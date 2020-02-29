David Belcher
David Michael Belcher, 65, of Jimmy’s Creek Road, Regina, KY. died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at UK Medical Center.
He was born on April 22, 1954, the son of the late Orald Belcher and Betty Silcox.
He was a retired coal miner and of the Christian faith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Roger Belcher.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Gillespie Belcher; one daughter, Angela Belcher; one brother, Donald Belcher; four sisters, Kathy Bryant, Sherry May, Kim Belcher and Billie Williamson; two grandchildren, Aliva Stiltner and Elijoh Stevens.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Morris Thacker officiating.
Visitation is 5 p.m Saturday for family and 6 p.m. for friends in the chapel with special services at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Guestbook maybe signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com
This is a paid obituary.
Dwayne Coleman
Dwayne Coleman, 56, of Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, June 19, 1963, the son of the late David and Hazel Thornsbury Coleman.
He was a factory worker specializing in furniture and a Christian of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dexter Coleman.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Casebolt Coleman; three daughters, Cassandra Coleman and Theresa Mullins, both of Robinson Creek, and Kara Coleman, of Jefferson City, Tenn.; four brothers, David Short, of Sidney, Donnie Ray Coleman and Virgil Coleman, both of Robinson Creek, and Vernon Coleman, of Pikeville; six grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Buckfield Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Amos Newsome Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Delores DeBoard
Delores Jean DeBoard, 77, of Pikeville, KY. died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on September 19, 1942, the daughter of the late Ben Campbell and Susie Rice .
She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil DeBoard; one son, Carl DeBoard; five brothers, Jimmy Campbell, Ben Campbell, Blake Campbell, Austin Campbell and Bill Campbell; four sisters, Shirley Ruble, Yvonne Hughes, Helen Atlee and Colleen Ballabiva.
She is survived by one son, Mark DeBoard of Brownstown, MI; two daughters, Jennifer Patterson and Amy DeBoard, both of Pikeville; five grandchildren, Jacob Thacker, Matthew Thacker, Gabi DeBoard, Abby DeBoard and Allyson Thacker.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Crawford officiating.
Visitation is 11 a.m Sunday in the chapel with burial following in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
“Eli” Hatfield
Franklin Elliot “Eli” Hatfield, 31, of Charmco, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at CAMC, Charleston, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Newtown Free Pentecostal Church of God, Newtown, with Pastor Randy Casey officiating. Burial followed at the Ellison Hatfield Cemetery, Newtown, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
Ricky Kinder Jr.
Ricky Kinder Jr., 23, of Mouthcard, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Stick” Mullins
Freddie Layne “Stick” Mullins, 65, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 28, 1954, to the late Willard and Stella Bumgardner Mullins.
He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mining industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Dale Mullins; and one sister, Willa Rose Mullins.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn Richardson Mullins; one daughter, Heather Mullins, of the home; two sons, Jason Goff (Erica), of Prestonsburg, and Justin Goff (Stephanie), of Millard; five brothers, James Mullins (Jean) and Ralph E. “Kojak” Mullins, both of Dorton, Rondal Mullins (Pamela), of Southfield, Mich., Willard Bruce Mullins (Sue), of West Branch, Mich., and John Clifford Mullins (Margie), of Georgetown; one sister, Dorotha Lee Burke (Larry), of Louisville; four grandchildren, Lucas, Hailey, Alexis and Jackson; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Bumgardner Cemetery, Dorton.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Owens
Linda Lou Owens, 76, of Sidney, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler. In honoring Linda’s wishes, cremation followed. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
Evangelist W. Blythe Robinson
On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Evangelist W. Blythe Robinson went home to be with the Lord.
He was born in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky to the late W. Blythe and Ruby Justice Robinson on Oct. 22, 1941.
God called him to a lifelong ministry early in life. While in high school, he completed Bible courses at the Grundy Bible Institute, and began preaching at the age of 18 and soon became a full-time minister. For a number of years, thereafter, he ministered to various churches across the country while continuing his secular and religious education. He received a B.A. in Ministerial Studies, followed by an M.A., and two doctoral degrees.
