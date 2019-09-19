Arnold Francis
Arnold Francis, 80, of Caney, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1938, to the late James Oral and Mae Ratliff Francis.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Herman France (Bessie) and Kermit France.
He is survived by two sisters; Helen Roberts (Frank) and Louise Mullins (Colbert), both of Caney Creek; and one sister-in-law, Nancy France.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Maynard
Michael Eugene Maynard, 52, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 20, 1966, the son of Harold and Betty Robinson Maynard, of Pikeville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cinderella Howard Maynard; one son, Michael Austin Maynard, of Pikeville; and two siblings, Tim Maynard and Sue Lowe, both of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Apple Orchard Old Regular Baptist Church, Pikeville, with Paul Maynard, Mike Lowe and Andrew Walter officiating. Burial will follow at the Mont Lowe Cemetery, Brushy. Friends may visit at the church on Thursday, Sept. 19, after 12 p.m., and all day on Friday, Sept. 20. Arrangements are under the direction of the Callaham Funeral Home of Inez.
This is a paid obituary.
John DuPuy III
John Booker DuPuy III, died peacefully at his home in Goshen, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He was born Pikeville in 1946, to Mary Florence and John Booker DuPuy Jr., both of whom preceded him in death.
After graduating from Pikeville High School, he earned his degree in Music Education from Morehead State (now Morehead University) in 1968, where he was a proud member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity. He then began his career as a music educator as the band director of the Campbell County High School “Band of Pride” in Alexandria (1968 to 1973). There he found his passion for teaching, for music and especially for supporting and encouraging his students. The music program at Campbell County High School flourished under his direction and the band competed at a higher level, winning numerous prestigious awards, including first place at an international marching competition in Winnipeg, Canada. He and many of his students stayed in touch for the duration of his life.
In 1973, he left his music career to join his family’s beverage bottling business in Eastern Kentucky. East Kentucky Beverage included a plant in Pikeville and distribution centers in Paintsville and Hazard. EKB was the number one per capita Pepsi bottler in the United States for 16 consecutive years. During his years as general manager and then president, he was active in Kiwanis and served as their president at one time. He was also instrumental in pushing for flood control protection for the area, forming a team who testified before the legislature in Washington D.C. in 1977. When EKB was sold in 1990, he moved to Lexington and purchased his favorite fine dining restaurant, “The Coach House”, which earned several AAA Four Diamond Awards. After his years with “The Coach House”, he enjoyed traveling, boating and winters in Florida. He resided in the Louisville area from 2014 until his passing, and remained a staunch UK Wildcat fan until the end.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Goshorn DuPuy, of Goshen; his son, John Booker DuPuy IV (Shannon), of Richmond; his grandchildren, Summer DuPuy, of Lexington, and Stellen DuPuy, of Richmond; his sister, Mary Ann DuPuy Turner (Dr. Carlton E.); and his nieces, Anne Marie Turner, of Alexandria, Va. and Elizabeth (Libby) Hoffman, of Florida.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 East Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will take place immediately thereafter at The Lexington Cemetery, 833 West Main Street, Lexington, KY 40508. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s name to the University of Kentucky Transplant Patient Family Fund, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588. Arrangements are under the direction of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington.
This is a paid obituary.
Carol Underhill
Carol Jeanette Underhill, 79, of Good Hope, Ga., died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
She was born at McVeigh, July 24, 1940, the daughter of the late Bud and Sarah Sawyers Fields.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Fields Ball, Edna Fields May, Ann Fields McCoy and Elaine Fields Halsey; and her brothers, Arnold Fields, Donnie Fields Trout, Bill Fields, Rod Fields and Bob Fields.
She is survived by her husband, Beecher Underhill, of Good Hope, Ga.; her daughter, Julia Whitaker (Gregory), of Jefferson, Ga.; her grandchildren, Melissa Quiggins James, Jacob Quiggins (Danielle) and Jessica Guyette Scott (Tyler); her great-grandchildren, Avery and Amelia Quiggins; her brother, Barry Fields (Betty); and her sister, Joan Fields Willman (Jerry).
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Good Hope Christian Church, 176 Highway 186, Good Hope, Ga., 30641, with Rev. Doyle Wallace officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Meadows Funeral Home, Inc., of Monroe, Georgia.
This is a paid obituary.
Daniel Williamson
Daniel Patrick Williamson, 22, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
