Freddie Adkins
Freddie Adkins, 62, of Poor Bottom, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, July 7, 1957, the son of the late Raymond Adkins and Manthlee Stiltner Adkins.
He was a carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Teresa Adkins.
He is survived by two sisters, Joyce Reid, of Taylor , Mich., and Peggy Brofuich, of Warren, Ohio; one brother, Paul Adkins (Cindy), of Poor Bottom; five nieces and nephews, Jr. Reid (Lusia), Gina Gatsey (Todd), Tammy Adkins, Paul Adkins Jr. and Brian (Jessica Caudill); and five great-nieces and one great-nephew.
A private funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Gibson and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Harve Ratliff Cemetery, Poor Bottom. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Velon Burgess
Velon Eugene Burgess, 75, of Hurricane Road, Pikeville, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.
He was born at Pikeville, June 17, 1944, the son of the late Robert and Ollie Stevens.
Mr. Burgess was a retired diesel mechanic and a Freewill Baptist ordained minister since 1975. He had been the pastor of Owsley Freewill Baptist Church. He served our great nation in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tommy Eugene Burgess; one brother, H. L. Burgess; and one sister, Rachael Burgess.
He is survived by his wife, Billy D. Adkins Burgess; his son, Tony Reed Burgess (Cindy), of Stanville; his daughter, Pennie Marie Charles (David), of Pikeville; two brothers, Larry Burgess and Kenneth Burgess, both of Pikeville; two sisters, Lorraine Clevinger, and Charlene Edmonds, both of Pikeville; five grandchildren, Olivia Paige Christman, Travis Reed Burgess, Courtney D. Tackett, Allison Hope Hunter and Faith Alexandria Hunter; and two great-grandchildren, William Thomas Christman IV and Gemma Grace Hunter.
Following a private visitation and funeral service with Billy Maynard, Adam Akers, and Michael Stevens officiating, he will be buried at the Stevens Cemetery, Hurricane Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gerald Cole
Gerald Ralph Cole, 57, of Sugar Camp of Robinson Creek, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Private funeral services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
April Daugherty
April Dawn Jones Daugherty, 45, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the family home.
Due to restrictions of COVID-19, immediate family only will attend a viewing at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel. Her body will then be cremated and interred in the family home until such a time as her life can be memorialized with the customs, dignity and honor she deserves. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Jimmy Dotson
Jimmy Dotson, 79, of Fedscreek, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A private funeral service will be held at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Georgia Elkins
Georgia Ann Elkins, 90, of Hatfield, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Marie, Feb. 4, 1930, the daughter of the late John Langley and Gracie Robinson Lowe.
She was a member of the Rockhouse Church of the Brethren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Elkins; one son, Kenneth Elkins; two brothers, Glen Lowe and Emzie Lowe; two infant brothers; one sister, Ortha Lowe; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lowe.
She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis Elkins, of Hatfield; two sons, Bobby Elkins and Donald Elkins, both of Hatfield; one sister, Bethel Lowe; one brother, Gordy Lowe; four grandchildren, Pamela Coleman (Jeff), Shasta Engle (Matt), Seth Elkins and Andrew Elkins (Miranda); two step-grandchildren, Joseph Bevins and Candace Bevins; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
All services will be private. Honorary pallbearers will be, Brian, Mitchell, Dalton, Barry and Brad Lowe. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Sherri Finney
Sherri Lynn (Flanery) Finney, 59, of Greenwood, Ind., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Sherri was born at Point Richmond, Calif., Feb. 25,1961, the daughter of Lester and Letha Flanery.
She married Paul Finney, on May 19, 1979. After living in Greenwood, Ind., she began working for Nachi. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, where her husband, Paul Finney, is the pastor. Her favorite holiday was Christmas where her home transformed into a Christmas Wonderland and many memories and traditions were made with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Letha Flanery, of Bowling Fort; and her brother, Dana Flanery, of London.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Paul Finney, of Greenwood, Ind.; her only son, Chris Finney (Sarah), of Greenwood, Ind.; her brother, Roger Flanery (Donna), of Ceres, Calif., Debbie Thomas (Kelvin), of London, Tony Flanery (Minerva), of Elkhorn City, Leslie Flanery (Kari), of Modesto, Calif., and Keith Flanery (Garrietta), of Lima, Ohio; her dear friend, Jess Bennett (Brandon), of Greenwood, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral drive-through viewing was held Wednesday, April, 15, 2020, at Forest Lawn, 1977 S State Road 135, Greenwood, IN, 46143. An intimate burial service followed at the grave site. Her husband, Paul Finney, officiated the service. Arrangements were under the direction of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens and Funeral Home of Greenwood, Indiana.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to: Forest Lawn, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN, 46143.
Jerry Keene
Jerry Wayne Keene, 64, of Phyllis, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence.
A private funeral service will be held at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will follow at the Keene Family Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ira Lester
Ira Gene Lester, 85, of Steele, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Big Rock, Va., March 15, 1935, the son of George W. Lester and Elizabeth Hackney Lester.
