Charles “Chuck” Gillespie (Natalie).
If Bill wanted you to remember one thing it is, “Attitude is Everything.”
All services were held in San Antonio, Texas.
This obituary is a courtesy of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
This is a paid obituary.
Vonda Johnson
Vonda Johnson, 89, of Coon Hollow of Deane, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Ben A. and Myrtle Fouts Johnson.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Johnson; and two sons, Burlin and Gene David Johnson; two sisters; and one brother..
She is survived by two sons, Royal Johnson and Doral Johnson (Fayetta); four daughters, Ernestine Meade (Grover), Christine Morris (Douglas), Rosa Hampton (David) and Dorothy Meade (Gary); one brother, Gene Bo Johnson; two sisters, Corma Tackett and Inez Bentley; 26 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Hubert Johnson Cemetery, Speight.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Rhein
Mary Ella Stamper Rhein, 80, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the UK Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born in Catlettsburg, June 19, 1939, to the late Ray Stamper and Ella Kirk Stamper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Rebakah Lyon; a brother, Ray Stamper Jr.; and a sister, Gayle Stamper May.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Richard Rhein, whom she married on June 6, 1969, at Ashland; a son, Dan Lyon (Flora); a daughter, Debra Rogers; five grandchildren, Jay Lyon (Brandy), Jessica Lyon, Shellie Phipps (Greg), Steven Rogers (Amber) and Jared Hopgood; four great-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter who is due in April.
Services will be private and reserved for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Main Street, Lexington.
This is a paid obituary.
Esther Rouse
Esther Rouse, 79, of Long Fork, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Landmark Nursing Home, Elkhorn City.
She was born March 24, 1940, to the late Kelly and Myrtle Burke Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Rouse; three sons, Don Roger Tackett, Edward Tackett and David Kelly Tackett; one brother, George Mack Miller; and one sister, Opal Josephine Hampton.
She is survived by three sons, Richard Keith Tackett, of Birmingham, Ala., Timothy Shawn Tackett (Savannah), of Virgie, and Jonathan Rouse (LeAnne), of Dana; two daughters, Sharon Kaye Robinson (Mike), of Shelbiana, and Mary Elizabeth Hall, of Elkhorn City; one brother, Charlie Miller, of Virgie; three sisters, Rebecca Bentley (Donald), of Virgie, Villa Lee Miller, of Ill., and Darlene Mullins (Troy), of Michigan; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Jeffrey Black, of Virgie; a special son-in-law, Billy Michael Pierce, of Elkhorn City; and a host of other dear family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Miller Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Devin Sherman
Devin Sherman, 39, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Frank Taylor
Frank E. Taylor, 54, of Scottsville, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
He was a native of Grundy, Va., the owner and operator of J & F Steel Construction and a member of the Church of Christ.
He was a son of the late Jerry Martin Taylor Sr. and Pearlene McCoy Taylor.
He is survived by two sons, Brandon Eric Taylor and Derek Martin Taylor, both of Scottsville; the mother of his son, Lorinda Taylor, of Scottsville; three brothers, Andy Taylor, of Bowling Green, Jerry Taylor, of Scottsville, and Verlin Taylor (Tana), of Adolphus; and one sister, Pamela Taylor, of Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Goad Funeral Home of Scottsville. Burial followed at the Crescent Hill Cemetery, Scottsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Goad Funeral Home of Scottsville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.goadfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Holly Williams
Holly Belle Williams, 95, of Lick Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
