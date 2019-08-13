Jean Bogar
Jean Bragg Bogar, 87, of Hardy, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services were held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Bogar Cemetery, Hardy, with Bobby Conn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Carolyn Gilman
Carolyn Ann Wells Gilman, 55, of Belfry, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Werntz officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Sammy Johnson
Sammy Boyd Johnson, 64, of Bowling Fork, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Hazard ARH.
He was born on May 10, 1955, the son of the late Lonzo and Virgie Collier Johnson.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired as a set up manager at Lowe’s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Marley Johnson, Wade Johnson, Jesse Johnson and Benny Johnson; and four sisters, Cosette Burke, Joyce Bentley, Patricia Ann Johnson and Mary Sturgill.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Scroggins Johnson, of Bowling Fork; one son, Kyle Johnson, of Greenville, Tenn.; two daughters, Beth Hall, of Whitesburg, and Brooke Owens (Alan), of Bowling Fork; three sisters, Agnes Bentley and Peggy Meade (Dave Silcox), both of Hemphill, and Sharon Jackson (Kenny), of Virgie; and four grandchildren, Ethan Owens, Jaxson Owens, Addison Hall and Alli Hall.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Edley Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at the Harvey Burke Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Russell Maynard
Russell Arnold Maynard, 73, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 2, 1945, to the late Wade and Faye Louis Lyons Maynard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Gross Maynard; three sisters, Geraldine Maynard, Glendory Coleman and Ilene Clevenger; and three brothers, Troy Maynard, Kenneth Maynard and William Maynard.
He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Hensley and Kimberly Stiltner (David); one son, Douglas Maynard (Angela); two sisters, Zora May and Nancy Hall; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Bryant officiating. Burial followed at the Pikeville Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Russell will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Lacy Morris
Lacy Fern Morris, 80, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 12, 1938, the daughter of the late James Willard and Eva Mullins Adkins.
She was a nurse and a member of the Southern Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jamie Edward Morris; seven brothers, Harold, James, Chester, Freddy, Kenny, Howard and Lawrence Adkins; and two sisters, Phyllis Triplett and Bonnie Adkins.
She is survived by four daughters, Michelle Morris, Cleo Fields, Faye Anderson and Debbie Sellerds; one sister, Ruth Adkins Judd; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Randy Bentley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Dal” Musick III
Dallas “Dal” Musick III, 34, of McCarr, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Ringgold, Georgia.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel, Matewan, W. Va., with Pastor Carl Butler officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Lora Ray
Lora Ann Ray, 67, of Virgie, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 16, 1952, to the late Delbert and Stella Damron Little.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Monica Ray; three brothers, Ronnie Lee Little, Johnny Little and Andy Little; and one sister, Debbie Kay Little.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Ray; one son, James Ray (Beth), of Virgie; one daughter, Julie Tate (Tim), of Church Hill, Tenn.; one brother, Charles Little, of Paintsville; four grandchildren, Andrew Blake Tate, Jordan Tyler Tate, Timothy Scott Tate and Brittany Paige Tate; two great-grandchildren, Liberty Olivia Grace Tate and Dallix Mullins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Dorton Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Timmy Rose
Timmy Lee Rose, 55, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Louisville.
He was born at Grundy, Va., March 4, 1964, the son of the late Blake and Patty Sue Taylor Rose.
He was employed by the Kellogg Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Fredrick Rose.
He is survived by four siblings, Jimmy Blake Rose Jr. (Karen), of Lexington, Hillary Rose (Kathy), of Whitesburg, Linda Rose Ward (Daryl), of Indiana, and Loretta Gerene Green (Jimmie), of Ferrells Creek; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Thomas Thacker
Thomas E. Thacker, 79, of Haynes Village, Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Raccoon, April 19, 1940, the son of the late Dave and Opal Goff Thacker.
He was the owner and operator of Prestonsburg Auto Parts and a minister at the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sybil Thacker; two brothers, Jack and Bobby Gene Thacker; and two sisters, Mandy Ramey and Bonnie Sue Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Thacker; two sons, Thomas “Rick” Thacker (Shannon) and David Ryan Thacker (Jill); one daughter, Sandy Morris (Wayne); one step-son, A.J. Harris (Kimberly); six grandchildren, Miranda Blanton, Christina Wright, Thomas Thacker, Kendall Jones, Hannah Manns and Nicholas Thacker; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Adelynn, Sawyer and Henry; two step-grandchildren, Oliver and Olivia Harris; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Clinton Moore and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
