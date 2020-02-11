Joseph Belcher
Joseph E. Belcher, 70, previously of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Bristol, Tennessee.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 26, 1949, to the late Ed and Wilma Ramey Belcher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Fouts.
He is survived by his four children, Trevor Belcher (Shana), Tonya Belcher, Zack McCade Belcher and Jordan Belcher; the mothers of his children, Pluma Belcher and Tina Newsome; one sister, Lois Belcher Spradlin (Charlie); three brothers, Jimmy Belcher (Louise), Johnny Belcher and Jerry Belcher (Debbie); his brother-in-law, Roy Fouts; and five loving grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Elkhorn City.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Nancy Blackburn
Nancy Raye Loftis Blackburn, 79, of McAndrews, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Belfry with Pastor Tommy Reed and Brother Mike McCartney officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Toe” Clinton Coleman
Clinton “Toe” Coleman, 76, of Road Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Pike County, April 12, 1943, the son of the late Nelson Coleman and Maggie Ratliff Coleman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant twin brother, Clinard Coleman; two additional brothers, Harley Coleman and Ola Ray Coleman; and four sisters, Bernice Sifers, Versie Blair, Rebel Ratliff and Barbara Coleman.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church. He served his country proudly in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Coleman; two daughters, Kimberly Guelcher (Michael) and Amanda Owren; (Eric); one brother, Fred Coleman (Kay); one sister, Betty May (Dallas); one brother-in-law, Ronnie Blair; four grandchildren, Jake Owren, Avery Owren, Charlie Guelcher and Ella Guelcher; and numerous family and friends who will miss him and loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Dale Sanders and Jerry Vanover officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Norma Huffman
Norma Sue Adkins Huffman, 75, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 12, 1944, the daughter of the late Richard Ruey and Eunice Reynolds Adkins.
She held many many jobs during her career, but mostly she was a receptionist and clerk for the Charles L. Huffman Jr. Accounting office. She was a Christian and attended the Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church at Millard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Leslie Huffman Jr.; her sons, Kevin Gene Sanders (Betty), Kenneth Dwayne Sanders and Kerbie Matt Sanders, all of Pikeville, and Kermal Dean Sanders (Andrea), of Rockhouse; her daughter, Karen Sue Thacker (Sissy), of Elkhorn City; her step-sons, Chuck Huffman, of Pikeville, and Joey Huffman, of Atlanta, Ga.; her grandchildren, Kevin Andrew Sanders, Crystal Nichole Sanders, Samantha Shondale Simpkins (Lucas), Matthew Dwayne Sanders (Lexi), Kayla LeeAnn Sanders, Kody Dean Sanders, Konner Lee Sanders, Kaitlyn Sue Billiter (Josh), April Dawn Bartley and Jason Harley Sanders; her great-grandchildren, Arizona Rain Amos, Shawn William Slone, Kamden Edward Simpkins, Karleigh Reece Simpkins, Julian Alexander Amos, Kaci Lorraine Billiter and Kaleb Matthew Billiter; her step-grandsons, Chase Huffman, Matthew Huffman (Joni), Lucas Huffman, Whitney Huffman and Jojo Huffman; and her lifelong friend and family member, Susan Huffman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy England officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Kevin Andrew Sanders, Matthew Dwayne Sanders, Lucas Edward Simpkins, Kody Dean Sanders, Konner Lee Sanders and Jason Harley Sanders serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Daulton Mahon
Daulton Lane Mahon, 16, of Ransom, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his residence from injuries suffered in an accident.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., Aug. 6, 2003, the son of Darick and Kendra Chapman Mahon, of Ransom.
He was a sophomore at Belfry High School and a junior firefighter with the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Edith Curry Mahon.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Heath Mahon (Lori), of Nashville, Tenn., Chris Chapman, of Ransom, Meagan Griffith (Brent), of Charlotte, N.Car., and Carrigan Spence and Garrett Spence, both of Ransom; his paternal grandfather, Homer Mahon, of Delbarton, W.Va.; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth Chapman, of Ransom, and Connie Deskins (Charles), of Banner; his uncle, Kenneth Chapman (Angela), of Ransom; his aunts, Regina Bias (Rev. Mitchell), Debrina Williams (Michael) and Medina Mahon, all of Delbarton, W.Va.; his nephew and niece, Nolan and Margot Mahon; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Belfry High
School Auditorium. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney, with Ben Adkins,
Spencer Hensley, Cameron Hensley and other family and friends serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Williamson Fire Department.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Belfry High School Auditorium. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Johnny Potter
Johnny Mack Potter, 67, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Memorial services will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Elkhorn City Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Angela Robinson
Angela Rene Akers Robinson, 45, of Ekhorn, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 10, 1974, the daughter of the late Andy “Unk” Akers and Sherry Moore Akers.
