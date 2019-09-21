First and foremost, we are not opposed outright to Mountain Water District’s plan to deal with its aging meters.
According to a filing Mountain Water made recently with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the district plans to sell bonds to borrow approximately $3.1 million, plus use a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to purchase and install approximately 15,500 new meters over the next year.
The reason for this, according to a report filed by Summit Engineering which was included in the filing, the district’s current meters are failing and costing greatly.
“(Mountain Water District) has experienced a loss of revenue due to failing meters,” the report said. “Failure rates are anticipated to increase as existing meters reach the end of their lifespan.”
That lifespan for the current meters is estimated at approximately 10 years, while the meters the district is proposing to install have a lifespan of between 20 years and 25 years.
Not replacing the meters, according to the Summit report, would be costly.
“Meters would be replaced by the district as they fail and are located,” the report said. “Meter failure rates are expected to increase and the district would see further revenue loss.”
While we understand the current meters must be replaced, and we really don’t see an option, other than the bond sale, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look at this, and all other financial decisions our government agencies are making in this new economic reality.
The meters must be replaced. There is very little in terms of water infrastructure which is unnecessary. Each piece of equipment used to deliver water to our homes is vital and important. However, the meters are among the most important.
These meters allow Mountain Water to see how much water is being used and also serves as an initial connection point for any residence. They also allow Mountain Water to shut service off to individual residences, when necessary, without impacts to surrounding properties.
These little pieces of equipment serve a great purpose.
That being said, however, they do have a lifespan. As noted above, the current meters have lifespan of approximately 10 years, while the meters the district hopes to purchase have an outside life of 25 years.
And that’s great. That’s a smart move — to buy a longer-lasting meter. However, that lifespan doesn’t last as long as Mountain Water will be paying for this bond issue.
According to the filing, the bonds will mature over a 40-year period, meaning that, without some kind of intervention and under the best-case scenario, the district will still be paying for these meters 15 years after having to finance their replacement.
That gives us some reason for pause. We understand if there’s no other option, but we’re also talking about making a commitment many of us will not be able to see through to the end, neither those serving in oversight nor those paying the rates which will fund the bond payments.
We’re also, essentially, buying an item which will die before we’re finished paying for it. We’re also doing so at a time in which neither government or other entities which provide funding have any to spare, and also when Mountain Water is facing many challenges.
The district’s overall infrastructure, not just the meters, is aging, they have increasing costs to fund pensions contributions for employees and they’ve lost customers over the past several years as people have left the county.
While this bond sale and the resultant debt may be unavoidable at this point, it hasn’t always been like that. When the district purchased the meters in place now, a fund should have been started to prepare to replace them in 10 years.
The district must do that now in purchasing these new meters, if the PSC agrees to allow the purchase. Officials need to have a plan in place to not only pay back the bonds, but also to replace the meters they’ll be installing, which have a definitive lifespan.
As far as a repayment plan goes, meeting the 40-year obligation is not going to be enough. We’re asking a lot, we know, but the district must work to ensure that it not only adequately serves its customers and takes care of other infrastructure issues, but that it does so not passing a large amount of the cost onto ratepayers.
Again, there may be no other option, but if we must go down this road, we can’t do so without preparation and planning. Too many times in Pike County’s past, decisions have been hastily made with no concern as to how obligations would be met in the future.
That’s why we’re where we are now. We can’t change the past, but we can affect the future. Let’s write a different story this time, one of responsibility taken seriously and with an eye to the future.