He was a coal operator for 30 years and a member of the Jesus Tabernacle Church. He was a loving and humble father and brother in Christ. He was very talented and intelligent and strove for perfection in all he did.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ray Lester; two grandchildren, Richard Griffith and Kenneth Freeman; six brothers, Troy, Hassell, James Henry, Earl, Tommy and Jackson; and two sisters, Pinky Lester and Ethel Fern Justus.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Church Lester, of Steele; four daughters, Annis Jean Spears (Bert), Eleanor Ann Freeman (Keith), Karolen Gail Howard and Berlene Miller (Mickey), all of Steele; three brothers, George Jr. Lester, of Vansant, Va., Tolby Lester, of Big Rock, Va., and Robert Lester, of Tazewell, Va.; three sisters, Matilda Quinley, of Vansant, Va., Edna Mae Ling, of Big Rock, Va., and Martha Charles, of Hurley, Va.; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Tetrick, Joveta Griffith, Michael Miller, Ira Neil Miller, Ira Bruce Howard, Shannon Lester, Brandy Coleman and Martin Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Brittni, Tasha, Gage, Faith, Madyson, Gracie and Dalton Ray; four great-great-grandchildren, Addison, Tyson, Tyleigh and J.R.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A private funeral service was held. A private burial was held at the Lester Family Cemetery, Steele. A private visitation will be held also. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Officiating minister was Hobert McCoy. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Timothy Rowe
Timothy Wayne Rowe, 48, of Mouthcard, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will follow at the Phillips Family Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Vern” Sesco
Vernel “Vern” Sesco, 73, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home at Hatfield.
“Vern” was born April 23, 1946, to the late Leonard and Elzie Sesco.
He was married to his wife, Daisy Catherine (Farley), for 54 years. He was a retired coal miner of 41 years and a member of the UMWA. He was a member of the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church and a deacon for 28 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Tom; one grandbaby; and five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his six children, Eva Stewart (Greg), of Virgie, Darlene Zornes, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michelle Lowe (Brian), of Hatfield, Brenda Williamson (Kelly), of Canada, Jeffrey Sesco (Heather) and Christopher Sesco (Jodi), both of Hatfield; 12 grandchildren, Ryan Hinkle, Lauren Williams, Kelsey Williams, John Hagen, Berry Lowe (Kayla), Brad Lowe, Kayla Dillon, Tiffany Sesco, Mikey Sesco, Scott Sesco, Madison Sesco and Blake Sesco; one great-grandchild, Cason Lowe; one special sister-in-law, Cleo Farley; six brothers, Elbert, Ernest, Harold Kenneth, Leonard Jr., Ferrell and Wayne; and two sisters, Doris “Dorsie” Fletcher and Debbie Spears.
He loved his family. He always wanted them to be close and to love one another. He was a devoted Christian and his love for the Lord showed every day. He would always tell us to look to the Lord where all your help comes from.
We plan to have a special memorial service later in the year. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Puff” Stevens
Elden “Puff” Stevens, 62, of Pikeville, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, due to complications from the horrible virus known as COVID-19, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, May 7, 1957, to the late Arthur and Virginia Gibson Stevens.
Elden grew up on Island Creek in Pikeville. He had worked for Roger Green since the age of 16. Roger was a mentor and a father-like figure to him. They explored many business opportunities together. Their last adventure led to opening Rogers Gun and Pawn Shop and purchasing the Betsy Layne Dairy Bar. Upon Roger’s death, he continued to work with Roger’s son, David Green. David was very special to him and was like a son he never had.
If you wanted a hotdog, you had to go to the dairy bar. Elden loved hanging out at the pawn shop with “The Good Ole Boys.” They were special friends to him.
Elden was of the Baptist Faith and for eight years he attended church at Calvary Baptist at Betsy Layne. He loved going to church with his family. He was proud to take his grandson, Gage, to learn about Jesus.
He was preceded in death by the following siblings, Juanita Baker, Hursell “Beaver” Stevens, Howard Stevens, Douglas Stevens, Melvin Stevens, Edgil Stevens, Lillian Kendrick, Ossie Johnson and five infants; and a special friend, Roger Green.
Elden is survived by his wife, Debra Ratliff Stevens; one daughter, Alyssa Stevens; one grandson, Gage Aden Lee Stevens. Gage was his papaw’s boy. Elden’s eyes lit up when he said his name. He is also survived by two sisters, Violet Mullins (Kenny), of Belcher, and Mary Kent, of Pikeville; three sisters-in-law, Mary Lois Stevens, of Sidney, Helen Stevens, of Columbus, Ohio, and Sherri Stevens, of Pikeville; two brothers-in-law, Sam Baker, of Minford, Ohio, and John Johnson, of Pikeville; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 virus, we are unable to have a traditional funeral service. We want to apologize to everyone that we can’t be together to celebrate Elden’s life at this time. We will announce a date later for the memorial service to honor Elden’s life.
A special thank you goes out to the doctors and nurses that worked so hard to try and save his life and for all the kind words said when making phone calls to the family.
Please feel free to make any donation to the Calvary Baptist Church of Betsy Layne. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Elden will be deeply missed by the Pike and Floyd communities, his many friends and family.