She was a machine operator for Cox Interiors, Campbellsville, and a believer of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley C. Robinson; one daughter, Hope Hall (Ethan); one son, Andrew Akers; one brother, Andy Shane Akers; four grandchildren, Aubree Lasha Hall, Weston Gage Hall, Laykon Blake Akers and Christopher Allen Akers; and numerous family and friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Gibson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Mike” Sheffield
Kenneth Michael “Mike” Sheffield, 56, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born at Elizabethton, Tenn., Nov. 29, 1963.
He shared 36 years with the love of his life and soul mate, Cindy Linkous Sheffield.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his parents, Ken Sheffield (Cathy), of Morristown, Tenn., and Karen Petrey Meadows, of Johnson City, Tenn.; his siblings, Kevin Sheffield (Christie), of Lenoir City, Tenn., and Kim Sheffield Haney (Richard), of Elizabethton, Tenn.; and a host of nieces, a nephew, an aunt, cousins, friends and co-workers.
He was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Betsy Layne. He loved his church family and his renewed faith with our Lord and Savior.
He had a long and successful career in the Manufactured Home Industry starting at Smith Mobile Home Sales in 1986, Elizabethton, Tenn., and proceeded to Clayton Homes, at Harold, where he completed his career as general manager. There he earned multiple awards for Sales and Manager of the Year 2008 and MHI Home Center of the Year 2013. When he took time off, he had an extreme passion for Nascar, golf, snow skiing, boating and aviation.
The family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and love to those that were there during his extended illness: Dr. Jeffrey Potter, Dr. Bahram Forouzandeh and his staff; special love to the nurses and caregivers, Gaby, Tina, Ethel and Sue Anne; Brian and special appreciation for his “Wing Man”, Russ. We could not have made it through this journey without the love of each of you.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, with Pastor Tim McClanahan of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Visitation immediately to follow. His final resting place will be in Elizabethton, Tennessee. There will also be a service at Tetrick’s Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 12 p.m., with visitation immediately following. There will be a private family interment service at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, Tennessee. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
“Debbie” Smith
Debra Lynn “Debbie” Smith, 61, of Forest Hills, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Ernestine Smith
Ernestine Leedy Smith, 73, of Betsy Layne, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Betsy Layne, June 19, 1946, the daughter of the late Otis and Maggie Sellards Leedy.
She was a homemaker and a caregiver for her late daughter, Kimberly Rene Smith, who passed away on March 16, 2019. She was a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and daughter, she was preceded in death by one brother, Franklin Leedy.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Smith; and one sister, Anna Lou Lafferty, of Richmond.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Barry Clark officiating. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with Brian Lafferty, Austin Lafferty, Billy C. Smith, Dr. Joey Collins, Tyler Gannon and Jimmy Rose serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Maggie Sword
Maggie Sword, 84, of Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, Aug. 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Jessie and Naomi Coleman Hamilton.
She was a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church and a former sales clerk at C & H Rauch Jewelry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Morgan Hobson; her husband, Donald Leon Sword; her son, James Randall Sword; two brothers, D. J. Hamilton and Ty Hamilton; and her sister, Peggy Edmonds.
She is survived by two sons, Eddie Sword (Stephanie) and Donald Keith Sword (Debbie); two daughters, Anna Marie Johnson (Tommy) and Sherri Lynn Kent (Eugene), both of Pikeville; nine grandchildren, Shane Sword, Shannon Sword, Jessie Sword, Shaun Sword, Tiffiny Jolly, Mandy Graham, Justin Johnson, Ethan Johnson and Samantha Kent; 10 great-grandchildren, Zachary Sword, Alex Sword, Olivia Sword, Elijah Sword, Emily Sword, Jackson Sword, Carlie Sword, Camryn Graham, Piper Johnson and Grayson Johnson; her special friends and caregivers, Samantha Kent, Mary Kent, Diane Miller and Letty Slone; and her loving little dog, Angel.
The body will be moved to the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to lie in state until the funeral service at 1 p.m., with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Shane, Shannon, Jessie, Shaun, Justin, Ethan, Chris, Brent, Zack, Alex and Elijah serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Larry Thompson
Larry Trent Thompson, 67, of Forest Hills, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
