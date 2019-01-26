Usually you hear about buying local during the holidays. You want to thank a veteran on Veteran’s Day and praise Jesus on Easter, but these displays, like buying local, should be practiced all year long.
Buying local is a vital part to any community. I lived in an area that had a heavy population of Jewish people. Because I’m not Jewish, one of my Jewish friends told me I would have a difficult time because that community looked to itself before anything else. And even if the price of an item was a little higher, they would still stay within their community because of the value that purchase brought back to it.
I found myself going to a lot of Bar Mitzvahs and bris ceremonies. I became acquainted with the local rabbi and Mohel. I started to blend; like a sore thumb, but I blended. I became successful because I embraced the culture and worked with the locals to better support their community, of which I became an honorary member.
Eastern Kentucky needs to stick together and support its local people. And it goes beyond the average consumer. It should be demanded by local governments.
This area is rich with talent. I found that if I need something for our operation, even a specialty part for a piece of machinery, chances are, we can find it local. There is always some person who can forge something for our needs. And now with the influx of technology we have there really is a great chance that we can get what we need right here.
There was an issue at a city commission meeting where the City of Coal Run put out a bid to purchase a truck. There was only one bid received by the city and the award was given to the local Chevy dealership. There was then discussion as to why the city didn’t look outside the area for a vehicle, perhaps getting a better price, which is a valid concern. In this day, every penny counts.
In my opinion, even if there were several bids from different dealers, the local dealer should get preference. There is a government spec and bidding process that each dealer must abide by, so the cost from each dealer for the same vehicle should be virtually the same. But what some people may not take into consideration is the value buying local offers.
The sales person will make a commission on the vehicle, offering more of a chance for that person to spend locally. The city will benefit because they have an occupational tax and a net profits tax. So even if bids are a few hundred dollars apart, the local payback is priceless. And the city realized that and halted that “look outside” conversation.
That same philosophy goes for almost every industry. Contrary to what people think, we have experts right here in our backyard who are fully capable. And when local companies are commissioned to perform a duty, there is a chance there are people right here in Eastern Kentucky who can handle the task.
Thanks for keeping it local and, for Pete’s sake, if you live in Kentucky, please tag your vehicle in Kentucky and not Tennessee or West Virginia.
