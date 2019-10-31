Edith Bertrand
Edith Owens Bertrand, 76, of Belcher, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Joetta Faye Charles
Joetta Faye Charles, 77, of Dorton Hill Road, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Letcher County, Feb. 22, 1942, the daughter of the late Andy and Melster Mullins Branham.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; and one brother, Donley Branham.
She is survived by her husband, James Ronald Charles; two daughters, Debra L. Bryant (Mark) and Tammy Jo Belcher (George); one brother, Conley Branham; one sister, Janetta Wolfe; six grandchildren, Michael Boyd, Joseph Bryant (Megan), Logan Bryant (Haley), Ashley Gerughty (Blake), Amanda Adams (Alex) and Wesley Belcher (Heather); six great-grandchildren, Kylie, Madison, Ava, Easton, Grant and Henry; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Compton Family Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Randy Fields
Randy Edward Fields, 62, of McCarr, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Pinsonfork. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Roger Martin
Roger Martin, 65, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Topmost, Sept. 19, 1954, the son of Emma Lou Cook Martin, of Topmost, and the late Charles Ray Martin.
He was a Certified Public Accountant.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Lynn Martin.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, John R. Martin (Natalie), of Varney, and Robert A. Thornbury (Vickie), of Pikeville; two brothers, Jack Martin, of San Antonio, Tex., and Jerry Martin, of Shreveport, La.; three grandchildren, Danica Lynn Martin, Cody Edward Thornbury and Nicholas Scott Thornbury; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Penix officiating. Burial will follow at the Williamson Family Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will be held all day Thursday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lynda Runyon
Lynda Hatfield Runyon, 76, of Southport, N.Car., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Southport Health Facility, where she has been loved and cared for since 2013.
She was born Oct. 4, 1943, to the late Phillip and Octavia Hatfield, of Ransom.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her brother, Tommy; and her sister, Phyllis.
She is survived by her son, Phillip Runyon (Lynn), of Gaines, Mich.; three grandchildren, Trevor Dean (Paula), Cassidy and Molly Octavia; two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Abbey; two brothers, Stirl (Judy) and Jody; and one sister, Vickie Lynn Sykes (Larry).
She has requested that no services be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service of Southport, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Liberty Hospice, 1120 Ocean Highway, W Suite E, Supply, NC 28462, or, Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Patty Slone
Patty Sue Smith Slone, 65, of Fedscreek, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 14, 1953, the daughter of the late Arnold and Adelene Rogers Smith.
She was a retired dietician from Pikeville Medical Center and a member of the Feds Creek Volunteer Fire Department. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Slone; one step-daughter, Chandra Slone; one brother, Dwayne Smith (Pam); one sister, Diana Damron; and one step-grandson, Tanner Slone.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Casebolt officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Daniel Wright
Daniel Melvin Wright, 52, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 25, 1967, the son of Carolyn Jean Spears Wright Taylor and Daniel Ray Wright.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother and her husband, Ralph Taylor; his loving wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Adkins Lynch-Wright; one daughter, Stephanie Michelle Lynch; two sons, Adrian Todd Edmonds (Elizabeth) and Steven Bradley Lynch; seven grandchildren, Jackson Todd Edmonds, Zachary Scott Edmonds, Kenleigh Elizabeth Edmonds, Nicki Lynch, Zoey Robinson, Skylee Kinney and Evie Kinney; two brothers, Johnny Christian Wright (Lisa Michelle) and Shannon Dale Wright; his grandmother, Ella Bentley Wright Little; and a large host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
