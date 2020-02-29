A Regina man was arrested Thursday morning after, Pikeville Police said, he lit a fire in a bathroom at Pikeville Medical Center, which an investigator said could have been an extreme danger, but for a quick response.
Pikeville Police Det. Bruce Collins said the incident occurred just after midnight Thursday morning when PMC staff and security responded to an alarm and found a garbage can on fire in a first floor bathroom at the hospital. Pikeville Fire/EMS and personnel with the Pikeville Police Department were dispatched, Collins said, and found the fire had been extinguished, but also found evidence that the fire was the result of arson.
“Whenever police and fire personnel entered into the bathroom, they found some type of paper product that was covering what the suspect that had been in there had thought was a fire alarm inside the bathroom,” he said. “At that time, they realized that the fire had been intentionally set.”
Collins said the officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect from witnesses and were able to identify him on surveillance videos entering and leaving the bathroom around the time of the fire.
The suspect, identified as Tristan Blair, 23, of Daniels Creek, was sighted by PMC security personnel walking on Second Street in Pikeville at approximately 8 a.m.
Collins said Blair agreed to be interviewed at the Pikeville Police Department, but provided little information about the reason for the incident. According to court documents, he told officers he did not recall the fire being set.
“We have no motive, he gave us no motive as to why he’d done this,” Collins said.
Collins said the response to the incident was critical, especially considering the danger the fire posed.
“You’ve got such a great number of people that are in the hospital and a lot of those people are using medical devices and a lot are not able to just get up and run away,” he said. “It’s always a great concern for all the inhabitants of a building whenever something like that happens.”
Court documents said the fire caused damage to the bathroom floor and wall and there was a large amount of soot on the bathroom walls and ceiling, as well as in the hallway, where personnel had moved the garbage can into the hallway.
However, Collins said, the incident could have been a “lot worse” without the response of PMC personnel and the first responders.
“The fire was contained to that particular bathroom,” Collins said. “And that was due to quick action of Pikeville Medical Center staff and security. They were promptly on the scene and extinguished the flames and removed any dangers. It could have been a lot worse.”
Blair was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a felony charge of first-degree arson.
Collins said the Office of the State Fire Marshal is also assisting in the investigation of the incident.
