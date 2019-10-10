Newell Childers
Newell Gene Childers, 61, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He was born at Pikeville, Aug. 5, 1958, to the late Newell and Ruth Pugh Childers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Childers, Jerry Childers and David Lynn Childers; his sister, Nancy Bailey; and his brothers-in-law, Herman Bailey and Harry Maness.
He is survived by his devoted fiancé, Tammy Hall; his daughter, Samantha Horn (Jeff); his granddaughter, Carrie Ellen Horn; his brothers, Danny Childers, Larry Childers (Kathy) and Bill Childers (Donette); his sisters, Barbara Maness and Elene May; and two special children, his “Little Buddy” Kolton Hall and his “Princess” Addison Hall.
He will be greatly missed by a large host of family and friends.
A memorial service, “Celebrating Gene’s Life”, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Coal Run Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
J. Truman Conley
J. Truman Conley, 91, of Richmond, formerly of Jenkins, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Hospice of Richmond.
He was born in Letcher County, May 18, 1928, the son of the late Franklin Pierce and Nola Wampler Boggs.
He was a retired coal miner formerly employed by Beth-Elkhorn Coal Company for 32 years, a member of the Jenkins Masonic Lodge #856 and a deacon at the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, John Lester Conley; and his sister, Peggy Sergent.
He is survived by his wife, LaVon Burke Conley; his daughter, Neva Jo Conley Bonds (David); his son, Jimmy Franklin Conley (Jewel); seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church with Greg Polly officiating. Burial will follow at the Powell Valley Memorial Garden. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Willena Justice
Willena Cool Justice, 85, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Lick Creek, Oct. 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Herbert and Myra Ratliff Cool.
She was a secretary for the Pike County Board of Education, part-owner of Quality Foods and a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Perry W. Justice; and four brothers, Bruce, Leland, Herbert Jr. and Bruford Cool.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Staggs (Bill), of Pikeville; three sons, Gerry Justice (Debra) and Todd Justice (Lindsey), both of Pikeville, and Randall Justice (Annette), of Lexington; one brother, Lloyd Gordon Cool, of Orient, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Brandon Justice, Kristin Akers, Matthew Justice, Katie Mauldin, Joshua Staggs, Ben Staggs, Elisabeth Staggs, Ryan Justice and Drew Justice; six great-grandchildren, Carter Justice, Mallorie Akers, Piper Justice, Brynley Justice, Molly Justice and Blair Staggs; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Zebulon Church of Christ with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Joshua Staggs, Ben Staggs, Brandon Justice, David Akers, Ryan Justice and Drew Justice serving as pallbearers. Matthew Justice will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Greg” Thacker
Leonard “Greg” Thacker, 56, of Dry Fork of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 1, 1963, the son of the late Arnold and Bethel Slone Thacker.
He was a retired shot foreman for the coal mines and a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Ellisa Thacker; one brother, Dallas Thacker; and one sister, Wanda Thacker Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Adkins Thacker; one daughter, Brittany Thacker Causey (Bubby James); two brothers, Creed Thacker and Joey Thacker (Helen); one sister, Anita “Pooh” Sword (Jason); six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Shortridge (Nick), Whitney, Savannah, Joy, Elayna and Lesley Causey; one great-grandchild, Raegan Kate Shortridge; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins, Billy Compton and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Moselee Williamson
Moselee Williamson, 79, of Peachtree Corners, Ga., died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her residence with her loving children by her side.
She was born at Big Rock, Va., April 26, 1940, the daughter of the late George Ramey and Pearl Stiltner.
She was of the Methodist faith and attended the Duluth First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Williamson.
She is survived by her loving children, Keith Williamson and Gary Williamson; her daughter-in-law, Ginger; her grandchild, Dalton Lee Williamson; her step-grandson, Michael Bevins; her sisters, Ruth Hayth, of Roanoke, Va., and Mary Lou Coleman, of Racine, Wisc.;and a host of other dear family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 , at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.