Phyllis Bostic
Phyllis Jean Bostic, 83, of Canada, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Canada. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Beverly Compton
Beverly Jo Compton, 40, of Limestone, Tenn., formerly of Pike County, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1979, the daughter of Gary Compton, of Mt. Zion, Ga., and the late Anna Hall Kelly.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Lee Compton; and one sister, Stephanie Dawn Compton.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her step-father, Tracy Kelly, of Shelby Gap; her step-mother, Elaine Compton, of Mt. Zion, Ga.; one son, Isaiah Charles (Tammi Grubb), of Bluff City, Tenn.; one brother, Gary Todd Wilson, of Lackey; one sister, LeeAnn White (Chris), of Elizabethton, Tenn.; one niece, Morgan Compton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery, Shelby Gap.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Aug. 15, after 12 p.m. at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Inga Hall
Inga Hall, 60, of Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Dandridge, Tennessee.
She was born in Pike County, June 11, 1959, the daughter of the late Palmer and Goldie Hall.
She was a retired medical transcriptionist and a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Amanda Snowden (Tommy), Bethany Brooks (Matt) and Tiffany Pacheco (Carlos); five brothers, Lester Hall, Randall Hall, Palmer Hall Jr., Mike Hall and Danny Hall; six grandchildren, Tyler, Brady, Ryan, Chloe, Allie and Matty; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Love officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Deborah Keathley
Deborah Diane Keathley, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 31, 1954, the daughter of the late Clifton and Margaret Ann Justice Coleman.
She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Keathley.
She is survived by one daughter, Paula Parsons (Arick); one brother, Paul Gregory Coleman; three grandchildren, Daniel Linton, Deborah Linton and Justin Day (Cassie); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronald Mann and Rodney Hall officiating.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lacy Morris
Lacy Fern Morris, 80, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 12, 1938, the daughter of the late James Willard and Eva Mullins Adkins.
She was a nurse and a member of the Southern Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jamie Edward Morris; two brothers, Howard and Lawrence Adkins; and two sisters, Phyllis Triplett and Bonnie Adkins.
She is survived by four daughters, Michelle Morris, Cleo Fields, Faye Anderson and Debbie Sellerds; five brothers, Harold, James, Chester, Freddy and Kenny Adkins; one sister, Ruth Adkins Judd; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Randy Bentley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bennie Tackett
Bennie Ray Tackett, 58, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Elkhorn Independent Church. Burial will follow at the Bennie Tackett Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jessie Ward
Jessie Ward, 74, of Sprigg, W. Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 5, 1945, the son of the late Clarence and Ethel May Ward.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Mikes Branch Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Ward; and two sisters, Goldie Blackburn and Shirley Varney.
He is survived by two sons, Jessie Dan Ward and Russell Ward; one daughter, Angela Rose England; one brother, Everett Ward; two sisters, Versie Hurley and Earnesteen Slone; six grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Horn officiating. Burial will follow at the Ward Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
