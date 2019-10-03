Lillian Damron
Lillian Damron, 92, of Welch, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dannie Mercer II
Dannie Fon Mercer II, 44, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Spears Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Nancy Stanley
Nancy Irene Stanley, 69, of Varney, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Varney, May 13, 1950, the daughter of the late Willie and Mary Maynard Stanley.
She was a retired director of Johns Creek Day Care Center and a member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Maynard; and five brothers, Goble, Roy, John, Oliver and Ezra Lee Stanley.
She is survived by two daughters, Janey Branham (James), of Varney, and Kristie Preece, of Lexington; two grandchildren, Dalton Lowe, of Lexington, and Sydney Ford, of Varney: one brother, Larry Stanley (Anita), of Mouthcard; two sisters, Margaret Young and Mary Burke (James), both of Varney; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Duane Smith, Gary Young and Richard Staton officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanley Hinkle Cemetery, Varney, with Timmy Maynard, Jonathan Young, Jimmy Rife, Brian Stanley, Lee Turley, Starsky Howell, Greg Schaad and Duane Smith serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Andrea Thacker
Andrea Lynn Thacker, 47, of Pikeville, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Gadsden, Ala., June 12, 1972, the daughter of Anna Louise Lewis Bachelor, of Mouthcard, and the late Arnold Lee Bachelor.
She was employed in housekeeping at Pikeville Medical Center.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ray Thacker, of Pikeville; one son, Tyler A. Thacker (Tammaka), of Pikeville; one daughter, Whitney Paige Thacker (Randy Adams), of Pikeville; two sisters, Angela Epling (Phillip), of Lick Creek, and Alice Stapleton, of Stanville; seven grandchildren, Emily Rayne Adams, Aaryn Lee Adams, Josh Adams, Taylor Adams, Declin Thacker, Peyton Ellis and Trenton Ellis; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
