Douglas Belcher
Douglas Belcher, 77, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Ramey Cemetery, Little Beaver, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Eugene Coleman
Eugene Coleman, 87, of Lower Pompey Road, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
He was born in Pike County, March 6, 1932, the son of the late Green and Caroline Thacker Coleman.
He was a loving brother, son and friend. He was a lifelong member of the Louisa Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Emogene Murphy; and three brothers, William Orville Coleman, Arges Coleman and John Kenneth Coleman.
He is survived by five sisters, Gladys Tucker, Florisse Thomas, Rosetta Benner, Bonnie Stephenson and Betty Horne (Charle); one brother, Bobby Coleman (Phoebe); and a large host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Green Coleman family residence with Primitive Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Green Coleman Family Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Donald Dillon
Donald Ray Dillon, 63, of Stone, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Carl Gross
Carl Van Gross, 62, of Upper Chloe Creek, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 24, 1957, the son of Helen Conley Gross and the late Charlie Gross.
He was a loving father, son and husband. He was a faithful member of the Defiers Motorcycle Club.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his loving spouse, Josephine Gross; his brother, Paul Gross; and his grandson, Matthew Justice.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Charley Gross; his daughter, Katie Justice (Cleve); his sisters, Pamela Ray (Ricky) and Cora Parker (Tommy); his granddaughters, Sarah and Karah Justice; his devoted canine companion, Duke Gross; his half-sisters, Nettie Martsolf (Albert) and Betty Hicks (Bill); and a host of other dear family and friends.
He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Margie Johnson
Margie Ellen Johnson, 58, of Bank Street, Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 14, 1961, the daughter of the late Corbet and Willis Ray Bowling Newsome.
She was a secretary for Judge Eddie Coleman, a Ky. Colonel and retired from the unemployment office. She was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Anna Lou Newsome; and one brother, Danny Newsome.
She is survived by one daughter, Olivia Paige Johnson; one son, Lincoln Payne Johnson; three sisters, Virginia Sue Addington (Richard), Karen Damron and Darlene Potter (Ricky); four brothers, Donnie Newsome, Ronnie Newsome, Randy Newsome and Corbet Dwayne Newsome (Malinda); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hundley, Morgan Chapman, Hillard Newsome and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Tunis Smith
Tunis Smith, 75, of Canada, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at Canada, Oct. 6, 1944, a son of the late Bill and Alta Smith.
He was a member of the USMC and the Stone Lodge #890 F&AM. He enjoyed being outside, working on cars, working in his garden and listening to music. He also enjoyed helping anyone he could.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Frances Smith; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Bogar (Dwight), of Sidney; his son, Tunis Keith Smith (Karen), of Louisville; his grandson, Dalton Smith; his brothers, Bobby Smith, Billy Smith (Judy) and Kenneth Smith (Janice); his sisters, Sylvia Williamson, Ruth Mounts and Mable Stevens (Chuck); his special sisters-in-law, Cindy Krass (Bill), of Dumfries, Va., and Betty Lou Williams (John), of Huntsville, Ala.; his special friends, Paul Harrison (Sandy), Mike Coleman (Beth) and Fred Kimbrough; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Teresa Warren
Teresa F. Warren, 69, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Christ Temple Church, Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Thomas Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
