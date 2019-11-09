“Gail” Gibson
Jackie “Gail” Gibson, 74, of Millard Lane, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Phelps.
She was born in Pike County, March 26, 1945, the daughter of the late Alvie and Quinnie Chaney Coleman.
She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Rouge Gibson; one son, William Edward Gibson; one grandson, William Gregory Gibson; and one brother, Glade Taylor.
She is survived by one son, Shannon Gibson; two daughters, Donna Tackett (Virgil) and Kim Reynolds (Chris); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Mike Coleman, Paul Ed Coleman, John Wayne Taylor and Timothy Coleman; three sisters, Gaynell Slone, Margaret James and Mary Jo Thacker; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Ed Coleman and Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jerry Little
Jerry Lee Little, 51, of Little Robinson Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 30, 1967, to Amos Little, of Coal Run Village, and the late Francis Casebolt Little.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Maddox May.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Angie Akers Little, of Little Robinson; one daughter, Megan Little, of Little Robinson; one sister, Jenny Lea Adkins (Chris), of Hopkins Fork; three nieces, Cameron Adkins, Hollie Adkins and Mary Tackett; and one grandchild, Curtis Kaizer Murphy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Nathan Little and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Sam Casebolt Cemetery, Virgie.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Grammy” Spears
Carolyn Jean “Grammy” Rogers Spears, 66, of Harold, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, Feb. 11, 1953, the daughter of the late K.C. and Nola Avis Justice Rogers.
She was a former bookkeeper and member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, Pikeville.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Gene Spears; her daughters, Marsha Lynn Wright (Tommy) and Vickie Denise Kidd (Phillip Carter), both of Pikeville, and Allison Brooke Goble (Ricky), of Harold; her grandchildren, Kassidy, Crosby, Chloe, Caroline, Masten, Ellie, Creed, Dallas and Boone; her brothers, Wayne Rogers and Lester Rogers, both of Harold, and Larry Rogers, of Betsy Layne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jared Arnett officiating. Entombment will follow at the Roy and Carolyn Spears Family Cemetery, Harold, with Tommy Wright, Ricky Goble, Phillip Carter, Wayne Rogers, Lester Rogers, Larry Rogers, Brett Rogers, Steven Rogers and Jamie Rogers serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Stewart
James Jeffery Stewart, 58, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
He was born at McCarr, July 19, 1961, the son of Raymond Yates and Donetta Staton.
He was a member of the Vogel Day United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Johnny Stewart (Teresa Yates), of Greasy Creek; his sisters, VaLena McCoy and Kandace Chapman, both of Ratliff’s Creek; his nieces, Ibreonna Lynn Stewart, Geneva Chapman and Ava McCoy; and his nephew, Matthew Jordan Stewart.
Because of Jimmy’s love of children and toys, the family will be donating toys to Harvest Child Care Ministries in memory of James “The Hulk” Stewart.
If you would like to participate in honoring his memory, the family requests you bring an unwrapped toy to the service or make a financial donation for the purchase of a toy at J.W. Call Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Vogel Day United Methodist Church. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m., with Bro. Dennis Love officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Harold Taylor
Harold Dean Taylor, 64, of Hellier, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Robinson Cemetery, Hellier. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
