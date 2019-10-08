Ireland Slone
Ireland Slone, 39, of Greasy Creek Road, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 5, 1979, the son of the late Harry Truman Slone and the late Mabel Blankenship.
He was a general laborer.
He is survived by one brother, Truman Slone Jr.; his grandmother, Jessie Mae McCoy; three nieces, Ashley Slone, Bailey Slone and Isabella Slone; two great-nephews, Grayson Powers and Remington Tackett; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial services will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
