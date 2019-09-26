Doris Brittan
Doris Justine Sword Brittan, 81, of Floyd County, died Nov. 12, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Richard Sword and Cora Jones Sword.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands and sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Wittle (Mike), their son, Mike Wittle; her step-children, Shawn Brittan (Susan), Scott Brittan, Kyle Brittan (Carla), Lupe Brittan and Michele Hylton; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ray Sword and Roy Sword.
She was adored and cherished by many. She will forever be treasured and greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Sword officiating. Burial will follow at the Sword Family Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rodella Fleming
Rodella K. Kiser Fleming, 74, of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
She was born in Pikeville, March 20, 1945, the daughter of the late Ivel Kiser and Irene Cantrell Kiser.
She was a loving mother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Paul Fleming; four sisters, Sybil Murphy, Naomi Kidd, Mildred Little and Lorna Faye Rowe; and one brother, Willie Manuel Kiser.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Christi Fleming and Sherri Denise Fleming; one son, John Paul Fleming (Christine); two grandchildren, Ashley Ricks (Graham) and Donovan Smith; four sisters, Carol Blackburn, Kathy Bartley, Robin Raines and Jenny Golden; two brothers, James Kiser and Jimmy Kiser; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She was treasured by all and will certainly be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Main Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Services will be officiated by the Main Street Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kenneth Frost
Kenneth L. Frost, 72, of Frankfort, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late James and Ruth Frost, of Hollister, California. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Collins.
He was a Vietnam Veteran, a retired Kentucky State Police Trooper, a former camp director for Trooper Island and retired as Director of Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement.
The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as his friends and family will certainly attest.
He is survived by his former wife, Rosalyn Frost; his son, Kenneth Frost Jr. (Jennifer); his granddaughters, Rachel Chaney (Taylor) and Samantha Phipps (Michael); his great-granddaughter, Rowan Phipps; his brother, Rick Frost (Bernie); his sister, Janie Cecena (Andy); Tommy Frost (Brandy) and Jason Frost (Heidi); and a host of other loving family and friends.
He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Hospice of the Bluegrass or Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Camp.
Sarah Hamilton
Sarah Hamilton, 93, of Fedscreek, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Mt. View Church of Christ Church. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Gary Pigg
Gary Dean Pigg, 61, of Hellier, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Hylton Holbrooks Cemetery, Hellier. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