In Youngstown, Ohio, he established Daystar Gospel Ministries, an accredited counseling service which had branches in Sharon and New Castle, Penn., and in Austintown, Brookfield, and Warren, Ohio. His work included almost every aspect of ministry, including traveling to 29 countries around the world. His overseas ministries included preaching and teaching trips to such places as India, Pakistan, Australia, China, Russia, several countries in Africa and many other locations.
He preached and taught on radio, television, and at conferences, conventions, mission rallies and family camps. He held workshops and seminars, as well as many revivals, in various churches around the country. He authored several books and monographs as well as a 12-lesson video tape training series on Christian Counseling and most recently, a multivolume series of basic Bible Lessons, which he incorporated into the Daystar International Bible Institute. Through this institute he distributed Biblical education lessons to many people stateside and overseas.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Neil Robinson.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Robinson (Thurston); two sons, William Blythe Robinson, Jr. (Jennifer) and Jonathan Robinson (Holly); four grandsons, Derek, Joshua, Benjamin and Aaron; one brother, Michael Keith Robinson (Jacqueline); one sister, Patricia Adkins (Robinson); as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Johnny Rowe
Johnny Rowe, 76, of Rockhouse, Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, March 14, 1943, to the late Vernon Rowe and Elsie Rose Lawson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Christine Rowe; and two brothers, Adam Adkins Jr. and Tommy Adkins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eloise Hylton Rowe; one daughter, Michelle Patrick (David); two sons, Johnny Brian Rowe (Josephine) and Jimmy Vernon Rowe (Stephanie); four grandchildren, Ryan Rowe (Erica), Kristen Kennedy (Zach), Tisha Rowe and Jadyn Rowe; three sisters, Betty Coleman, Dorlene Shell and Ruth Adkins; and three brothers, Jimmy Fields, Dennis Dean Adkins and Donald Rowe.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Coleman, Delon Jones, Tony Adkins and Ervin Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kason Slone
Kason Derrick Slone, 3 day old infant son of Kaleb Slone and Brittany Rose of Dorton, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the UK Children’s Hospital.
He was born on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Whitesburg.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother; JoAnn Stewart, maternal great grandfather; Alvin Rose, and his paternal great grandmother; Melissa Slone.
Other than his parents he is survived by his maternal grandparents; Penny Rose of Dorton, Jason (Shannon) Rose of Jenkins, paternal grandparents; Amy Slone of Knott County, maternal great-grandparents; Buster Stewart of Dorton, Margaret Rose of Millard, paternal great-grandparents; Barb and Bill Hammonds of Knott County, Donald Slone of Clintwood, Va.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Johnce Tackett Family Cemetery at Beefhide. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home with services Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home.
This is a paid obituary.
Stephen Starnes
Stephen Gregory Starnes, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Highlands Regional ARH.
He was born at Grundy, Va., Nov. 6, 1950, to the late Fred B. Starnes and Imogene Conley Starnes.
He was a heavy equipment operator for Bizzack Construction.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Raines Starnes, of Prestonsburg; two sons, Stephen Michael Starnes and Travis Daniel Starnes, both of Prestonsburg; two brothers, Allen Starnes (Charlotte), of Grey, Tenn., and Tommy Starnes (Lisa), of Watauga, Tenn.; and five sisters, Fredia Jean Looney (James), of Ashcamp, Susan Gail Starnes, of London, Debbie Lynn Starnes (Johnny), of Lancaster, Rebecca Dugger, of Grey, Tenn., and Tiffanie Starnes (Ihab), of Lexington.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Raines Cemetery, Breaks, Virginia.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral services on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Darrell Wolford
Darrell Ray Wolford, 60, of Phelps, died February 25, 2020 at Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Reverend Marvin Casey officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps, KY. The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com
