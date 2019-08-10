“Junebug” Belcher
David “Junebug” Belcher Jr., 46, of Dandridge, Tenn., died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
He was a member of Pathways Church in Sevierville, Tenn., and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was owner/operator of BRB Construction.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Elster Wallace; his grandparents, Ira and Marie Belcher; and his step-fathers, Jerry Johnson and Rick Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Kristi Belcher; his children, Allison Belcher (Cory), Jeremiah Belcher, Allison Osborne (Austin), Dylan Cole, Ethan Cole, Dylan Belcher, Marissa Johnson and IsaBella Belcher; his granddaughter, Scarlett; his mother, Connie Johnson; his father, David Belcher Sr. (Diana); his brother, Billy Jack Belcher; his grandmother, Hazel Wallace; his mother-in-law, Karen Thompson (Michael); his father-in-law, Larry Hall (Jean); his sister-in-law, Misty McLamb (Dean) ; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends (especially his family and friends in Kentucky).
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Alder Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alder Funeral Home of Morristown, Tennessee.
The guestbook may be signed at www.alderfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Bentley
Linda S. Bentley, 64, of Dandridge, Tenn., formerly of Virgie, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Morristown-Hamblen Hospital, Tennessee.
She was born on May 7, 1955, to the late Murph and Loretta Fay Adams Allen.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell Bentley; two sons, Chris Masters and Matthew Masters, both of West Liberty; two brothers, Mike Allen (Lisa), of Coal Grove, Ohio, and Danny Allen (Alma), of Ashland; and one grandson, Dylan Stiltner.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Hargess Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley-Fouts Cemetery, Left Fork of Long Fork.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with services starting at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Casebolt
Ricky Casebolt, 62, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 5, 1956, to Janice Casebolt Workman.
In addition to his loving mother, he is survived by his significant other, Julie Rawson; his sisters, Janette Workman, Debbie Scott (Trish Hanner), Charlene Williams and Leann Workman; his nieces, Abby Workman, Raelin Williams and Rocky Williams; his aunt, Wilma Mullins (Glen); his cousin, Kristie Yates; his great-nephew, Ryland Lopez; a special friend who was loved like a brother, Johnny Richardson; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will be observed by the family at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Willa Collins
Willa Jean Damron Collins, 87, of Georgetown, formerly of Indian Creek, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Judith Hamilton
Judith Ann Hamilton, 73, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Ceredo, W. Va., June 4, 1946, the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Cantrell Gue.
She was a homemaker and had previously worked for H&R Block for 10 years. She also helped her husband with Roy Hamilton Building and Remodeling.
She married Roy Virgil Hamilton on Feb. 14, 1965. They were married 55 years, 5 months and 25 days when he preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2017.
They had three daughters, Teresa Thacker (Benny), Brenda Justice (Robert) and Sue Ratliff (Kevin); and 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, seven more whom she claimed as her great-grandchildren, and also, one on the way.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorris Shepard, Karen Chaffins and Carolyn Whitt.
She is survived by her brothers, Donnie Gue (Karen), of South Point, Ohio, Benny Gue, of Ashland, Larry Gue (Valerie), of South Point, Ohio, David Gue, of Kenova, W. Va., and Phillip Gue, of Kenova, W. Va.; and her sisters, Sue Fannin (Kenny), of Canonsburg, Debbie Sparkman (Harold), of Kenova, W. Va., and Shirley Gue, of West Virginia; her brother-in-law, Buddy Whitt, of South Point, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Alpha Hamilton, of Pikeville; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph and Betty Hamilton, of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Kendrick and Keith Collins officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Serving as pallbearers will be: Ethan, Cody, Barry, Brian, Bub (Benny), Brandan, Brayden, Shawn, Jared and Jeffrey. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Blake, Brantley, Korbin, Landon and Colton.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sammy Johnson
Sammy Johnson, 64, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Hazard ARH.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Arnold Meek
Arnold Lee Meek, 83, of Stanville, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Johnson County, July 13, 1936, to the late Willis and Molly Delong Meek.
He was a loving son, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He taught and coached basketball at Virgie High School and Mullins High School for 27 years. He was a basketball and baseball coach and the field director for Pikeville Little League. He served his nation proudly in the United States Army. He was an honored veteran who wore the title proudly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving spouse, Delores Meek; his brothers, Jack Meek, Donis Meek, Albridge Meek, Walter Meek, Harry Meek, Faye Edward Meek, Homer Meek and Paul Meek; and his sister, Eunice Meek.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffery Lee Meek (Brandy) and Barry Neal Meek; two granddaughters, Jessica Lee Adkins (Ryan) and Shelby Rae Carter (Brenna); a great-grandson, Jakob Potter; and two sisters, Joyce Ann Blevins and Darlene Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Odis Blankenship and David Meek officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. DAV Honors will be conducted by the Johns Creek Chapter #166.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Helen Robinette
Helen Loretta Robinette, 81, of Belfry, formerly of Rockhouse Fork, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Dale Williamson, Danny Runyon, Richard Staton and Gary Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Nancy Tackett
Nancy Tackett, 95, of Hopkins Fork, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on April 5, 1924, to the late Caleb and Lizzie Adkins Damron.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church since 1952.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shellie Tackett; one daughter, Monica Karen Wright; four brothers, Jim Damron, Albert Damron, Charlie Damron and Reece Damron; seven sisters, Rachel Damron, Becky France, Alma Little, Dollie Tucker, Sendy Case, Mary Case and Goldie Tucker; and two great-grandchildren, Shelby Damron and Ethan Wright.
She is survived by five sons, Brice Bartley (Kathleen), of Little Creek, Arthur Tackett (Stella), of Caney, Dexter Tackett, of Caney, Michael Tackett (Renita), of Little Creek, and Jeffery Tackett (Karen), of Caney; three daughters, Elizabeth Damron, of Penny Road, Sherry Potter, of Caney, and Sheryl Salisbury (Tommy Joe), of Hurricane Creek; one sister, Mertie Tucker, of Caney; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Eles Case Cemetery, Caney Creek. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will continue on Saturday at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.